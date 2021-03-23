Alabama's mask order expires soon

Gov. Kay Ivey is still encouraging business owners to require people to wear masks.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74132
|1442
|Mobile
|37312
|775
|Madison
|33292
|486
|Tuscaloosa
|24867
|434
|Montgomery
|23439
|543
|Shelby
|22824
|229
|Baldwin
|20361
|296
|Lee
|15290
|166
|Calhoun
|14165
|303
|Morgan
|14066
|259
|Etowah
|13608
|339
|Marshall
|11805
|218
|Houston
|10259
|269
|Elmore
|9843
|198
|Limestone
|9674
|142
|Cullman
|9291
|185
|St. Clair
|9285
|231
|Lauderdale
|9034
|217
|DeKalb
|8675
|179
|Talladega
|7880
|167
|Walker
|7017
|269
|Jackson
|6705
|105
|Autauga
|6517
|98
|Blount
|6387
|130
|Colbert
|6122
|125
|Coffee
|5349
|107
|Dale
|4730
|109
|Russell
|4191
|36
|Franklin
|4180
|82
|Covington
|4029
|110
|Chilton
|4008
|107
|Escambia
|3842
|74
|Tallapoosa
|3832
|144
|Dallas
|3504
|146
|Clarke
|3476
|57
|Chambers
|3469
|114
|Marion
|3042
|99
|Pike
|2994
|74
|Lawrence
|2910
|92
|Winston
|2702
|71
|Bibb
|2529
|58
|Marengo
|2484
|58
|Geneva
|2429
|71
|Pickens
|2319
|57
|Barbour
|2213
|54
|Hale
|2148
|72
|Butler
|2072
|66
|Fayette
|2051
|58
|Henry
|1859
|42
|Cherokee
|1794
|42
|Randolph
|1733
|41
|Monroe
|1693
|39
|Washington
|1632
|38
|Macon
|1520
|47
|Crenshaw
|1491
|57
|Clay
|1480
|54
|Cleburne
|1446
|41
|Lamar
|1373
|33
|Lowndes
|1356
|52
|Wilcox
|1247
|26
|Bullock
|1194
|39
|Conecuh
|1084
|25
|Perry
|1077
|27
|Sumter
|1024
|31
|Coosa
|944
|24
|Greene
|897
|33
|Choctaw
|582
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|89524
|1536
|Davidson
|84303
|880
|Knox
|47667
|602
|Hamilton
|41792
|468
|Rutherford
|40107
|398
|Williamson
|26176
|210
|Sumner
|22166
|327
|Montgomery
|18031
|214
|Out of TN
|17927
|103
|Wilson
|17258
|214
|Unassigned
|16138
|129
|Sullivan
|15060
|279
|Blount
|14554
|189
|Bradley
|13730
|142
|Washington
|13184
|236
|Sevier
|12617
|167
|Maury
|12533
|162
|Putnam
|10861
|172
|Madison
|10309
|236
|Robertson
|9231
|124
|Anderson
|8375
|160
|Hamblen
|8281
|169
|Greene
|7429
|149
|Tipton
|7075
|104
|Coffee
|6617
|117
|Dickson
|6434
|107
|Cumberland
|6275
|123
|Gibson
|6252
|141
|Carter
|6111
|155
|McMinn
|6111
|94
|Bedford
|6073
|123
|Roane
|6038
|97
|Jefferson
|5865
|121
|Loudon
|5853
|68
|Lawrence
|5642
|86
|Monroe
|5507
|93
|Hawkins
|5461
|102
|Warren
|5397
|80
|Dyer
|5296
|103
|Franklin
|4925
|87
|Fayette
|4762
|75
|Obion
|4410
|95
|Cocke
|4265
|96
|Rhea
|4215
|75
|Lincoln
|4208
|62
|Cheatham
|4158
|47
|Marshall
|3995
|57
|Campbell
|3964
|59
|Weakley
|3867
|60
|Giles
|3814
|98
|Henderson
|3648
|74
|Carroll
|3521
|81
|White
|3450
|67
|Macon
|3439
|74
|Hardeman
|3417
|63
|Hardin
|3374
|64
|Lauderdale
|3107
|44
|Henry
|3059
|76
|Marion
|3031
|45
|Scott
|2954
|44
|Claiborne
|2933
|71
|Wayne
|2923
|33
|Overton
|2906
|58
|Hickman
|2729
|43
|McNairy
|2720
|53
|DeKalb
|2709
|52
|Haywood
|2664
|60
|Smith
|2641
|36
|Grainger
|2497
|47
|Trousdale
|2433
|22
|Morgan
|2360
|38
|Fentress
|2337
|45
|Johnson
|2204
|38
|Chester
|2062
|48
|Bledsoe
|2054
|10
|Crockett
|1977
|48
|Polk
|1877
|24
|Unicoi
|1857
|47
|Cannon
|1834
|31
|Union
|1806
|34
|Grundy
|1728
|30
|Lake
|1683
|26
|Sequatchie
|1612
|27
|Humphreys
|1595
|21
|Decatur
|1556
|37
|Benton
|1543
|39
|Lewis
|1501
|25
|Meigs
|1295
|23
|Jackson
|1275
|35
|Stewart
|1267
|25
|Clay
|1075
|31
|Houston
|1054
|33
|Perry
|1051
|28
|Moore
|964
|17
|Van Buren
|810
|20
|Pickett
|751
|23
|Hancock
|519
|12