Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater Holds First Concert

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74855
|1466
|Mobile
|37555
|792
|Madison
|33619
|493
|Tuscaloosa
|25096
|437
|Montgomery
|23800
|558
|Shelby
|23097
|235
|Baldwin
|20519
|301
|Lee
|15444
|166
|Calhoun
|14233
|310
|Morgan
|14139
|265
|Etowah
|13650
|344
|Marshall
|11877
|217
|Houston
|10347
|275
|Elmore
|9982
|202
|Limestone
|9761
|146
|Cullman
|9394
|186
|St. Clair
|9364
|234
|Lauderdale
|9148
|223
|DeKalb
|8702
|180
|Talladega
|8019
|168
|Walker
|7066
|274
|Jackson
|6738
|107
|Autauga
|6606
|99
|Blount
|6455
|132
|Colbert
|6177
|126
|Coffee
|5388
|111
|Dale
|4766
|109
|Russell
|4233
|37
|Franklin
|4187
|82
|Chilton
|4053
|109
|Covington
|4045
|111
|Tallapoosa
|3873
|146
|Escambia
|3864
|74
|Dallas
|3513
|149
|Chambers
|3489
|119
|Clarke
|3453
|60
|Marion
|3064
|101
|Pike
|3045
|74
|Lawrence
|2931
|94
|Winston
|2718
|71
|Bibb
|2544
|58
|Marengo
|2502
|58
|Geneva
|2453
|74
|Pickens
|2329
|57
|Barbour
|2228
|55
|Hale
|2167
|73
|Butler
|2106
|66
|Fayette
|2068
|59
|Henry
|1871
|43
|Cherokee
|1811
|43
|Randolph
|1755
|41
|Monroe
|1707
|40
|Washington
|1640
|38
|Macon
|1540
|47
|Crenshaw
|1502
|57
|Clay
|1485
|54
|Cleburne
|1454
|41
|Lamar
|1392
|33
|Lowndes
|1363
|53
|Wilcox
|1242
|26
|Bullock
|1207
|40
|Conecuh
|1086
|27
|Perry
|1083
|27
|Sumter
|1028
|32
|Coosa
|951
|24
|Greene
|904
|34
|Choctaw
|583
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|90653
|1560
|Davidson
|85672
|902
|Knox
|48442
|617
|Hamilton
|42424
|478
|Rutherford
|40924
|409
|Williamson
|26668
|213
|Sumner
|22594
|337
|Montgomery
|18441
|221
|Out of TN
|17830
|106
|Wilson
|17557
|219
|Unassigned
|16345
|130
|Sullivan
|15468
|281
|Blount
|14717
|194
|Bradley
|14067
|145
|Washington
|13533
|239
|Sevier
|12859
|172
|Maury
|12741
|162
|Putnam
|11001
|173
|Madison
|10508
|238
|Robertson
|9393
|127
|Anderson
|8469
|166
|Hamblen
|8363
|170
|Greene
|7535
|151
|Tipton
|7134
|104
|Coffee
|6718
|120
|Dickson
|6526
|107
|Cumberland
|6379
|125
|Gibson
|6304
|143
|Bedford
|6251
|125
|Carter
|6232
|156
|McMinn
|6202
|96
|Roane
|6076
|100
|Jefferson
|5946
|121
|Loudon
|5904
|68
|Lawrence
|5703
|86
|Monroe
|5579
|95
|Hawkins
|5574
|104
|Warren
|5447
|80
|Dyer
|5321
|103
|Franklin
|5009
|87
|Fayette
|4808
|78
|Obion
|4443
|96
|Cocke
|4359
|98
|Cheatham
|4283
|50
|Lincoln
|4254
|63
|Rhea
|4253
|75
|Marshall
|4039
|57
|Campbell
|4013
|61
|Weakley
|3939
|60
|Giles
|3865
|98
|Henderson
|3666
|74
|Carroll
|3540
|82
|Macon
|3496
|74
|White
|3490
|68
|Hardeman
|3428
|63
|Hardin
|3426
|66
|Lauderdale
|3115
|44
|Henry
|3079
|75
|Marion
|3057
|46
|Scott
|2995
|45
|Claiborne
|2979
|74
|Wayne
|2937
|33
|Overton
|2932
|60
|Hickman
|2753
|43
|McNairy
|2743
|54
|DeKalb
|2734
|53
|Smith
|2695
|37
|Haywood
|2670
|60
|Grainger
|2524
|48
|Trousdale
|2463
|22
|Morgan
|2399
|39
|Fentress
|2349
|45
|Johnson
|2228
|38
|Chester
|2077
|48
|Bledsoe
|2072
|11
|Crockett
|1981
|48
|Polk
|1930
|24
|Unicoi
|1879
|49
|Cannon
|1856
|31
|Union
|1824
|34
|Grundy
|1744
|31
|Lake
|1689
|26
|Humphreys
|1636
|21
|Sequatchie
|1631
|29
|Benton
|1576
|40
|Decatur
|1562
|38
|Lewis
|1529
|25
|Meigs
|1313
|23
|Jackson
|1288
|35
|Stewart
|1283
|27
|Clay
|1079
|31
|Houston
|1063
|33
|Perry
|1054
|28
|Moore
|988
|17
|Van Buren
|817
|21
|Pickett
|753
|24
|Hancock
|527
|12