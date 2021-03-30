Rob's Tuesday, March 30 North Alabama Weather Forecast

A sunny and warm Tuesday for North Alabama but we are monitoring more thunderstorms and heavy rain moving in overnight through Wednesday afternoon. The severe threat is low but damaging winds are possible. A greater hazard risk will be flash flooding and additional flooding of creeks, rivers.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74571
|1455
|Mobile
|37458
|789
|Madison
|33480
|488
|Tuscaloosa
|25015
|434
|Montgomery
|23687
|550
|Shelby
|22994
|232
|Baldwin
|20487
|301
|Lee
|15394
|166
|Calhoun
|14206
|304
|Morgan
|14116
|263
|Etowah
|13636
|342
|Marshall
|11842
|217
|Houston
|10315
|271
|Elmore
|9941
|201
|Limestone
|9728
|145
|Cullman
|9356
|186
|St. Clair
|9331
|232
|Lauderdale
|9102
|218
|DeKalb
|8693
|179
|Talladega
|7967
|167
|Walker
|7046
|274
|Jackson
|6722
|106
|Autauga
|6577
|99
|Blount
|6426
|131
|Colbert
|6160
|125
|Coffee
|5379
|108
|Dale
|4755
|109
|Russell
|4218
|36
|Franklin
|4184
|82
|Covington
|4037
|111
|Chilton
|4029
|109
|Escambia
|3858
|74
|Tallapoosa
|3845
|144
|Dallas
|3515
|148
|Chambers
|3485
|116
|Clarke
|3462
|58
|Marion
|3050
|99
|Pike
|3037
|74
|Lawrence
|2922
|94
|Winston
|2716
|71
|Bibb
|2536
|58
|Marengo
|2496
|58
|Geneva
|2445
|73
|Pickens
|2322
|57
|Barbour
|2226
|54
|Hale
|2159
|73
|Butler
|2097
|66
|Fayette
|2061
|59
|Henry
|1865
|42
|Cherokee
|1804
|43
|Randolph
|1749
|41
|Monroe
|1702
|39
|Washington
|1638
|38
|Macon
|1535
|47
|Crenshaw
|1502
|57
|Clay
|1480
|54
|Cleburne
|1451
|41
|Lamar
|1384
|33
|Lowndes
|1359
|53
|Wilcox
|1247
|26
|Bullock
|1204
|39
|Conecuh
|1086
|26
|Perry
|1078
|27
|Sumter
|1022
|32
|Coosa
|942
|24
|Greene
|903
|34
|Choctaw
|584
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|90257
|1557
|Davidson
|85234
|894
|Knox
|48269
|608
|Hamilton
|42209
|475
|Rutherford
|40685
|407
|Williamson
|26528
|213
|Sumner
|22470
|337
|Montgomery
|18312
|220
|Out of TN
|17752
|105
|Wilson
|17456
|220
|Unassigned
|16284
|129
|Sullivan
|15333
|281
|Blount
|14670
|193
|Bradley
|13972
|143
|Washington
|13412
|238
|Sevier
|12789
|172
|Maury
|12669
|162
|Putnam
|10959
|173
|Madison
|10406
|238
|Robertson
|9335
|127
|Anderson
|8434
|163
|Hamblen
|8338
|170
|Greene
|7495
|149
|Tipton
|7115
|104
|Coffee
|6691
|120
|Dickson
|6491
|107
|Cumberland
|6333
|125
|Gibson
|6283
|143
|Bedford
|6204
|124
|Carter
|6193
|155
|McMinn
|6178
|95
|Roane
|6064
|100
|Jefferson
|5930
|121
|Loudon
|5891
|68
|Lawrence
|5685
|86
|Monroe
|5557
|95
|Hawkins
|5545
|103
|Warren
|5424
|80
|Dyer
|5310
|103
|Franklin
|4980
|87
|Fayette
|4791
|78
|Obion
|4436
|96
|Cocke
|4337
|97
|Rhea
|4246
|75
|Cheatham
|4240
|49
|Lincoln
|4233
|63
|Marshall
|4024
|57
|Campbell
|3997
|60
|Weakley
|3914
|60
|Giles
|3852
|98
|Henderson
|3658
|74
|Carroll
|3533
|82
|White
|3478
|68
|Macon
|3469
|74
|Hardeman
|3426
|63
|Hardin
|3408
|65
|Lauderdale
|3111
|44
|Henry
|3072
|75
|Marion
|3047
|46
|Scott
|2978
|44
|Claiborne
|2967
|74
|Wayne
|2931
|33
|Overton
|2924
|60
|Hickman
|2745
|43
|McNairy
|2736
|54
|DeKalb
|2725
|52
|Smith
|2683
|37
|Haywood
|2668
|60
|Grainger
|2511
|48
|Trousdale
|2451
|22
|Morgan
|2385
|39
|Fentress
|2344
|45
|Johnson
|2220
|38
|Chester
|2069
|48
|Bledsoe
|2068
|11
|Crockett
|1979
|48
|Polk
|1907
|24
|Unicoi
|1874
|49
|Cannon
|1847
|31
|Union
|1818
|34
|Grundy
|1742
|30
|Lake
|1686
|26
|Sequatchie
|1627
|28
|Humphreys
|1622
|21
|Benton
|1564
|40
|Decatur
|1562
|38
|Lewis
|1518
|25
|Meigs
|1310
|23
|Jackson
|1283
|35
|Stewart
|1275
|26
|Clay
|1076
|31
|Houston
|1058
|33
|Perry
|1054
|28
|Moore
|982
|17
|Van Buren
|813
|21
|Pickett
|753
|24
|Hancock
|523
|12