Summer programs to address COVID learning gap
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|73832
|1432
|Mobile
|37106
|769
|Madison
|33174
|483
|Tuscaloosa
|24692
|434
|Montgomery
|23351
|541
|Shelby
|22734
|227
|Baldwin
|20287
|296
|Lee
|15231
|163
|Calhoun
|14148
|302
|Morgan
|14041
|258
|Etowah
|13585
|337
|Marshall
|11793
|218
|Houston
|10242
|269
|Elmore
|9768
|198
|Limestone
|9657
|142
|St. Clair
|9261
|230
|Cullman
|9251
|185
|Lauderdale
|9000
|216
|DeKalb
|8660
|178
|Talladega
|7849
|167
|Walker
|7000
|269
|Jackson
|6687
|105
|Autauga
|6495
|98
|Blount
|6376
|130
|Colbert
|6115
|125
|Coffee
|5340
|105
|Dale
|4728
|109
|Franklin
|4175
|82
|Russell
|4174
|34
|Covington
|4023
|109
|Chilton
|3993
|106
|Escambia
|3833
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3826
|144
|Dallas
|3494
|146
|Clarke
|3469
|56
|Chambers
|3464
|114
|Marion
|3042
|99
|Pike
|2992
|74
|Lawrence
|2908
|92
|Winston
|2693
|71
|Bibb
|2519
|58
|Marengo
|2485
|58
|Geneva
|2426
|71
|Pickens
|2313
|57
|Barbour
|2202
|54
|Hale
|2138
|72
|Butler
|2069
|66
|Fayette
|2042
|58
|Henry
|1851
|42
|Cherokee
|1792
|42
|Randolph
|1723
|41
|Monroe
|1692
|39
|Washington
|1629
|38
|Macon
|1510
|46
|Crenshaw
|1492
|55
|Clay
|1479
|54
|Cleburne
|1438
|41
|Lamar
|1368
|33
|Lowndes
|1353
|52
|Wilcox
|1246
|26
|Bullock
|1194
|39
|Conecuh
|1082
|25
|Perry
|1077
|27
|Sumter
|1023
|31
|Coosa
|943
|24
|Greene
|893
|33
|Choctaw
|580
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|89086
|1534
|Davidson
|83747
|877
|Knox
|47324
|599
|Hamilton
|41501
|465
|Rutherford
|39787
|398
|Williamson
|25973
|208
|Sumner
|22008
|327
|Montgomery
|17904
|213
|Out of TN
|17725
|103
|Wilson
|17104
|214
|Unassigned
|16082
|128
|Sullivan
|14935
|279
|Blount
|14456
|186
|Bradley
|13575
|142
|Washington
|13073
|235
|Sevier
|12509
|166
|Maury
|12450
|162
|Putnam
|10826
|172
|Madison
|10286
|236
|Robertson
|9183
|124
|Anderson
|8306
|160
|Hamblen
|8236
|169
|Greene
|7397
|149
|Tipton
|7053
|104
|Coffee
|6576
|117
|Dickson
|6386
|107
|Gibson
|6243
|141
|Cumberland
|6234
|123
|McMinn
|6079
|93
|Carter
|6068
|155
|Roane
|6020
|96
|Bedford
|5983
|122
|Jefferson
|5838
|121
|Loudon
|5823
|68
|Lawrence
|5621
|86
|Monroe
|5485
|92
|Hawkins
|5410
|101
|Warren
|5378
|79
|Dyer
|5285
|103
|Franklin
|4876
|87
|Fayette
|4745
|75
|Obion
|4398
|95
|Cocke
|4214
|96
|Rhea
|4209
|74
|Lincoln
|4196
|62
|Cheatham
|4111
|47
|Marshall
|3969
|57
|Campbell
|3946
|59
|Weakley
|3849
|60
|Giles
|3802
|97
|Henderson
|3644
|74
|Carroll
|3518
|81
|White
|3439
|67
|Macon
|3414
|74
|Hardeman
|3409
|63
|Hardin
|3352
|64
|Lauderdale
|3105
|44
|Henry
|3050
|75
|Marion
|3012
|45
|Scott
|2932
|44
|Claiborne
|2923
|71
|Wayne
|2915
|31
|Overton
|2899
|58
|Hickman
|2721
|43
|McNairy
|2715
|53
|DeKalb
|2698
|52
|Haywood
|2661
|60
|Smith
|2623
|36
|Grainger
|2479
|47
|Trousdale
|2425
|22
|Morgan
|2345
|38
|Fentress
|2326
|45
|Johnson
|2192
|38
|Chester
|2054
|48
|Bledsoe
|2042
|10
|Crockett
|1975
|48
|Unicoi
|1847
|47
|Polk
|1846
|24
|Cannon
|1821
|31
|Union
|1784
|34
|Grundy
|1722
|30
|Lake
|1681
|26
|Sequatchie
|1605
|27
|Humphreys
|1587
|21
|Decatur
|1553
|37
|Benton
|1537
|39
|Lewis
|1489
|25
|Meigs
|1287
|23
|Jackson
|1267
|34
|Stewart
|1263
|25
|Clay
|1073
|31
|Houston
|1048
|33
|Perry
|1047
|28
|Moore
|958
|17
|Van Buren
|806
|20
|Pickett
|751
|23
|Hancock
|514
|12