Flash Flood Concern
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|73525
|1425
|Mobile
|36932
|755
|Madison
|33013
|479
|Tuscaloosa
|24607
|431
|Montgomery
|23260
|537
|Shelby
|22624
|226
|Baldwin
|20210
|294
|Lee
|15197
|163
|Calhoun
|14105
|301
|Morgan
|14013
|258
|Etowah
|13545
|335
|Marshall
|11767
|217
|Houston
|10227
|267
|Elmore
|9716
|196
|Limestone
|9632
|142
|St. Clair
|9230
|230
|Cullman
|9224
|184
|Lauderdale
|8962
|216
|DeKalb
|8667
|178
|Talladega
|7804
|167
|Walker
|6973
|268
|Jackson
|6654
|105
|Autauga
|6471
|95
|Blount
|6353
|129
|Colbert
|6097
|125
|Coffee
|5333
|105
|Dale
|4718
|108
|Franklin
|4171
|82
|Russell
|4138
|34
|Covington
|4019
|108
|Chilton
|3976
|106
|Escambia
|3828
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3807
|143
|Dallas
|3495
|144
|Clarke
|3467
|56
|Chambers
|3457
|112
|Marion
|3011
|98
|Pike
|2980
|74
|Lawrence
|2903
|92
|Winston
|2679
|69
|Bibb
|2499
|58
|Marengo
|2476
|58
|Geneva
|2424
|71
|Pickens
|2309
|57
|Barbour
|2195
|53
|Hale
|2136
|72
|Butler
|2066
|66
|Fayette
|2042
|58
|Henry
|1845
|42
|Cherokee
|1791
|42
|Randolph
|1709
|41
|Monroe
|1687
|39
|Washington
|1627
|38
|Macon
|1497
|45
|Crenshaw
|1489
|55
|Clay
|1477
|54
|Cleburne
|1436
|41
|Lamar
|1365
|33
|Lowndes
|1350
|52
|Wilcox
|1248
|26
|Bullock
|1193
|39
|Conecuh
|1081
|25
|Perry
|1075
|27
|Sumter
|1018
|31
|Coosa
|940
|24
|Greene
|889
|32
|Choctaw
|575
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|88804
|1529
|Davidson
|83321
|872
|Knox
|47116
|596
|Hamilton
|41301
|466
|Rutherford
|39529
|393
|Williamson
|25867
|208
|Sumner
|21884
|325
|Montgomery
|17816
|213
|Out of TN
|17586
|103
|Wilson
|16969
|213
|Unassigned
|15995
|128
|Sullivan
|14832
|278
|Blount
|14384
|186
|Bradley
|13433
|141
|Washington
|13004
|234
|Sevier
|12401
|166
|Maury
|12392
|162
|Putnam
|10769
|171
|Madison
|10218
|234
|Robertson
|9141
|123
|Anderson
|8240
|159
|Hamblen
|8180
|169
|Greene
|7368
|148
|Tipton
|7030
|104
|Coffee
|6538
|116
|Dickson
|6367
|107
|Gibson
|6227
|141
|Cumberland
|6207
|123
|McMinn
|6048
|93
|Carter
|6047
|155
|Roane
|5998
|96
|Bedford
|5948
|122
|Jefferson
|5814
|121
|Loudon
|5799
|67
|Lawrence
|5607
|84
|Monroe
|5462
|92
|Hawkins
|5372
|100
|Warren
|5370
|78
|Dyer
|5276
|102
|Franklin
|4849
|85
|Fayette
|4729
|75
|Obion
|4390
|95
|Rhea
|4199
|73
|Lincoln
|4190
|62
|Cocke
|4168
|96
|Cheatham
|4072
|47
|Marshall
|3958
|57
|Campbell
|3921
|59
|Weakley
|3832
|60
|Giles
|3794
|97
|Henderson
|3637
|74
|Carroll
|3509
|81
|White
|3424
|67
|Hardeman
|3404
|63
|Macon
|3402
|74
|Hardin
|3336
|64
|Lauderdale
|3104
|44
|Henry
|3040
|75
|Marion
|3005
|45
|Scott
|2922
|44
|Claiborne
|2903
|71
|Wayne
|2902
|30
|Overton
|2892
|58
|Hickman
|2707
|42
|McNairy
|2707
|53
|DeKalb
|2694
|52
|Haywood
|2660
|60
|Smith
|2616
|36
|Grainger
|2473
|46
|Trousdale
|2421
|22
|Morgan
|2338
|38
|Fentress
|2319
|44
|Johnson
|2183
|38
|Chester
|2050
|48
|Bledsoe
|2033
|10
|Crockett
|1975
|48
|Unicoi
|1834
|47
|Polk
|1829
|24
|Cannon
|1811
|31
|Union
|1776
|34
|Grundy
|1719
|30
|Lake
|1681
|26
|Sequatchie
|1598
|27
|Humphreys
|1581
|21
|Decatur
|1546
|37
|Benton
|1527
|39
|Lewis
|1485
|25
|Meigs
|1282
|23
|Jackson
|1264
|34
|Stewart
|1260
|25
|Clay
|1073
|31
|Houston
|1047
|33
|Perry
|1046
|28
|Moore
|952
|17
|Van Buren
|803
|20
|Pickett
|750
|23
|Hancock
|513
|12