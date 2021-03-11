AAMU ranked top of poll

Bulldogs took down South Carolina St. 31-7.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|72293
|1409
|Mobile
|36525
|746
|Madison
|32786
|475
|Tuscaloosa
|24513
|425
|Montgomery
|22891
|525
|Shelby
|22377
|221
|Baldwin
|20012
|293
|Lee
|15108
|161
|Calhoun
|13989
|296
|Morgan
|13827
|256
|Etowah
|13454
|329
|Marshall
|11475
|216
|Houston
|10165
|265
|Elmore
|9578
|191
|Limestone
|9454
|142
|St. Clair
|9100
|228
|Cullman
|9042
|183
|Lauderdale
|8651
|215
|DeKalb
|8538
|177
|Talladega
|7670
|167
|Walker
|6636
|264
|Jackson
|6558
|105
|Autauga
|6400
|93
|Blount
|6260
|129
|Colbert
|6010
|122
|Coffee
|5279
|104
|Dale
|4697
|107
|Russell
|4102
|34
|Franklin
|4023
|81
|Covington
|4005
|108
|Chilton
|3935
|104
|Escambia
|3805
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3660
|143
|Clarke
|3449
|53
|Chambers
|3438
|113
|Dallas
|3438
|143
|Pike
|2939
|73
|Marion
|2933
|97
|Lawrence
|2864
|92
|Winston
|2596
|68
|Bibb
|2469
|58
|Marengo
|2457
|58
|Geneva
|2411
|71
|Pickens
|2268
|57
|Barbour
|2161
|51
|Hale
|2130
|71
|Fayette
|2032
|58
|Butler
|2022
|66
|Henry
|1838
|41
|Cherokee
|1786
|42
|Monroe
|1669
|39
|Randolph
|1657
|41
|Washington
|1573
|37
|Macon
|1486
|45
|Crenshaw
|1476
|55
|Clay
|1465
|54
|Cleburne
|1404
|41
|Lamar
|1349
|33
|Lowndes
|1338
|51
|Wilcox
|1237
|26
|Bullock
|1180
|39
|Conecuh
|1073
|24
|Perry
|1071
|27
|Sumter
|1010
|32
|Coosa
|906
|24
|Greene
|890
|32
|Choctaw
|565
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|88272
|1522
|Davidson
|82614
|881
|Knox
|46754
|592
|Hamilton
|40983
|464
|Rutherford
|39067
|391
|Williamson
|25632
|204
|Sumner
|21668
|323
|Montgomery
|17611
|213
|Out of TN
|17334
|100
|Wilson
|16786
|212
|Unassigned
|15957
|129
|Sullivan
|14615
|276
|Blount
|14272
|185
|Bradley
|13210
|141
|Washington
|12907
|234
|Maury
|12315
|162
|Sevier
|12252
|165
|Putnam
|10705
|171
|Madison
|10174
|234
|Robertson
|9075
|122
|Anderson
|8155
|159
|Hamblen
|8130
|168
|Greene
|7336
|148
|Tipton
|7002
|104
|Coffee
|6477
|115
|Dickson
|6337
|107
|Gibson
|6211
|141
|Cumberland
|6165
|123
|Carter
|6022
|155
|McMinn
|5994
|93
|Roane
|5967
|96
|Bedford
|5879
|121
|Loudon
|5781
|66
|Jefferson
|5756
|120
|Lawrence
|5588
|84
|Monroe
|5426
|92
|Warren
|5342
|78
|Hawkins
|5318
|98
|Dyer
|5262
|102
|Franklin
|4798
|85
|Fayette
|4706
|74
|Obion
|4377
|95
|Rhea
|4178
|73
|Lincoln
|4176
|62
|Cocke
|4083
|96
|Cheatham
|3995
|45
|Marshall
|3939
|57
|Campbell
|3868
|59
|Weakley
|3813
|60
|Giles
|3771
|97
|Henderson
|3629
|74
|Carroll
|3501
|81
|White
|3411
|67
|Hardeman
|3400
|65
|Macon
|3390
|73
|Hardin
|3330
|64
|Lauderdale
|3102
|44
|Henry
|3025
|75
|Marion
|2976
|45
|Scott
|2903
|44
|Wayne
|2890
|30
|Claiborne
|2878
|71
|Overton
|2877
|58
|McNairy
|2696
|53
|Hickman
|2687
|42
|DeKalb
|2680
|51
|Haywood
|2655
|60
|Smith
|2592
|36
|Grainger
|2456
|46
|Trousdale
|2408
|22
|Morgan
|2327
|38
|Fentress
|2307
|44
|Johnson
|2175
|38
|Chester
|2033
|48
|Bledsoe
|2021
|10
|Crockett
|1975
|48
|Unicoi
|1823
|47
|Polk
|1813
|23
|Cannon
|1798
|31
|Union
|1757
|34
|Grundy
|1713
|30
|Lake
|1680
|26
|Sequatchie
|1585
|26
|Humphreys
|1568
|21
|Decatur
|1545
|37
|Benton
|1517
|39
|Lewis
|1481
|25
|Meigs
|1276
|23
|Jackson
|1259
|34
|Stewart
|1252
|25
|Clay
|1072
|31
|Perry
|1040
|28
|Houston
|1039
|33
|Moore
|948
|17
|Van Buren
|800
|20
|Pickett
|748
|23
|Hancock
|504
|12