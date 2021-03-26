2 injured, road closed due to sinkhole
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74348
|1455
|Mobile
|37395
|785
|Madison
|33362
|487
|Tuscaloosa
|24931
|434
|Montgomery
|23526
|546
|Shelby
|22906
|232
|Baldwin
|20417
|300
|Lee
|15355
|166
|Calhoun
|14188
|304
|Morgan
|14105
|263
|Etowah
|13629
|342
|Marshall
|11828
|216
|Houston
|10280
|269
|Elmore
|9878
|201
|Limestone
|9699
|145
|Cullman
|9335
|186
|St. Clair
|9308
|232
|Lauderdale
|9070
|218
|DeKalb
|8684
|179
|Talladega
|7915
|167
|Walker
|7029
|272
|Jackson
|6711
|106
|Autauga
|6540
|99
|Blount
|6408
|131
|Colbert
|6150
|125
|Coffee
|5368
|107
|Dale
|4741
|109
|Russell
|4201
|35
|Franklin
|4183
|82
|Covington
|4033
|111
|Chilton
|4014
|109
|Escambia
|3850
|74
|Tallapoosa
|3841
|143
|Dallas
|3509
|147
|Chambers
|3478
|116
|Clarke
|3467
|58
|Marion
|3046
|99
|Pike
|3014
|74
|Lawrence
|2912
|93
|Winston
|2706
|71
|Bibb
|2534
|58
|Marengo
|2492
|59
|Geneva
|2440
|73
|Pickens
|2319
|57
|Barbour
|2218
|54
|Hale
|2156
|72
|Butler
|2082
|66
|Fayette
|2060
|59
|Henry
|1863
|42
|Cherokee
|1798
|43
|Randolph
|1736
|41
|Monroe
|1699
|39
|Washington
|1637
|38
|Macon
|1527
|47
|Crenshaw
|1494
|57
|Clay
|1480
|54
|Cleburne
|1447
|41
|Lamar
|1378
|33
|Lowndes
|1358
|53
|Wilcox
|1247
|25
|Bullock
|1200
|39
|Conecuh
|1086
|26
|Perry
|1077
|27
|Sumter
|1024
|32
|Coosa
|942
|24
|Greene
|901
|33
|Choctaw
|583
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|89854
|1548
|Davidson
|84787
|888
|Knox
|47980
|606
|Hamilton
|42030
|472
|Rutherford
|40386
|402
|Williamson
|26356
|211
|Sumner
|22331
|333
|Montgomery
|18164
|217
|Out of TN
|18063
|104
|Wilson
|17353
|218
|Unassigned
|16182
|129
|Sullivan
|15191
|280
|Blount
|14630
|190
|Bradley
|13879
|143
|Washington
|13292
|236
|Sevier
|12728
|170
|Maury
|12611
|162
|Putnam
|10924
|173
|Madison
|10378
|237
|Robertson
|9289
|125
|Anderson
|8394
|161
|Hamblen
|8307
|170
|Greene
|7454
|149
|Tipton
|7092
|104
|Coffee
|6655
|117
|Dickson
|6467
|107
|Cumberland
|6304
|125
|Gibson
|6265
|142
|Bedford
|6147
|124
|McMinn
|6147
|94
|Carter
|6144
|155
|Roane
|6047
|99
|Jefferson
|5907
|121
|Loudon
|5869
|68
|Lawrence
|5664
|86
|Monroe
|5528
|94
|Hawkins
|5495
|102
|Warren
|5413
|80
|Dyer
|5302
|103
|Franklin
|4954
|87
|Fayette
|4777
|76
|Obion
|4423
|96
|Cocke
|4313
|97
|Rhea
|4232
|75
|Lincoln
|4223
|62
|Cheatham
|4186
|49
|Marshall
|4008
|57
|Campbell
|3986
|59
|Weakley
|3895
|60
|Giles
|3838
|98
|Henderson
|3650
|74
|Carroll
|3525
|81
|White
|3469
|68
|Macon
|3452
|74
|Hardeman
|3421
|63
|Hardin
|3394
|65
|Lauderdale
|3109
|44
|Henry
|3064
|75
|Marion
|3044
|46
|Scott
|2971
|44
|Claiborne
|2947
|73
|Wayne
|2929
|33
|Overton
|2915
|59
|Hickman
|2735
|43
|McNairy
|2730
|53
|DeKalb
|2716
|52
|Haywood
|2664
|60
|Smith
|2663
|37
|Grainger
|2504
|48
|Trousdale
|2441
|22
|Morgan
|2369
|38
|Fentress
|2341
|45
|Johnson
|2215
|38
|Chester
|2065
|48
|Bledsoe
|2064
|11
|Crockett
|1977
|48
|Polk
|1897
|24
|Unicoi
|1865
|49
|Cannon
|1845
|31
|Union
|1816
|34
|Grundy
|1737
|30
|Lake
|1683
|26
|Sequatchie
|1621
|27
|Humphreys
|1605
|21
|Benton
|1559
|39
|Decatur
|1558
|38
|Lewis
|1512
|25
|Meigs
|1304
|23
|Jackson
|1281
|35
|Stewart
|1267
|26
|Clay
|1076
|31
|Houston
|1056
|33
|Perry
|1053
|28
|Moore
|974
|17
|Van Buren
|813
|21
|Pickett
|751
|23
|Hancock
|520
|12