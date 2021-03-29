Activist Group Opposes Bill

A Shoal's group plans to challenge a bill they say would limit their right to protest if it becomes law.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74521
|1455
|Mobile
|37449
|789
|Madison
|33463
|488
|Tuscaloosa
|25011
|434
|Montgomery
|23661
|550
|Shelby
|22976
|232
|Baldwin
|20473
|301
|Lee
|15389
|166
|Calhoun
|14199
|304
|Morgan
|14114
|263
|Etowah
|13633
|342
|Marshall
|11839
|217
|Houston
|10311
|271
|Elmore
|9937
|201
|Limestone
|9721
|145
|Cullman
|9353
|186
|St. Clair
|9327
|232
|Lauderdale
|9100
|218
|DeKalb
|8693
|179
|Talladega
|7964
|167
|Walker
|7043
|274
|Jackson
|6720
|106
|Autauga
|6570
|99
|Blount
|6424
|131
|Colbert
|6159
|125
|Coffee
|5376
|108
|Dale
|4753
|109
|Russell
|4218
|36
|Franklin
|4184
|82
|Covington
|4037
|111
|Chilton
|4025
|109
|Escambia
|3858
|74
|Tallapoosa
|3842
|144
|Dallas
|3513
|148
|Chambers
|3485
|116
|Clarke
|3462
|58
|Marion
|3050
|99
|Pike
|3037
|74
|Lawrence
|2918
|94
|Winston
|2714
|71
|Bibb
|2536
|58
|Marengo
|2496
|58
|Geneva
|2445
|73
|Pickens
|2322
|57
|Barbour
|2226
|54
|Hale
|2159
|73
|Butler
|2096
|66
|Fayette
|2060
|59
|Henry
|1865
|42
|Cherokee
|1804
|43
|Randolph
|1746
|41
|Monroe
|1701
|39
|Washington
|1638
|38
|Macon
|1534
|47
|Crenshaw
|1501
|57
|Clay
|1480
|54
|Cleburne
|1451
|41
|Lamar
|1384
|33
|Lowndes
|1359
|53
|Wilcox
|1247
|26
|Bullock
|1204
|39
|Conecuh
|1086
|26
|Perry
|1078
|27
|Sumter
|1022
|32
|Coosa
|942
|24
|Greene
|903
|34
|Choctaw
|584
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|89964
|1550
|Davidson
|84917
|890
|Knox
|48078
|606
|Hamilton
|42089
|473
|Rutherford
|40502
|405
|Williamson
|26408
|211
|Sumner
|22370
|334
|Montgomery
|18221
|217
|Out of TN
|17648
|103
|Wilson
|17381
|218
|Unassigned
|16156
|129
|Sullivan
|15257
|280
|Blount
|14643
|192
|Bradley
|13914
|143
|Washington
|13334
|236
|Sevier
|12751
|171
|Maury
|12621
|162
|Putnam
|10932
|173
|Madison
|10384
|237
|Robertson
|9307
|125
|Anderson
|8413
|161
|Hamblen
|8326
|170
|Greene
|7472
|149
|Tipton
|7094
|104
|Coffee
|6665
|117
|Dickson
|6471
|107
|Cumberland
|6305
|125
|Gibson
|6269
|143
|Carter
|6164
|155
|Bedford
|6163
|124
|McMinn
|6154
|94
|Roane
|6052
|100
|Jefferson
|5917
|121
|Loudon
|5875
|68
|Lawrence
|5666
|86
|Monroe
|5534
|95
|Hawkins
|5513
|103
|Warren
|5415
|80
|Dyer
|5304
|103
|Franklin
|4964
|87
|Fayette
|4780
|78
|Obion
|4425
|96
|Cocke
|4318
|97
|Rhea
|4235
|75
|Lincoln
|4224
|62
|Cheatham
|4192
|49
|Marshall
|4013
|57
|Campbell
|3991
|59
|Weakley
|3899
|60
|Giles
|3841
|98
|Henderson
|3652
|74
|Carroll
|3528
|81
|White
|3471
|68
|Macon
|3456
|74
|Hardeman
|3422
|63
|Hardin
|3400
|65
|Lauderdale
|3109
|44
|Henry
|3067
|75
|Marion
|3043
|46
|Scott
|2970
|44
|Claiborne
|2956
|73
|Wayne
|2931
|33
|Overton
|2916
|60
|Hickman
|2737
|43
|McNairy
|2734
|53
|DeKalb
|2719
|52
|Smith
|2673
|37
|Haywood
|2665
|60
|Grainger
|2506
|48
|Trousdale
|2443
|22
|Morgan
|2375
|39
|Fentress
|2342
|45
|Johnson
|2214
|38
|Bledsoe
|2067
|11
|Chester
|2066
|48
|Crockett
|1977
|48
|Polk
|1898
|24
|Unicoi
|1871
|49
|Cannon
|1845
|31
|Union
|1816
|34
|Grundy
|1738
|30
|Lake
|1683
|26
|Sequatchie
|1624
|28
|Humphreys
|1608
|21
|Benton
|1561
|39
|Decatur
|1557
|38
|Lewis
|1513
|25
|Meigs
|1309
|23
|Jackson
|1282
|35
|Stewart
|1270
|26
|Clay
|1076
|31
|Houston
|1056
|33
|Perry
|1053
|28
|Moore
|975
|17
|Van Buren
|813
|21
|Pickett
|753
|23
|Hancock
|521
|12