Rob's Friday, March 5th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Cloud coverage increases through the day Friday with highs only managing the upper-50s today. Though it will be much cooler and a gray finish to the workweek, North Alabama remains dry Friday through the weekend.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|71671
|1387
|Mobile
|36294
|737
|Madison
|32616
|468
|Tuscaloosa
|24340
|421
|Montgomery
|22739
|519
|Shelby
|22174
|218
|Baldwin
|19873
|289
|Lee
|15039
|157
|Calhoun
|13832
|293
|Morgan
|13753
|254
|Etowah
|13390
|325
|Marshall
|11448
|211
|Houston
|10124
|264
|Elmore
|9483
|190
|Limestone
|9420
|138
|St. Clair
|9022
|227
|Cullman
|8984
|182
|Lauderdale
|8612
|214
|DeKalb
|8489
|175
|Talladega
|7606
|165
|Walker
|6585
|259
|Jackson
|6545
|104
|Autauga
|6324
|92
|Blount
|6236
|127
|Colbert
|6001
|121
|Coffee
|5264
|103
|Dale
|4671
|107
|Russell
|4069
|33
|Franklin
|3998
|78
|Covington
|3993
|106
|Chilton
|3898
|103
|Escambia
|3791
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3622
|143
|Clarke
|3440
|53
|Chambers
|3431
|111
|Dallas
|3422
|142
|Pike
|2933
|73
|Marion
|2886
|95
|Lawrence
|2849
|85
|Winston
|2583
|68
|Bibb
|2461
|60
|Geneva
|2403
|70
|Marengo
|2388
|57
|Pickens
|2254
|57
|Barbour
|2136
|51
|Hale
|2122
|69
|Fayette
|2020
|57
|Butler
|2014
|66
|Henry
|1835
|41
|Cherokee
|1780
|39
|Monroe
|1667
|39
|Randolph
|1648
|40
|Washington
|1568
|36
|Macon
|1477
|45
|Crenshaw
|1462
|55
|Clay
|1459
|54
|Cleburne
|1398
|41
|Lamar
|1337
|33
|Lowndes
|1327
|51
|Wilcox
|1229
|25
|Bullock
|1173
|36
|Conecuh
|1070
|24
|Perry
|1061
|27
|Sumter
|997
|32
|Coosa
|902
|24
|Greene
|885
|32
|Choctaw
|553
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|87618
|1509
|Davidson
|81809
|871
|Knox
|46250
|587
|Hamilton
|40539
|463
|Rutherford
|38563
|386
|Williamson
|25382
|204
|Sumner
|21448
|318
|Montgomery
|17484
|213
|Out of TN
|17066
|94
|Wilson
|16510
|211
|Unassigned
|15772
|127
|Sullivan
|14431
|274
|Blount
|14141
|183
|Bradley
|12996
|141
|Washington
|12818
|234
|Maury
|12246
|163
|Sevier
|12109
|164
|Putnam
|10635
|170
|Madison
|10123
|230
|Robertson
|8997
|121
|Hamblen
|8063
|165
|Anderson
|8044
|158
|Greene
|7309
|145
|Tipton
|6962
|103
|Coffee
|6418
|115
|Dickson
|6256
|106
|Gibson
|6196
|141
|Cumberland
|6127
|122
|Carter
|5990
|155
|McMinn
|5945
|92
|Roane
|5926
|96
|Bedford
|5816
|120
|Loudon
|5719
|66
|Jefferson
|5688
|119
|Lawrence
|5574
|83
|Monroe
|5365
|90
|Warren
|5325
|76
|Hawkins
|5271
|95
|Dyer
|5242
|101
|Franklin
|4757
|85
|Fayette
|4683
|72
|Obion
|4369
|95
|Lincoln
|4156
|62
|Rhea
|4152
|73
|Cocke
|4012
|95
|Cheatham
|3945
|44
|Marshall
|3919
|56
|Campbell
|3818
|59
|Weakley
|3793
|59
|Giles
|3752
|97
|Henderson
|3622
|73
|Carroll
|3491
|81
|White
|3393
|66
|Hardeman
|3388
|64
|Macon
|3372
|73
|Hardin
|3315
|63
|Lauderdale
|3096
|42
|Henry
|3012
|75
|Marion
|2947
|44
|Scott
|2881
|44
|Wayne
|2876
|30
|Overton
|2855
|57
|Claiborne
|2830
|69
|McNairy
|2683
|53
|Hickman
|2665
|41
|DeKalb
|2661
|51
|Haywood
|2649
|60
|Smith
|2569
|36
|Grainger
|2442
|46
|Trousdale
|2398
|22
|Morgan
|2303
|38
|Fentress
|2295
|44
|Johnson
|2171
|38
|Chester
|2023
|48
|Bledsoe
|2010
|10
|Crockett
|1975
|47
|Unicoi
|1814
|47
|Polk
|1777
|22
|Cannon
|1767
|30
|Union
|1730
|33
|Grundy
|1697
|30
|Lake
|1679
|26
|Sequatchie
|1573
|27
|Humphreys
|1549
|21
|Decatur
|1538
|37
|Benton
|1510
|39
|Lewis
|1474
|25
|Meigs
|1267
|22
|Jackson
|1256
|34
|Stewart
|1240
|25
|Clay
|1071
|30
|Houston
|1036
|32
|Perry
|1035
|27
|Moore
|945
|16
|Van Buren
|797
|20
|Pickett
|746
|23
|Hancock
|497
|12