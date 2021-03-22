Clear
Rep Brooks To Run For U.S. Senate

Congressman Mo Brooks is gearing up to make another push for Washington, but this time with a different seat in mind.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 6:19 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 6:19 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
