Thursday Fast Cast

Thursday morning headlines
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|73722
|1433
|Mobile
|37092
|765
|Madison
|33108
|480
|Tuscaloosa
|24677
|434
|Montgomery
|23317
|538
|Shelby
|22701
|226
|Baldwin
|20263
|295
|Lee
|15218
|163
|Calhoun
|14137
|301
|Morgan
|14033
|258
|Etowah
|13572
|336
|Marshall
|11780
|217
|Houston
|10236
|268
|Elmore
|9753
|197
|Limestone
|9648
|142
|St. Clair
|9253
|230
|Cullman
|9237
|185
|Lauderdale
|8993
|216
|DeKalb
|8661
|178
|Talladega
|7839
|167
|Walker
|6989
|268
|Jackson
|6673
|105
|Autauga
|6483
|96
|Blount
|6371
|129
|Colbert
|6107
|125
|Coffee
|5338
|105
|Dale
|4722
|109
|Franklin
|4175
|82
|Russell
|4162
|34
|Covington
|4020
|108
|Chilton
|3984
|106
|Escambia
|3833
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3818
|143
|Dallas
|3490
|144
|Clarke
|3465
|56
|Chambers
|3460
|113
|Marion
|3041
|98
|Pike
|2990
|74
|Lawrence
|2908
|92
|Winston
|2689
|70
|Bibb
|2512
|58
|Marengo
|2478
|58
|Geneva
|2426
|71
|Pickens
|2311
|57
|Barbour
|2199
|54
|Hale
|2138
|72
|Butler
|2069
|66
|Fayette
|2042
|58
|Henry
|1850
|42
|Cherokee
|1791
|42
|Randolph
|1720
|41
|Monroe
|1690
|39
|Washington
|1630
|38
|Macon
|1503
|45
|Crenshaw
|1491
|55
|Clay
|1479
|54
|Cleburne
|1438
|41
|Lamar
|1367
|33
|Lowndes
|1353
|52
|Wilcox
|1247
|26
|Bullock
|1193
|39
|Conecuh
|1082
|25
|Perry
|1076
|27
|Sumter
|1021
|31
|Coosa
|943
|24
|Greene
|891
|33
|Choctaw
|578
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|89040
|1530
|Davidson
|83700
|874
|Knox
|47296
|597
|Hamilton
|41470
|465
|Rutherford
|39754
|397
|Williamson
|25954
|208
|Sumner
|21987
|325
|Montgomery
|17881
|213
|Out of TN
|17687
|103
|Wilson
|17084
|214
|Unassigned
|16073
|128
|Sullivan
|14902
|279
|Blount
|14448
|186
|Bradley
|13557
|142
|Washington
|13047
|235
|Sevier
|12492
|166
|Maury
|12438
|162
|Putnam
|10808
|171
|Madison
|10281
|235
|Robertson
|9175
|123
|Anderson
|8295
|159
|Hamblen
|8229
|169
|Greene
|7386
|149
|Tipton
|7052
|104
|Coffee
|6567
|117
|Dickson
|6383
|107
|Gibson
|6242
|141
|Cumberland
|6230
|123
|McMinn
|6077
|93
|Carter
|6065
|155
|Roane
|6018
|96
|Bedford
|5981
|122
|Jefferson
|5832
|121
|Loudon
|5820
|67
|Lawrence
|5618
|84
|Monroe
|5478
|92
|Hawkins
|5393
|100
|Warren
|5377
|79
|Dyer
|5279
|103
|Franklin
|4872
|86
|Fayette
|4741
|75
|Obion
|4397
|95
|Cocke
|4211
|96
|Rhea
|4205
|73
|Lincoln
|4196
|62
|Cheatham
|4106
|47
|Marshall
|3968
|57
|Campbell
|3939
|59
|Weakley
|3846
|60
|Giles
|3799
|97
|Henderson
|3643
|74
|Carroll
|3517
|81
|White
|3437
|67
|Macon
|3411
|74
|Hardeman
|3409
|63
|Hardin
|3346
|64
|Lauderdale
|3105
|44
|Henry
|3045
|75
|Marion
|3012
|45
|Scott
|2928
|44
|Claiborne
|2922
|71
|Wayne
|2915
|31
|Overton
|2897
|58
|Hickman
|2721
|43
|McNairy
|2715
|53
|DeKalb
|2696
|52
|Haywood
|2661
|60
|Smith
|2623
|36
|Grainger
|2478
|47
|Trousdale
|2423
|22
|Morgan
|2344
|38
|Fentress
|2325
|44
|Johnson
|2189
|38
|Chester
|2053
|48
|Bledsoe
|2035
|10
|Crockett
|1975
|48
|Polk
|1844
|24
|Unicoi
|1841
|47
|Cannon
|1819
|31
|Union
|1783
|34
|Grundy
|1718
|30
|Lake
|1681
|26
|Sequatchie
|1605
|27
|Humphreys
|1587
|21
|Decatur
|1552
|37
|Benton
|1534
|39
|Lewis
|1489
|25
|Meigs
|1284
|23
|Jackson
|1267
|34
|Stewart
|1263
|25
|Clay
|1073
|31
|Houston
|1048
|33
|Perry
|1047
|28
|Moore
|956
|17
|Van Buren
|806
|20
|Pickett
|751
|23
|Hancock
|514
|12