UAH Volleyball advances to GSC series final

The Chargers defeated AUM in four sets to move on to the title game on Thursday.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74631
|1454
|Mobile
|37473
|791
|Madison
|33508
|488
|Tuscaloosa
|25021
|434
|Montgomery
|23717
|550
|Shelby
|23025
|232
|Baldwin
|20492
|301
|Lee
|15397
|166
|Calhoun
|14216
|304
|Morgan
|14120
|263
|Etowah
|13643
|342
|Marshall
|11851
|217
|Houston
|10318
|271
|Elmore
|9945
|201
|Limestone
|9738
|145
|Cullman
|9368
|186
|St. Clair
|9348
|232
|Lauderdale
|9116
|218
|DeKalb
|8697
|179
|Talladega
|7982
|167
|Walker
|7053
|274
|Jackson
|6723
|106
|Autauga
|6580
|99
|Blount
|6443
|131
|Colbert
|6165
|125
|Coffee
|5382
|108
|Dale
|4759
|109
|Russell
|4220
|36
|Franklin
|4184
|82
|Covington
|4038
|111
|Chilton
|4032
|109
|Escambia
|3861
|74
|Tallapoosa
|3846
|144
|Dallas
|3515
|148
|Chambers
|3487
|116
|Clarke
|3456
|58
|Marion
|3056
|99
|Pike
|3039
|74
|Lawrence
|2926
|94
|Winston
|2717
|71
|Bibb
|2537
|58
|Marengo
|2495
|58
|Geneva
|2445
|73
|Pickens
|2322
|57
|Barbour
|2227
|54
|Hale
|2159
|73
|Butler
|2098
|66
|Fayette
|2063
|59
|Henry
|1866
|42
|Cherokee
|1806
|43
|Randolph
|1752
|41
|Monroe
|1705
|39
|Washington
|1637
|38
|Macon
|1536
|47
|Crenshaw
|1502
|57
|Clay
|1481
|54
|Cleburne
|1451
|41
|Lamar
|1384
|33
|Lowndes
|1361
|53
|Wilcox
|1243
|26
|Bullock
|1206
|39
|Conecuh
|1086
|26
|Perry
|1078
|27
|Sumter
|1022
|32
|Coosa
|942
|24
|Greene
|904
|34
|Choctaw
|584
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|90345
|1559
|Davidson
|85331
|896
|Knox
|48308
|613
|Hamilton
|42279
|476
|Rutherford
|40739
|408
|Williamson
|26557
|213
|Sumner
|22505
|337
|Montgomery
|18348
|221
|Out of TN
|17789
|105
|Wilson
|17475
|219
|Unassigned
|16213
|129
|Sullivan
|15380
|281
|Blount
|14684
|193
|Bradley
|14010
|145
|Washington
|13429
|239
|Sevier
|12806
|173
|Maury
|12692
|162
|Putnam
|10961
|173
|Madison
|10438
|238
|Robertson
|9346
|127
|Anderson
|8444
|164
|Hamblen
|8348
|170
|Greene
|7497
|151
|Tipton
|7118
|104
|Coffee
|6695
|120
|Dickson
|6500
|107
|Cumberland
|6335
|125
|Gibson
|6284
|143
|Bedford
|6210
|125
|Carter
|6202
|156
|McMinn
|6184
|95
|Roane
|6066
|100
|Jefferson
|5936
|121
|Loudon
|5895
|68
|Lawrence
|5690
|86
|Monroe
|5556
|95
|Hawkins
|5547
|104
|Warren
|5426
|80
|Dyer
|5311
|103
|Franklin
|4987
|87
|Fayette
|4790
|78
|Obion
|4438
|96
|Cocke
|4344
|98
|Cheatham
|4252
|50
|Rhea
|4246
|75
|Lincoln
|4238
|63
|Marshall
|4026
|57
|Campbell
|4003
|61
|Weakley
|3918
|60
|Giles
|3855
|98
|Henderson
|3658
|74
|Carroll
|3541
|82
|White
|3478
|68
|Macon
|3473
|74
|Hardeman
|3426
|63
|Hardin
|3410
|65
|Lauderdale
|3113
|44
|Henry
|3076
|75
|Marion
|3049
|46
|Scott
|2980
|44
|Claiborne
|2973
|74
|Wayne
|2931
|33
|Overton
|2925
|60
|Hickman
|2747
|43
|McNairy
|2737
|54
|DeKalb
|2725
|53
|Smith
|2685
|37
|Haywood
|2668
|60
|Grainger
|2511
|49
|Trousdale
|2454
|22
|Morgan
|2389
|39
|Fentress
|2345
|45
|Johnson
|2221
|38
|Chester
|2069
|48
|Bledsoe
|2068
|11
|Crockett
|1981
|48
|Polk
|1914
|24
|Unicoi
|1874
|49
|Cannon
|1847
|31
|Union
|1821
|34
|Grundy
|1742
|30
|Lake
|1687
|26
|Sequatchie
|1628
|29
|Humphreys
|1624
|21
|Benton
|1568
|40
|Decatur
|1562
|38
|Lewis
|1519
|25
|Meigs
|1310
|23
|Jackson
|1283
|35
|Stewart
|1279
|27
|Clay
|1076
|31
|Houston
|1060
|33
|Perry
|1054
|28
|Moore
|984
|17
|Van Buren
|813
|21
|Pickett
|753
|24
|Hancock
|522
|12