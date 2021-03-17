Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tornado Watch issued for Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence counties Full Story
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rob's Wednesday, March 17th North Alabama Weather Forecast

A severe weather outbreak is expected through the entire day Wednesday and into the early morning hours Thursday. Expect several waves of severe weather with all types possible including large tornadoes.

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 7:22 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2021 7:22 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Decatur
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 508717

Reported Deaths: 10337
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson736221425
Mobile36979762
Madison33049479
Tuscaloosa24642431
Montgomery23284537
Shelby22666226
Baldwin20227294
Lee15205163
Calhoun14112301
Morgan14023258
Etowah13553335
Marshall11769217
Houston10231267
Elmore9728197
Limestone9641142
St. Clair9234230
Cullman9233184
Lauderdale8973216
DeKalb8657178
Talladega7814167
Walker6979268
Jackson6662105
Autauga647495
Blount6361129
Colbert6101125
Coffee5335105
Dale4719108
Franklin417282
Russell414034
Covington4019108
Chilton3979106
Escambia383173
Tallapoosa3808143
Dallas3496143
Clarke346456
Chambers3458113
Marion303198
Pike298174
Lawrence290692
Winston268269
Bibb250858
Marengo247658
Geneva242571
Pickens231257
Barbour219853
Hale213872
Butler206866
Fayette204258
Henry184742
Cherokee179242
Randolph171441
Monroe168639
Washington162938
Macon149945
Crenshaw148955
Clay147954
Cleburne143641
Lamar136633
Lowndes135252
Wilcox124726
Bullock119339
Conecuh108225
Perry107427
Sumter101831
Coosa94124
Greene89132
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 794137

Reported Deaths: 11650
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby888971529
Davidson83462872
Knox47187596
Hamilton41379467
Rutherford39622396
Williamson25908208
Sumner21933325
Montgomery17834213
Out of TN17617103
Wilson17018214
Unassigned16023128
Sullivan14864278
Blount14412186
Bradley13492141
Washington13025235
Sevier12443166
Maury12410162
Putnam10786171
Madison10251235
Robertson9160123
Anderson8272159
Hamblen8197169
Greene7376149
Tipton7039104
Coffee6548117
Dickson6375107
Gibson6235141
Cumberland6216123
McMinn605993
Carter6055155
Roane600896
Bedford5966122
Jefferson5823121
Loudon580767
Lawrence561484
Monroe546692
Hawkins5382100
Warren537179
Dyer5278103
Franklin486285
Fayette473575
Obion439295
Rhea420173
Lincoln419462
Cocke418696
Cheatham408747
Marshall396357
Campbell392959
Weakley383960
Giles379497
Henderson364074
Carroll351681
White343367
Macon340774
Hardeman340463
Hardin334364
Lauderdale310444
Henry304375
Marion301145
Scott292544
Claiborne291071
Wayne290831
Overton289558
Hickman271542
McNairy271453
DeKalb269552
Haywood266060
Smith261936
Grainger247447
Trousdale242122
Morgan233938
Fentress231944
Johnson218438
Chester205248
Bledsoe203410
Crockett197548
Polk183624
Unicoi183547
Cannon181431
Union177834
Grundy171730
Lake168126
Sequatchie160126
Humphreys158221
Decatur154837
Benton152839
Lewis148825
Meigs128223
Jackson126634
Stewart126025
Clay107331
Houston104833
Perry104628
Moore95317
Van Buren80520
Pickett75023
Hancock51412

Most Popular Stories

Community Events