Storm shelter procedures

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74093
|1447
|Mobile
|37320
|777
|Madison
|33285
|485
|Tuscaloosa
|24871
|434
|Montgomery
|23451
|543
|Shelby
|22824
|230
|Baldwin
|20354
|297
|Lee
|15292
|166
|Calhoun
|14162
|304
|Morgan
|14072
|260
|Etowah
|13608
|339
|Marshall
|11806
|218
|Houston
|10257
|269
|Elmore
|9851
|199
|Limestone
|9676
|142
|Cullman
|9294
|186
|St. Clair
|9277
|231
|Lauderdale
|9034
|217
|DeKalb
|8670
|179
|Talladega
|7882
|167
|Walker
|7017
|269
|Jackson
|6702
|105
|Autauga
|6525
|99
|Blount
|6388
|130
|Colbert
|6127
|125
|Coffee
|5346
|107
|Dale
|4727
|109
|Russell
|4194
|36
|Franklin
|4180
|82
|Covington
|4030
|110
|Chilton
|4006
|108
|Escambia
|3845
|74
|Tallapoosa
|3834
|144
|Dallas
|3505
|146
|Clarke
|3478
|57
|Chambers
|3470
|114
|Marion
|3040
|99
|Pike
|2995
|74
|Lawrence
|2910
|92
|Winston
|2702
|71
|Bibb
|2530
|58
|Marengo
|2489
|58
|Geneva
|2432
|71
|Pickens
|2321
|57
|Barbour
|2213
|54
|Hale
|2149
|72
|Butler
|2073
|66
|Fayette
|2051
|58
|Henry
|1859
|42
|Cherokee
|1794
|42
|Randolph
|1734
|41
|Monroe
|1695
|39
|Washington
|1634
|38
|Macon
|1521
|47
|Crenshaw
|1490
|57
|Clay
|1479
|54
|Cleburne
|1445
|41
|Lamar
|1372
|33
|Lowndes
|1357
|52
|Wilcox
|1246
|26
|Bullock
|1195
|39
|Conecuh
|1085
|25
|Perry
|1077
|27
|Sumter
|1024
|31
|Coosa
|943
|24
|Greene
|899
|33
|Choctaw
|582
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|89625
|1538
|Davidson
|84489
|884
|Knox
|47770
|604
|Hamilton
|41900
|471
|Rutherford
|40196
|400
|Williamson
|26223
|210
|Sumner
|22207
|330
|Montgomery
|18071
|215
|Out of TN
|17966
|104
|Wilson
|17296
|216
|Unassigned
|16192
|129
|Sullivan
|15129
|280
|Blount
|14575
|189
|Bradley
|13779
|142
|Washington
|13209
|236
|Sevier
|12663
|168
|Maury
|12552
|162
|Putnam
|10884
|173
|Madison
|10333
|236
|Robertson
|9245
|125
|Anderson
|8381
|160
|Hamblen
|8293
|170
|Greene
|7438
|149
|Tipton
|7082
|104
|Coffee
|6630
|117
|Dickson
|6443
|107
|Cumberland
|6279
|125
|Gibson
|6254
|141
|Carter
|6129
|155
|McMinn
|6125
|94
|Bedford
|6086
|123
|Roane
|6039
|97
|Jefferson
|5879
|121
|Loudon
|5858
|68
|Lawrence
|5649
|86
|Monroe
|5512
|93
|Hawkins
|5472
|102
|Warren
|5399
|80
|Dyer
|5295
|103
|Franklin
|4929
|87
|Fayette
|4768
|75
|Obion
|4414
|95
|Cocke
|4281
|97
|Rhea
|4220
|75
|Lincoln
|4216
|62
|Cheatham
|4169
|48
|Marshall
|4002
|57
|Campbell
|3966
|59
|Weakley
|3879
|60
|Giles
|3822
|98
|Henderson
|3649
|74
|Carroll
|3521
|81
|White
|3455
|68
|Macon
|3443
|74
|Hardeman
|3417
|63
|Hardin
|3381
|65
|Lauderdale
|3105
|44
|Henry
|3059
|75
|Marion
|3033
|45
|Scott
|2958
|44
|Claiborne
|2939
|72
|Wayne
|2925
|33
|Overton
|2909
|58
|Hickman
|2732
|43
|McNairy
|2725
|53
|DeKalb
|2710
|52
|Haywood
|2664
|60
|Smith
|2646
|36
|Grainger
|2500
|47
|Trousdale
|2436
|22
|Morgan
|2361
|38
|Fentress
|2338
|45
|Johnson
|2210
|38
|Chester
|2061
|48
|Bledsoe
|2054
|11
|Crockett
|1977
|48
|Polk
|1881
|24
|Unicoi
|1859
|48
|Cannon
|1835
|31
|Union
|1808
|34
|Grundy
|1731
|30
|Lake
|1683
|26
|Sequatchie
|1610
|26
|Humphreys
|1599
|21
|Decatur
|1556
|37
|Benton
|1545
|39
|Lewis
|1503
|25
|Meigs
|1297
|23
|Jackson
|1278
|35
|Stewart
|1267
|26
|Clay
|1076
|31
|Houston
|1055
|33
|Perry
|1052
|28
|Moore
|965
|17
|Van Buren
|812
|21
|Pickett
|751
|23
|Hancock
|520
|12