UAH hosts Montevallo Tuesday night

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|71073
|1374
|Mobile
|36139
|727
|Madison
|32425
|455
|Tuscaloosa
|24184
|410
|Montgomery
|22586
|500
|Shelby
|21968
|215
|Baldwin
|19758
|283
|Lee
|14967
|153
|Morgan
|13667
|251
|Calhoun
|13300
|286
|Etowah
|13184
|319
|Marshall
|11262
|209
|Houston
|10104
|261
|Elmore
|9385
|185
|Limestone
|9363
|134
|Cullman
|8897
|181
|St. Clair
|8827
|223
|Lauderdale
|8607
|211
|DeKalb
|8459
|175
|Talladega
|7523
|163
|Walker
|6524
|255
|Jackson
|6495
|102
|Autauga
|6270
|91
|Blount
|6102
|127
|Colbert
|6004
|118
|Coffee
|5249
|102
|Dale
|4642
|107
|Russell
|4049
|30
|Franklin
|3991
|77
|Covington
|3960
|106
|Chilton
|3876
|100
|Escambia
|3776
|72
|Tallapoosa
|3588
|142
|Clarke
|3436
|50
|Chambers
|3413
|110
|Dallas
|3403
|141
|Pike
|2934
|72
|Lawrence
|2834
|84
|Marion
|2819
|95
|Winston
|2468
|67
|Bibb
|2450
|60
|Geneva
|2399
|70
|Marengo
|2364
|55
|Pickens
|2246
|54
|Barbour
|2116
|51
|Hale
|2105
|68
|Fayette
|2007
|56
|Butler
|1968
|66
|Henry
|1824
|41
|Cherokee
|1770
|38
|Monroe
|1661
|39
|Randolph
|1637
|40
|Washington
|1565
|35
|Crenshaw
|1448
|54
|Clay
|1444
|54
|Macon
|1420
|43
|Cleburne
|1378
|39
|Lamar
|1328
|33
|Lowndes
|1311
|51
|Wilcox
|1218
|25
|Bullock
|1169
|36
|Conecuh
|1067
|24
|Perry
|1056
|27
|Sumter
|985
|31
|Coosa
|889
|23
|Greene
|882
|32
|Choctaw
|551
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|87261
|1491
|Davidson
|81463
|867
|Knox
|45959
|582
|Hamilton
|40359
|461
|Rutherford
|38346
|382
|Williamson
|25267
|203
|Sumner
|21354
|315
|Montgomery
|17399
|213
|Out of TN
|16957
|94
|Wilson
|16399
|210
|Unassigned
|15602
|125
|Sullivan
|14336
|273
|Blount
|14050
|181
|Bradley
|12890
|139
|Washington
|12771
|234
|Maury
|12206
|163
|Sevier
|12023
|163
|Putnam
|10599
|169
|Madison
|10097
|229
|Robertson
|8950
|120
|Hamblen
|8019
|163
|Anderson
|7981
|156
|Greene
|7292
|145
|Tipton
|6950
|103
|Coffee
|6316
|114
|Dickson
|6217
|106
|Gibson
|6187
|140
|Cumberland
|6105
|121
|Carter
|5966
|152
|McMinn
|5929
|91
|Roane
|5893
|96
|Bedford
|5794
|119
|Loudon
|5685
|65
|Jefferson
|5650
|118
|Lawrence
|5567
|83
|Monroe
|5325
|90
|Warren
|5309
|75
|Hawkins
|5245
|94
|Dyer
|5235
|101
|Franklin
|4729
|85
|Fayette
|4665
|71
|Obion
|4365
|94
|Rhea
|4150
|73
|Lincoln
|4140
|62
|Cocke
|3989
|93
|Cheatham
|3910
|43
|Marshall
|3907
|56
|Campbell
|3803
|59
|Weakley
|3788
|59
|Giles
|3739
|96
|Henderson
|3619
|73
|Carroll
|3486
|81
|Hardeman
|3381
|64
|White
|3377
|66
|Macon
|3363
|73
|Hardin
|3311
|63
|Lauderdale
|3097
|42
|Henry
|3009
|75
|Marion
|2940
|44
|Wayne
|2871
|30
|Scott
|2870
|43
|Overton
|2848
|57
|Claiborne
|2793
|67
|McNairy
|2674
|53
|Hickman
|2651
|41
|Haywood
|2648
|60
|DeKalb
|2647
|49
|Smith
|2558
|36
|Grainger
|2427
|46
|Trousdale
|2390
|22
|Morgan
|2295
|37
|Fentress
|2291
|44
|Johnson
|2162
|38
|Chester
|2016
|48
|Bledsoe
|2001
|10
|Crockett
|1972
|47
|Unicoi
|1804
|47
|Polk
|1759
|22
|Cannon
|1746
|29
|Union
|1719
|33
|Grundy
|1684
|30
|Lake
|1678
|26
|Sequatchie
|1558
|27
|Decatur
|1538
|37
|Humphreys
|1534
|21
|Benton
|1509
|39
|Lewis
|1468
|25
|Meigs
|1264
|21
|Jackson
|1251
|34
|Stewart
|1235
|24
|Clay
|1072
|30
|Perry
|1032
|27
|Houston
|1027
|32
|Moore
|944
|16
|Van Buren
|795
|20
|Pickett
|746
|23
|Hancock
|495
|12