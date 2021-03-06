Some Hospitals Adjust Visitor Policy

Alexis Scott was in Huntsville after speaking with an expecting mom and doula about what changes to hospital visitor policy means for them.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|71912
|1402
|Mobile
|36328
|740
|Madison
|32639
|469
|Tuscaloosa
|24372
|421
|Montgomery
|22765
|520
|Shelby
|22231
|218
|Baldwin
|19890
|289
|Lee
|15057
|158
|Calhoun
|13901
|294
|Morgan
|13770
|255
|Etowah
|13407
|325
|Marshall
|11452
|213
|Houston
|10130
|264
|Elmore
|9499
|190
|Limestone
|9429
|138
|St. Clair
|9041
|227
|Cullman
|8991
|183
|Lauderdale
|8618
|214
|DeKalb
|8507
|175
|Talladega
|7628
|165
|Walker
|6593
|259
|Jackson
|6551
|104
|Autauga
|6333
|92
|Blount
|6246
|128
|Colbert
|6004
|121
|Coffee
|5268
|104
|Dale
|4676
|107
|Russell
|4073
|33
|Franklin
|4000
|78
|Covington
|3998
|106
|Chilton
|3902
|103
|Escambia
|3792
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3631
|143
|Clarke
|3445
|53
|Chambers
|3432
|111
|Dallas
|3422
|142
|Pike
|2932
|73
|Marion
|2885
|95
|Lawrence
|2853
|86
|Winston
|2585
|68
|Bibb
|2457
|58
|Marengo
|2430
|57
|Geneva
|2405
|70
|Pickens
|2255
|57
|Barbour
|2139
|51
|Hale
|2122
|69
|Fayette
|2022
|57
|Butler
|2017
|66
|Henry
|1836
|41
|Cherokee
|1781
|40
|Monroe
|1667
|39
|Randolph
|1651
|40
|Washington
|1568
|36
|Macon
|1477
|45
|Crenshaw
|1465
|55
|Clay
|1460
|54
|Cleburne
|1399
|41
|Lamar
|1339
|33
|Lowndes
|1328
|51
|Wilcox
|1228
|25
|Bullock
|1174
|36
|Conecuh
|1070
|24
|Perry
|1062
|27
|Sumter
|1004
|32
|Coosa
|902
|24
|Greene
|887
|32
|Choctaw
|554
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|87755
|1513
|Davidson
|81978
|873
|Knox
|46346
|589
|Hamilton
|40635
|463
|Rutherford
|38663
|387
|Williamson
|25433
|204
|Sumner
|21498
|320
|Montgomery
|17505
|213
|Out of TN
|17111
|95
|Wilson
|16553
|211
|Unassigned
|15813
|126
|Sullivan
|14489
|275
|Blount
|14167
|184
|Bradley
|13039
|141
|Washington
|12834
|234
|Maury
|12262
|162
|Sevier
|12127
|165
|Putnam
|10647
|170
|Madison
|10130
|231
|Robertson
|9016
|121
|Hamblen
|8086
|165
|Anderson
|8075
|158
|Greene
|7317
|145
|Tipton
|6972
|103
|Coffee
|6423
|115
|Dickson
|6274
|106
|Gibson
|6197
|141
|Cumberland
|6130
|123
|Carter
|5996
|155
|McMinn
|5962
|93
|Roane
|5938
|96
|Bedford
|5826
|120
|Loudon
|5735
|67
|Jefferson
|5700
|119
|Lawrence
|5578
|83
|Monroe
|5369
|90
|Warren
|5328
|77
|Hawkins
|5278
|98
|Dyer
|5243
|101
|Franklin
|4754
|85
|Fayette
|4686
|73
|Obion
|4370
|95
|Lincoln
|4159
|62
|Rhea
|4153
|73
|Cocke
|4025
|96
|Cheatham
|3963
|44
|Marshall
|3922
|57
|Campbell
|3828
|59
|Weakley
|3796
|60
|Giles
|3755
|97
|Henderson
|3623
|74
|Carroll
|3492
|81
|White
|3397
|66
|Hardeman
|3391
|65
|Macon
|3374
|73
|Hardin
|3319
|63
|Lauderdale
|3097
|42
|Henry
|3014
|75
|Marion
|2952
|45
|Scott
|2883
|44
|Wayne
|2882
|30
|Overton
|2862
|58
|Claiborne
|2837
|69
|McNairy
|2686
|53
|Hickman
|2671
|41
|DeKalb
|2669
|51
|Haywood
|2649
|60
|Smith
|2577
|36
|Grainger
|2449
|46
|Trousdale
|2398
|22
|Morgan
|2308
|38
|Fentress
|2296
|44
|Johnson
|2173
|38
|Chester
|2024
|48
|Bledsoe
|2012
|10
|Crockett
|1976
|47
|Unicoi
|1816
|47
|Polk
|1787
|22
|Cannon
|1780
|30
|Union
|1733
|34
|Grundy
|1701
|30
|Lake
|1679
|26
|Sequatchie
|1572
|27
|Humphreys
|1552
|21
|Decatur
|1541
|37
|Benton
|1511
|39
|Lewis
|1475
|25
|Meigs
|1269
|23
|Jackson
|1257
|34
|Stewart
|1241
|25
|Clay
|1071
|31
|Houston
|1037
|32
|Perry
|1036
|28
|Moore
|946
|16
|Van Buren
|797
|20
|Pickett
|746
|23
|Hancock
|497
|12