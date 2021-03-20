Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Saturday Evening Forecast

mild temperatures to end out the first day of Spring. A warm Sunday and Monday before rain moves in Tuesday starting off a wet couple of days

Posted: Mar 20, 2021 6:31 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2021 6:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Fort Payne
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 510579

Reported Deaths: 10425
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson739211435
Mobile37163774
Madison33210486
Tuscaloosa24732434
Montgomery23387544
Shelby22768229
Baldwin20317296
Lee15248166
Calhoun14152303
Morgan14051259
Etowah13590339
Marshall11797218
Houston10244269
Elmore9793198
Limestone9661142
Cullman9273185
St. Clair9268230
Lauderdale9007217
DeKalb8666179
Talladega7857167
Walker7005269
Jackson6699105
Autauga649898
Blount6380130
Colbert6117125
Coffee5340107
Dale4724109
Franklin417682
Russell417635
Covington4024109
Chilton3999107
Escambia383674
Tallapoosa3828144
Dallas3498146
Clarke347157
Chambers3465114
Marion304299
Pike299174
Lawrence291092
Winston270171
Bibb252158
Marengo248458
Geneva242671
Pickens231457
Barbour220654
Hale214172
Butler207166
Fayette204358
Henry185442
Cherokee179342
Randolph172641
Monroe169239
Washington163038
Macon151347
Crenshaw149156
Clay148054
Cleburne144141
Lamar136933
Lowndes135552
Wilcox124726
Bullock119439
Conecuh108225
Perry107727
Sumter102331
Coosa94424
Greene89633
Choctaw58124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 798621

Reported Deaths: 11709
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby892281536
Davidson83993881
Knox47431602
Hamilton41640469
Rutherford39910398
Williamson26058210
Sumner22074327
Montgomery17951214
Out of TN17812103
Wilson17172214
Unassigned16125129
Sullivan14983279
Blount14498189
Bradley13655142
Washington13112235
Sevier12553166
Maury12486162
Putnam10841172
Madison10289236
Robertson9204124
Anderson8334160
Hamblen8245169
Greene7402149
Tipton7062104
Coffee6593117
Dickson6407107
Gibson6249141
Cumberland6243123
McMinn609394
Carter6083155
Roane603197
Bedford6030123
Jefferson5850121
Loudon583068
Lawrence562686
Monroe549993
Hawkins5417102
Warren538679
Dyer5291103
Franklin489087
Fayette475675
Obion440395
Cocke423496
Rhea421375
Lincoln420162
Cheatham413047
Marshall398157
Campbell395559
Weakley385760
Giles380798
Henderson364774
Carroll352081
White344267
Macon342074
Hardeman341263
Hardin335864
Lauderdale310544
Henry305276
Marion302045
Scott293744
Claiborne292771
Wayne291831
Overton289958
Hickman272343
McNairy271653
DeKalb270152
Haywood266360
Smith263536
Grainger248947
Trousdale242922
Morgan234838
Fentress232845
Johnson219438
Chester205648
Bledsoe204710
Crockett197548
Polk186824
Unicoi184947
Cannon182631
Union179034
Grundy172530
Lake168326
Sequatchie160626
Humphreys158921
Decatur155537
Benton154039
Lewis149225
Meigs128723
Jackson127035
Stewart126525
Clay107431
Houston104833
Perry104828
Moore95917
Van Buren80720
Pickett75123
Hancock51512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events