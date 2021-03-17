Wednesday Fast Cast

Wednesday morning headlines.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|73622
|1425
|Mobile
|36979
|762
|Madison
|33049
|479
|Tuscaloosa
|24642
|431
|Montgomery
|23284
|537
|Shelby
|22666
|226
|Baldwin
|20227
|294
|Lee
|15205
|163
|Calhoun
|14112
|301
|Morgan
|14023
|258
|Etowah
|13553
|335
|Marshall
|11769
|217
|Houston
|10231
|267
|Elmore
|9728
|197
|Limestone
|9641
|142
|St. Clair
|9234
|230
|Cullman
|9233
|184
|Lauderdale
|8973
|216
|DeKalb
|8657
|178
|Talladega
|7814
|167
|Walker
|6979
|268
|Jackson
|6662
|105
|Autauga
|6474
|95
|Blount
|6361
|129
|Colbert
|6101
|125
|Coffee
|5335
|105
|Dale
|4719
|108
|Franklin
|4172
|82
|Russell
|4140
|34
|Covington
|4019
|108
|Chilton
|3979
|106
|Escambia
|3831
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3808
|143
|Dallas
|3496
|143
|Clarke
|3464
|56
|Chambers
|3458
|113
|Marion
|3031
|98
|Pike
|2981
|74
|Lawrence
|2906
|92
|Winston
|2682
|69
|Bibb
|2508
|58
|Marengo
|2476
|58
|Geneva
|2425
|71
|Pickens
|2312
|57
|Barbour
|2198
|53
|Hale
|2138
|72
|Butler
|2068
|66
|Fayette
|2042
|58
|Henry
|1847
|42
|Cherokee
|1792
|42
|Randolph
|1714
|41
|Monroe
|1686
|39
|Washington
|1629
|38
|Macon
|1499
|45
|Crenshaw
|1489
|55
|Clay
|1479
|54
|Cleburne
|1436
|41
|Lamar
|1366
|33
|Lowndes
|1352
|52
|Wilcox
|1247
|26
|Bullock
|1193
|39
|Conecuh
|1082
|25
|Perry
|1074
|27
|Sumter
|1018
|31
|Coosa
|941
|24
|Greene
|891
|32
|Choctaw
|575
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|88897
|1529
|Davidson
|83462
|872
|Knox
|47187
|596
|Hamilton
|41379
|467
|Rutherford
|39622
|396
|Williamson
|25908
|208
|Sumner
|21933
|325
|Montgomery
|17834
|213
|Out of TN
|17617
|103
|Wilson
|17018
|214
|Unassigned
|16023
|128
|Sullivan
|14864
|278
|Blount
|14412
|186
|Bradley
|13492
|141
|Washington
|13025
|235
|Sevier
|12443
|166
|Maury
|12410
|162
|Putnam
|10786
|171
|Madison
|10251
|235
|Robertson
|9160
|123
|Anderson
|8272
|159
|Hamblen
|8197
|169
|Greene
|7376
|149
|Tipton
|7039
|104
|Coffee
|6548
|117
|Dickson
|6375
|107
|Gibson
|6235
|141
|Cumberland
|6216
|123
|McMinn
|6059
|93
|Carter
|6055
|155
|Roane
|6008
|96
|Bedford
|5966
|122
|Jefferson
|5823
|121
|Loudon
|5807
|67
|Lawrence
|5614
|84
|Monroe
|5466
|92
|Hawkins
|5382
|100
|Warren
|5371
|79
|Dyer
|5278
|103
|Franklin
|4862
|85
|Fayette
|4735
|75
|Obion
|4392
|95
|Rhea
|4201
|73
|Lincoln
|4194
|62
|Cocke
|4186
|96
|Cheatham
|4087
|47
|Marshall
|3963
|57
|Campbell
|3929
|59
|Weakley
|3839
|60
|Giles
|3794
|97
|Henderson
|3640
|74
|Carroll
|3516
|81
|White
|3433
|67
|Macon
|3407
|74
|Hardeman
|3404
|63
|Hardin
|3343
|64
|Lauderdale
|3104
|44
|Henry
|3043
|75
|Marion
|3011
|45
|Scott
|2925
|44
|Claiborne
|2910
|71
|Wayne
|2908
|31
|Overton
|2895
|58
|Hickman
|2715
|42
|McNairy
|2714
|53
|DeKalb
|2695
|52
|Haywood
|2660
|60
|Smith
|2619
|36
|Grainger
|2474
|47
|Trousdale
|2421
|22
|Morgan
|2339
|38
|Fentress
|2319
|44
|Johnson
|2184
|38
|Chester
|2052
|48
|Bledsoe
|2034
|10
|Crockett
|1975
|48
|Polk
|1836
|24
|Unicoi
|1835
|47
|Cannon
|1814
|31
|Union
|1778
|34
|Grundy
|1717
|30
|Lake
|1681
|26
|Sequatchie
|1601
|26
|Humphreys
|1582
|21
|Decatur
|1548
|37
|Benton
|1528
|39
|Lewis
|1488
|25
|Meigs
|1282
|23
|Jackson
|1266
|34
|Stewart
|1260
|25
|Clay
|1073
|31
|Houston
|1048
|33
|Perry
|1046
|28
|Moore
|953
|17
|Van Buren
|805
|20
|Pickett
|750
|23
|Hancock
|514
|12