Testing facial recognition technology

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|72484
|1417
|Mobile
|36598
|749
|Madison
|32818
|478
|Tuscaloosa
|24532
|428
|Montgomery
|22926
|530
|Shelby
|22417
|226
|Baldwin
|20044
|294
|Lee
|15117
|162
|Calhoun
|14007
|297
|Morgan
|13845
|258
|Etowah
|13467
|332
|Marshall
|11488
|216
|Houston
|10180
|266
|Elmore
|9611
|192
|Limestone
|9471
|142
|St. Clair
|9115
|229
|Cullman
|9048
|183
|Lauderdale
|8662
|214
|DeKalb
|8543
|178
|Talladega
|7686
|167
|Walker
|6680
|266
|Jackson
|6568
|105
|Autauga
|6409
|95
|Blount
|6274
|129
|Colbert
|6018
|124
|Coffee
|5285
|104
|Dale
|4697
|108
|Russell
|4103
|34
|Franklin
|4042
|82
|Covington
|4006
|108
|Chilton
|3944
|105
|Escambia
|3807
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3668
|143
|Clarke
|3455
|55
|Dallas
|3445
|143
|Chambers
|3438
|113
|Pike
|2949
|74
|Marion
|2939
|97
|Lawrence
|2869
|92
|Winston
|2599
|68
|Bibb
|2474
|58
|Marengo
|2459
|58
|Geneva
|2414
|71
|Pickens
|2271
|57
|Barbour
|2171
|52
|Hale
|2130
|72
|Butler
|2035
|66
|Fayette
|2033
|58
|Henry
|1839
|41
|Cherokee
|1785
|42
|Monroe
|1671
|39
|Randolph
|1670
|41
|Washington
|1579
|38
|Macon
|1486
|45
|Crenshaw
|1483
|55
|Clay
|1466
|54
|Cleburne
|1409
|41
|Lamar
|1351
|33
|Lowndes
|1338
|51
|Wilcox
|1242
|26
|Bullock
|1181
|39
|Conecuh
|1074
|24
|Perry
|1072
|27
|Sumter
|1013
|31
|Coosa
|908
|24
|Greene
|889
|32
|Choctaw
|566
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|88378
|1523
|Davidson
|82777
|883
|Knox
|46835
|594
|Hamilton
|41053
|463
|Rutherford
|39183
|392
|Williamson
|25684
|204
|Sumner
|21718
|325
|Montgomery
|17664
|213
|Out of TN
|17392
|103
|Wilson
|16846
|212
|Unassigned
|15974
|128
|Sullivan
|14672
|276
|Blount
|14310
|186
|Bradley
|13257
|142
|Washington
|12925
|234
|Maury
|12343
|162
|Sevier
|12292
|166
|Putnam
|10725
|171
|Madison
|10187
|234
|Robertson
|9086
|123
|Anderson
|8171
|159
|Hamblen
|8140
|168
|Greene
|7345
|148
|Tipton
|7008
|104
|Coffee
|6490
|115
|Dickson
|6344
|107
|Gibson
|6214
|141
|Cumberland
|6181
|123
|Carter
|6026
|155
|McMinn
|6003
|93
|Roane
|5978
|96
|Bedford
|5898
|121
|Loudon
|5786
|66
|Jefferson
|5774
|120
|Lawrence
|5598
|84
|Monroe
|5432
|92
|Warren
|5347
|78
|Hawkins
|5334
|98
|Dyer
|5264
|102
|Franklin
|4811
|85
|Fayette
|4713
|74
|Obion
|4380
|95
|Rhea
|4184
|73
|Lincoln
|4180
|62
|Cocke
|4103
|96
|Cheatham
|4003
|46
|Marshall
|3947
|57
|Campbell
|3882
|59
|Weakley
|3817
|60
|Giles
|3777
|97
|Henderson
|3631
|74
|Carroll
|3503
|81
|White
|3416
|67
|Hardeman
|3401
|65
|Macon
|3391
|73
|Hardin
|3333
|64
|Lauderdale
|3102
|44
|Henry
|3028
|75
|Marion
|2984
|45
|Scott
|2910
|44
|Wayne
|2893
|30
|Claiborne
|2883
|71
|Overton
|2880
|58
|McNairy
|2702
|53
|Hickman
|2695
|42
|DeKalb
|2684
|51
|Haywood
|2657
|60
|Smith
|2595
|36
|Grainger
|2463
|46
|Trousdale
|2410
|22
|Morgan
|2328
|38
|Fentress
|2308
|44
|Johnson
|2181
|38
|Chester
|2038
|48
|Bledsoe
|2026
|10
|Crockett
|1976
|49
|Unicoi
|1827
|47
|Polk
|1816
|24
|Cannon
|1803
|31
|Union
|1759
|34
|Grundy
|1713
|30
|Lake
|1680
|26
|Sequatchie
|1589
|27
|Humphreys
|1572
|21
|Decatur
|1545
|37
|Benton
|1520
|39
|Lewis
|1483
|25
|Meigs
|1279
|23
|Jackson
|1259
|34
|Stewart
|1253
|25
|Clay
|1073
|31
|Houston
|1043
|33
|Perry
|1042
|28
|Moore
|948
|17
|Van Buren
|801
|20
|Pickett
|748
|23
|Hancock
|507
|12