First Round Of Gulf South Tournament Tonight

No. 1 seeded UAH is hosting Montevallo Tuesday night in the first round of the men’s Gulf South Conference tournament. UAH looking to repeat after winning the tourney in 2020. Head Coach John Shulman said after having a week and a half off, his players are ready to play. He said they’re an angry team after dropping their last regular season game to Union. We will have round one results at 10 on WAAY.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 7:05 PM

Posted By: Jacob Woods