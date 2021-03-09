FBI investigation underway at house in Arab
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|72082
|1403
|Mobile
|36436
|741
|Madison
|32722
|469
|Tuscaloosa
|24465
|422
|Montgomery
|22826
|523
|Shelby
|22301
|219
|Baldwin
|19942
|289
|Lee
|15084
|161
|Calhoun
|13968
|296
|Morgan
|13810
|255
|Etowah
|13427
|327
|Marshall
|11460
|215
|Houston
|10140
|264
|Elmore
|9523
|190
|Limestone
|9443
|139
|St. Clair
|9061
|228
|Cullman
|9012
|183
|Lauderdale
|8631
|214
|DeKalb
|8510
|175
|Talladega
|7650
|165
|Walker
|6606
|260
|Jackson
|6554
|104
|Autauga
|6364
|92
|Blount
|6256
|128
|Colbert
|6012
|121
|Coffee
|5270
|104
|Dale
|4688
|107
|Russell
|4089
|34
|Franklin
|4009
|79
|Covington
|4000
|107
|Chilton
|3924
|104
|Escambia
|3796
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3636
|143
|Clarke
|3446
|53
|Chambers
|3434
|111
|Dallas
|3427
|142
|Pike
|2933
|73
|Marion
|2890
|96
|Lawrence
|2863
|87
|Winston
|2587
|68
|Bibb
|2464
|58
|Marengo
|2454
|57
|Geneva
|2406
|70
|Pickens
|2264
|57
|Barbour
|2143
|51
|Hale
|2129
|69
|Fayette
|2028
|57
|Butler
|2017
|66
|Henry
|1838
|41
|Cherokee
|1783
|40
|Monroe
|1668
|39
|Randolph
|1655
|41
|Washington
|1571
|36
|Macon
|1479
|45
|Crenshaw
|1473
|55
|Clay
|1462
|54
|Cleburne
|1403
|41
|Lamar
|1339
|33
|Lowndes
|1333
|51
|Wilcox
|1231
|25
|Bullock
|1177
|36
|Conecuh
|1071
|24
|Perry
|1064
|27
|Sumter
|1010
|32
|Coosa
|903
|24
|Greene
|889
|32
|Choctaw
|561
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|88076
|1518
|Davidson
|82300
|878
|Knox
|46583
|590
|Hamilton
|40802
|463
|Rutherford
|38878
|389
|Williamson
|25549
|204
|Sumner
|21607
|320
|Montgomery
|17578
|213
|Out of TN
|17267
|97
|Wilson
|16683
|211
|Unassigned
|15848
|126
|Sullivan
|14532
|275
|Blount
|14219
|185
|Bradley
|13120
|141
|Washington
|12868
|234
|Maury
|12290
|162
|Sevier
|12191
|165
|Putnam
|10675
|170
|Madison
|10152
|232
|Robertson
|9050
|121
|Anderson
|8119
|159
|Hamblen
|8099
|166
|Greene
|7321
|145
|Tipton
|6990
|103
|Coffee
|6453
|115
|Dickson
|6308
|106
|Gibson
|6208
|141
|Cumberland
|6142
|123
|Carter
|6008
|155
|McMinn
|5976
|93
|Roane
|5954
|96
|Bedford
|5851
|120
|Loudon
|5753
|66
|Jefferson
|5729
|119
|Lawrence
|5582
|84
|Monroe
|5405
|92
|Warren
|5338
|77
|Hawkins
|5300
|98
|Dyer
|5255
|101
|Franklin
|4780
|85
|Fayette
|4694
|73
|Obion
|4372
|95
|Lincoln
|4170
|62
|Rhea
|4164
|73
|Cocke
|4050
|96
|Cheatham
|3992
|44
|Marshall
|3931
|57
|Campbell
|3837
|59
|Weakley
|3802
|60
|Giles
|3759
|97
|Henderson
|3626
|74
|Carroll
|3493
|81
|White
|3406
|66
|Hardeman
|3395
|65
|Macon
|3383
|73
|Hardin
|3325
|63
|Lauderdale
|3100
|43
|Henry
|3017
|75
|Marion
|2965
|45
|Scott
|2895
|44
|Wayne
|2887
|30
|Overton
|2870
|58
|Claiborne
|2856
|69
|McNairy
|2693
|53
|Hickman
|2680
|41
|DeKalb
|2677
|51
|Haywood
|2652
|60
|Smith
|2583
|36
|Grainger
|2451
|46
|Trousdale
|2402
|22
|Morgan
|2315
|38
|Fentress
|2303
|44
|Johnson
|2175
|38
|Chester
|2028
|48
|Bledsoe
|2015
|10
|Crockett
|1974
|47
|Unicoi
|1824
|47
|Polk
|1800
|22
|Cannon
|1789
|30
|Union
|1743
|34
|Grundy
|1705
|30
|Lake
|1679
|26
|Sequatchie
|1578
|27
|Humphreys
|1560
|21
|Decatur
|1544
|37
|Benton
|1513
|39
|Lewis
|1477
|25
|Meigs
|1271
|23
|Jackson
|1257
|34
|Stewart
|1248
|25
|Clay
|1072
|31
|Houston
|1038
|32
|Perry
|1036
|28
|Moore
|947
|16
|Van Buren
|799
|20
|Pickett
|748
|23
|Hancock
|500
|12