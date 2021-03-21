Alabama Expanding to Phase 1C Monday

Includes People 55 and Older, those with High-Risk medical conditions and critical workers
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74013
|1442
|Mobile
|37182
|775
|Madison
|33249
|486
|Tuscaloosa
|24811
|434
|Montgomery
|23401
|543
|Shelby
|22789
|229
|Baldwin
|20329
|296
|Lee
|15274
|166
|Calhoun
|14158
|303
|Morgan
|14055
|259
|Etowah
|13598
|339
|Marshall
|11798
|218
|Houston
|10252
|269
|Elmore
|9826
|198
|Limestone
|9667
|142
|Cullman
|9283
|185
|St. Clair
|9277
|231
|Lauderdale
|9019
|217
|DeKalb
|8670
|179
|Talladega
|7867
|167
|Walker
|7010
|269
|Jackson
|6702
|105
|Autauga
|6510
|98
|Blount
|6382
|130
|Colbert
|6119
|125
|Coffee
|5342
|107
|Dale
|4725
|109
|Russell
|4184
|36
|Franklin
|4176
|82
|Covington
|4026
|110
|Chilton
|4005
|107
|Escambia
|3838
|74
|Tallapoosa
|3830
|144
|Dallas
|3502
|146
|Clarke
|3473
|57
|Chambers
|3466
|114
|Marion
|3042
|99
|Pike
|2993
|74
|Lawrence
|2908
|92
|Winston
|2702
|71
|Bibb
|2528
|58
|Marengo
|2484
|58
|Geneva
|2426
|71
|Pickens
|2319
|57
|Barbour
|2212
|54
|Hale
|2146
|72
|Butler
|2072
|66
|Fayette
|2048
|58
|Henry
|1854
|42
|Cherokee
|1793
|42
|Randolph
|1730
|41
|Monroe
|1691
|39
|Washington
|1629
|38
|Macon
|1518
|47
|Crenshaw
|1491
|57
|Clay
|1480
|54
|Cleburne
|1443
|41
|Lamar
|1372
|33
|Lowndes
|1355
|52
|Wilcox
|1246
|26
|Bullock
|1194
|39
|Conecuh
|1082
|25
|Perry
|1077
|27
|Sumter
|1023
|31
|Coosa
|944
|24
|Greene
|896
|33
|Choctaw
|581
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|89228
|1536
|Davidson
|83993
|881
|Knox
|47431
|602
|Hamilton
|41640
|469
|Rutherford
|39910
|398
|Williamson
|26058
|210
|Sumner
|22074
|327
|Montgomery
|17951
|214
|Out of TN
|17812
|103
|Wilson
|17172
|214
|Unassigned
|16125
|129
|Sullivan
|14983
|279
|Blount
|14498
|189
|Bradley
|13655
|142
|Washington
|13112
|235
|Sevier
|12553
|166
|Maury
|12486
|162
|Putnam
|10841
|172
|Madison
|10289
|236
|Robertson
|9204
|124
|Anderson
|8334
|160
|Hamblen
|8245
|169
|Greene
|7402
|149
|Tipton
|7062
|104
|Coffee
|6593
|117
|Dickson
|6407
|107
|Gibson
|6249
|141
|Cumberland
|6243
|123
|McMinn
|6093
|94
|Carter
|6083
|155
|Roane
|6031
|97
|Bedford
|6030
|123
|Jefferson
|5850
|121
|Loudon
|5830
|68
|Lawrence
|5626
|86
|Monroe
|5499
|93
|Hawkins
|5417
|102
|Warren
|5386
|79
|Dyer
|5291
|103
|Franklin
|4890
|87
|Fayette
|4756
|75
|Obion
|4403
|95
|Cocke
|4234
|96
|Rhea
|4213
|75
|Lincoln
|4201
|62
|Cheatham
|4130
|47
|Marshall
|3981
|57
|Campbell
|3955
|59
|Weakley
|3857
|60
|Giles
|3807
|98
|Henderson
|3647
|74
|Carroll
|3520
|81
|White
|3442
|67
|Macon
|3420
|74
|Hardeman
|3412
|63
|Hardin
|3358
|64
|Lauderdale
|3105
|44
|Henry
|3052
|76
|Marion
|3020
|45
|Scott
|2937
|44
|Claiborne
|2927
|71
|Wayne
|2918
|31
|Overton
|2899
|58
|Hickman
|2723
|43
|McNairy
|2716
|53
|DeKalb
|2701
|52
|Haywood
|2663
|60
|Smith
|2635
|36
|Grainger
|2489
|47
|Trousdale
|2429
|22
|Morgan
|2348
|38
|Fentress
|2328
|45
|Johnson
|2194
|38
|Chester
|2056
|48
|Bledsoe
|2047
|10
|Crockett
|1975
|48
|Polk
|1868
|24
|Unicoi
|1849
|47
|Cannon
|1826
|31
|Union
|1790
|34
|Grundy
|1725
|30
|Lake
|1683
|26
|Sequatchie
|1606
|26
|Humphreys
|1589
|21
|Decatur
|1555
|37
|Benton
|1540
|39
|Lewis
|1492
|25
|Meigs
|1287
|23
|Jackson
|1270
|35
|Stewart
|1265
|25
|Clay
|1074
|31
|Houston
|1048
|33
|Perry
|1048
|28
|Moore
|959
|17
|Van Buren
|807
|20
|Pickett
|751
|23
|Hancock
|515
|12