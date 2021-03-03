03/03/21 Evening Weather

Kate's forecast
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|71145
|1374
|Mobile
|36184
|735
|Madison
|32457
|458
|Tuscaloosa
|24213
|412
|Montgomery
|22636
|517
|Shelby
|22020
|214
|Baldwin
|19790
|284
|Lee
|14980
|154
|Morgan
|13693
|251
|Calhoun
|13307
|287
|Etowah
|13192
|320
|Marshall
|11269
|209
|Houston
|10102
|261
|Elmore
|9408
|185
|Limestone
|9376
|134
|Cullman
|8903
|181
|St. Clair
|8839
|224
|Lauderdale
|8601
|212
|DeKalb
|8465
|175
|Talladega
|7552
|164
|Walker
|6538
|258
|Jackson
|6503
|103
|Autauga
|6303
|91
|Blount
|6106
|127
|Colbert
|5993
|119
|Coffee
|5254
|102
|Dale
|4648
|107
|Russell
|4052
|33
|Franklin
|3994
|78
|Covington
|3970
|106
|Chilton
|3883
|100
|Escambia
|3781
|72
|Tallapoosa
|3596
|143
|Clarke
|3437
|53
|Chambers
|3421
|111
|Dallas
|3412
|141
|Pike
|2933
|72
|Lawrence
|2836
|84
|Marion
|2834
|95
|Winston
|2473
|68
|Bibb
|2454
|60
|Geneva
|2402
|70
|Marengo
|2365
|57
|Pickens
|2245
|55
|Barbour
|2124
|51
|Hale
|2106
|68
|Fayette
|2009
|57
|Butler
|1975
|66
|Henry
|1826
|41
|Cherokee
|1771
|39
|Monroe
|1663
|39
|Randolph
|1638
|40
|Washington
|1566
|35
|Crenshaw
|1452
|54
|Clay
|1450
|54
|Macon
|1423
|43
|Cleburne
|1378
|41
|Lamar
|1331
|33
|Lowndes
|1312
|51
|Wilcox
|1225
|25
|Bullock
|1171
|36
|Conecuh
|1067
|24
|Perry
|1058
|27
|Sumter
|986
|32
|Coosa
|892
|24
|Greene
|882
|32
|Choctaw
|551
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|87316
|1492
|Davidson
|81556
|869
|Knox
|46018
|581
|Hamilton
|40396
|462
|Rutherford
|38385
|382
|Williamson
|25282
|203
|Sumner
|21383
|315
|Montgomery
|17414
|213
|Out of TN
|16950
|94
|Wilson
|16423
|210
|Unassigned
|15587
|125
|Sullivan
|14346
|274
|Blount
|14066
|181
|Bradley
|12918
|139
|Washington
|12774
|234
|Maury
|12220
|163
|Sevier
|12038
|163
|Putnam
|10603
|169
|Madison
|10102
|228
|Robertson
|8962
|121
|Hamblen
|8023
|164
|Anderson
|7991
|157
|Greene
|7294
|145
|Tipton
|6948
|103
|Coffee
|6320
|115
|Dickson
|6228
|106
|Gibson
|6188
|141
|Cumberland
|6106
|121
|Carter
|5974
|152
|McMinn
|5931
|91
|Roane
|5907
|96
|Bedford
|5797
|120
|Loudon
|5696
|65
|Jefferson
|5659
|119
|Lawrence
|5568
|83
|Monroe
|5331
|90
|Warren
|5314
|75
|Hawkins
|5251
|94
|Dyer
|5237
|101
|Franklin
|4736
|85
|Fayette
|4669
|71
|Obion
|4365
|95
|Rhea
|4151
|73
|Lincoln
|4140
|62
|Cocke
|3990
|93
|Cheatham
|3912
|44
|Marshall
|3911
|56
|Campbell
|3804
|59
|Weakley
|3789
|59
|Giles
|3738
|96
|Henderson
|3619
|73
|Carroll
|3489
|81
|Hardeman
|3385
|64
|White
|3382
|66
|Macon
|3365
|73
|Hardin
|3310
|63
|Lauderdale
|3092
|42
|Henry
|3009
|75
|Marion
|2941
|44
|Scott
|2876
|44
|Wayne
|2871
|30
|Overton
|2848
|57
|Claiborne
|2797
|68
|McNairy
|2678
|53
|DeKalb
|2655
|49
|Hickman
|2651
|41
|Haywood
|2648
|60
|Smith
|2560
|36
|Grainger
|2431
|46
|Trousdale
|2390
|22
|Morgan
|2297
|38
|Fentress
|2293
|44
|Johnson
|2163
|38
|Chester
|2017
|48
|Bledsoe
|2002
|10
|Crockett
|1972
|47
|Unicoi
|1805
|47
|Polk
|1765
|22
|Cannon
|1750
|29
|Union
|1722
|33
|Grundy
|1686
|30
|Lake
|1678
|26
|Sequatchie
|1560
|27
|Decatur
|1539
|37
|Humphreys
|1537
|21
|Benton
|1510
|39
|Lewis
|1470
|25
|Meigs
|1266
|21
|Jackson
|1252
|34
|Stewart
|1236
|24
|Clay
|1071
|30
|Perry
|1033
|27
|Houston
|1029
|32
|Moore
|944
|16
|Van Buren
|795
|20
|Pickett
|746
|23
|Hancock
|495
|12