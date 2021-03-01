Sylvania Girls and Fyffe Boys advance to title game

North Alabama 3A teams are still in it
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|70986
|1374
|Mobile
|36108
|725
|Madison
|32405
|455
|Tuscaloosa
|24110
|410
|Montgomery
|22565
|500
|Shelby
|21929
|215
|Baldwin
|19732
|283
|Lee
|14961
|153
|Morgan
|13659
|251
|Calhoun
|13275
|286
|Etowah
|13176
|319
|Marshall
|11261
|209
|Houston
|10086
|261
|Elmore
|9376
|185
|Limestone
|9359
|134
|Cullman
|8891
|181
|St. Clair
|8822
|223
|Lauderdale
|8603
|211
|DeKalb
|8446
|175
|Talladega
|7517
|163
|Walker
|6518
|255
|Jackson
|6492
|102
|Autauga
|6264
|91
|Blount
|6097
|127
|Colbert
|6001
|118
|Coffee
|5245
|102
|Dale
|4640
|107
|Russell
|4047
|30
|Franklin
|3991
|77
|Covington
|3957
|106
|Chilton
|3870
|100
|Escambia
|3774
|72
|Tallapoosa
|3585
|142
|Clarke
|3436
|50
|Chambers
|3410
|110
|Dallas
|3403
|141
|Pike
|2933
|72
|Lawrence
|2829
|84
|Marion
|2818
|95
|Winston
|2467
|67
|Bibb
|2450
|60
|Geneva
|2396
|70
|Marengo
|2358
|55
|Pickens
|2246
|54
|Barbour
|2115
|51
|Hale
|2097
|68
|Fayette
|2002
|56
|Butler
|1961
|66
|Henry
|1824
|41
|Cherokee
|1770
|38
|Monroe
|1661
|39
|Randolph
|1636
|40
|Washington
|1565
|35
|Clay
|1443
|54
|Crenshaw
|1443
|54
|Macon
|1420
|43
|Cleburne
|1377
|39
|Lamar
|1328
|33
|Lowndes
|1310
|51
|Wilcox
|1218
|25
|Bullock
|1169
|36
|Conecuh
|1067
|24
|Perry
|1055
|27
|Sumter
|983
|31
|Coosa
|888
|23
|Greene
|876
|32
|Choctaw
|550
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|87219
|1491
|Davidson
|81420
|861
|Knox
|45877
|581
|Hamilton
|40298
|459
|Rutherford
|38301
|383
|Williamson
|25238
|203
|Sumner
|21329
|315
|Montgomery
|17380
|212
|Out of TN
|16931
|94
|Wilson
|16371
|210
|Unassigned
|15639
|125
|Sullivan
|14318
|273
|Blount
|14036
|181
|Bradley
|12867
|139
|Washington
|12759
|234
|Maury
|12203
|163
|Sevier
|12011
|163
|Putnam
|10592
|169
|Madison
|10092
|229
|Robertson
|8941
|120
|Hamblen
|8013
|162
|Anderson
|7971
|156
|Greene
|7283
|145
|Tipton
|6945
|103
|Coffee
|6311
|114
|Dickson
|6205
|106
|Gibson
|6187
|140
|Cumberland
|6102
|121
|Carter
|5962
|152
|McMinn
|5917
|91
|Roane
|5888
|96
|Bedford
|5789
|119
|Loudon
|5679
|65
|Jefferson
|5642
|118
|Lawrence
|5563
|83
|Monroe
|5322
|90
|Warren
|5309
|75
|Hawkins
|5238
|94
|Dyer
|5234
|101
|Franklin
|4725
|85
|Fayette
|4661
|71
|Obion
|4366
|94
|Rhea
|4144
|73
|Lincoln
|4133
|62
|Cocke
|3975
|93
|Marshall
|3907
|56
|Cheatham
|3905
|43
|Campbell
|3800
|59
|Weakley
|3786
|59
|Giles
|3732
|96
|Henderson
|3619
|73
|Carroll
|3479
|81
|Hardeman
|3381
|64
|White
|3371
|66
|Macon
|3363
|73
|Hardin
|3311
|63
|Lauderdale
|3097
|42
|Henry
|3006
|75
|Marion
|2936
|44
|Wayne
|2871
|30
|Scott
|2868
|43
|Overton
|2848
|57
|Claiborne
|2789
|67
|McNairy
|2672
|53
|Hickman
|2649
|41
|Haywood
|2648
|60
|DeKalb
|2643
|49
|Smith
|2556
|36
|Grainger
|2424
|46
|Trousdale
|2389
|22
|Morgan
|2296
|37
|Fentress
|2291
|44
|Johnson
|2163
|38
|Chester
|2015
|48
|Bledsoe
|2001
|10
|Crockett
|1971
|47
|Unicoi
|1803
|47
|Polk
|1755
|22
|Cannon
|1745
|29
|Union
|1719
|33
|Grundy
|1683
|30
|Lake
|1678
|26
|Sequatchie
|1553
|27
|Decatur
|1537
|37
|Humphreys
|1532
|21
|Benton
|1507
|39
|Lewis
|1468
|25
|Meigs
|1259
|21
|Jackson
|1250
|34
|Stewart
|1233
|24
|Clay
|1069
|30
|Perry
|1032
|27
|Houston
|1027
|32
|Moore
|944
|16
|Van Buren
|795
|20
|Pickett
|746
|23
|Hancock
|496
|12