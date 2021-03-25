Monitoring Weather Conditions

WAAY-31's Ashley Carter goes live in Colbert Co. where the sun is coming out however, she warns that is not a good thing.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74256
|1453
|Mobile
|37363
|785
|Madison
|33326
|486
|Tuscaloosa
|24928
|434
|Montgomery
|23504
|544
|Shelby
|22886
|230
|Baldwin
|20395
|300
|Lee
|15333
|166
|Calhoun
|14186
|304
|Morgan
|14091
|262
|Etowah
|13618
|341
|Marshall
|11816
|217
|Houston
|10266
|269
|Elmore
|9880
|200
|Limestone
|9692
|145
|Cullman
|9332
|186
|St. Clair
|9301
|232
|Lauderdale
|9065
|217
|DeKalb
|8680
|179
|Talladega
|7907
|167
|Walker
|7026
|270
|Jackson
|6704
|106
|Autauga
|6533
|99
|Blount
|6402
|131
|Colbert
|6143
|125
|Coffee
|5359
|107
|Dale
|4734
|109
|Russell
|4200
|36
|Franklin
|4181
|82
|Covington
|4032
|110
|Chilton
|4014
|109
|Escambia
|3848
|74
|Tallapoosa
|3843
|144
|Dallas
|3509
|147
|Clarke
|3475
|58
|Chambers
|3471
|115
|Marion
|3044
|99
|Pike
|2999
|74
|Lawrence
|2911
|93
|Winston
|2704
|71
|Bibb
|2535
|58
|Marengo
|2491
|59
|Geneva
|2436
|72
|Pickens
|2321
|57
|Barbour
|2216
|54
|Hale
|2155
|72
|Butler
|2077
|66
|Fayette
|2059
|58
|Henry
|1861
|42
|Cherokee
|1797
|42
|Randolph
|1736
|41
|Monroe
|1699
|39
|Washington
|1637
|38
|Macon
|1525
|47
|Crenshaw
|1492
|57
|Clay
|1480
|54
|Cleburne
|1445
|41
|Lamar
|1378
|33
|Lowndes
|1357
|52
|Wilcox
|1249
|26
|Bullock
|1197
|39
|Conecuh
|1085
|25
|Perry
|1077
|27
|Sumter
|1025
|31
|Coosa
|942
|24
|Greene
|900
|33
|Choctaw
|582
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|89738
|1548
|Davidson
|84612
|887
|Knox
|47852
|605
|Hamilton
|41953
|472
|Rutherford
|40287
|402
|Williamson
|26277
|211
|Sumner
|22277
|333
|Montgomery
|18110
|217
|Out of TN
|18012
|105
|Wilson
|17316
|218
|Unassigned
|16195
|129
|Sullivan
|15151
|280
|Blount
|14601
|190
|Bradley
|13827
|143
|Washington
|13248
|236
|Sevier
|12706
|169
|Maury
|12578
|162
|Putnam
|10891
|173
|Madison
|10355
|237
|Robertson
|9273
|125
|Anderson
|8391
|160
|Hamblen
|8298
|170
|Greene
|7444
|149
|Tipton
|7085
|104
|Coffee
|6641
|117
|Dickson
|6456
|107
|Cumberland
|6288
|125
|Gibson
|6260
|142
|McMinn
|6136
|94
|Carter
|6133
|155
|Bedford
|6108
|124
|Roane
|6042
|99
|Jefferson
|5896
|121
|Loudon
|5864
|68
|Lawrence
|5661
|86
|Monroe
|5522
|94
|Hawkins
|5490
|102
|Warren
|5409
|80
|Dyer
|5301
|103
|Franklin
|4937
|87
|Fayette
|4774
|76
|Obion
|4421
|96
|Cocke
|4303
|97
|Rhea
|4228
|75
|Lincoln
|4220
|62
|Cheatham
|4174
|48
|Marshall
|4007
|57
|Campbell
|3983
|59
|Weakley
|3885
|60
|Giles
|3834
|98
|Henderson
|3650
|74
|Carroll
|3526
|81
|White
|3466
|68
|Macon
|3447
|74
|Hardeman
|3421
|63
|Hardin
|3389
|65
|Lauderdale
|3106
|44
|Henry
|3062
|75
|Marion
|3038
|46
|Scott
|2964
|44
|Claiborne
|2941
|73
|Wayne
|2927
|33
|Overton
|2911
|59
|Hickman
|2735
|43
|McNairy
|2730
|53
|DeKalb
|2715
|52
|Haywood
|2664
|60
|Smith
|2659
|37
|Grainger
|2503
|47
|Trousdale
|2439
|22
|Morgan
|2364
|38
|Fentress
|2339
|45
|Johnson
|2212
|38
|Chester
|2065
|48
|Bledsoe
|2059
|11
|Crockett
|1977
|48
|Polk
|1885
|24
|Unicoi
|1861
|49
|Cannon
|1839
|31
|Union
|1811
|34
|Grundy
|1735
|30
|Lake
|1683
|26
|Sequatchie
|1618
|28
|Humphreys
|1602
|21
|Decatur
|1557
|38
|Benton
|1554
|39
|Lewis
|1505
|25
|Meigs
|1299
|23
|Jackson
|1280
|35
|Stewart
|1267
|26
|Clay
|1076
|31
|Houston
|1055
|33
|Perry
|1053
|28
|Moore
|969
|17
|Van Buren
|813
|21
|Pickett
|751
|23
|Hancock
|520
|12