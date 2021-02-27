Mae Jemison advances to state finals

WAAY 31's Max Cohan reports from Birmingham where Mae Jemison advanced to the state finals with a blowout win Saturday.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|70764
|1366
|Mobile
|35937
|724
|Madison
|32307
|450
|Tuscaloosa
|24024
|410
|Montgomery
|22502
|499
|Shelby
|21848
|214
|Baldwin
|19698
|277
|Lee
|14926
|151
|Morgan
|13624
|251
|Calhoun
|13202
|285
|Etowah
|13154
|319
|Marshall
|11243
|208
|Houston
|10058
|259
|Limestone
|9348
|134
|Elmore
|9345
|182
|Cullman
|8879
|179
|St. Clair
|8799
|221
|Lauderdale
|8588
|210
|DeKalb
|8436
|174
|Talladega
|7500
|163
|Walker
|6509
|251
|Jackson
|6483
|102
|Autauga
|6228
|90
|Blount
|6084
|125
|Colbert
|6004
|118
|Coffee
|5235
|102
|Dale
|4627
|106
|Russell
|4029
|30
|Franklin
|3988
|76
|Covington
|3949
|106
|Chilton
|3862
|98
|Escambia
|3774
|72
|Tallapoosa
|3572
|141
|Clarke
|3431
|49
|Chambers
|3399
|108
|Dallas
|3397
|141
|Pike
|2929
|72
|Lawrence
|2822
|84
|Marion
|2812
|95
|Winston
|2462
|66
|Bibb
|2445
|60
|Geneva
|2388
|70
|Marengo
|2337
|55
|Pickens
|2239
|54
|Barbour
|2106
|51
|Hale
|2090
|68
|Fayette
|1999
|56
|Butler
|1952
|65
|Henry
|1820
|41
|Cherokee
|1764
|38
|Monroe
|1660
|38
|Randolph
|1631
|40
|Washington
|1563
|34
|Crenshaw
|1440
|54
|Clay
|1434
|54
|Macon
|1416
|43
|Cleburne
|1371
|39
|Lamar
|1324
|32
|Lowndes
|1307
|49
|Wilcox
|1214
|25
|Bullock
|1163
|36
|Conecuh
|1065
|23
|Perry
|1054
|27
|Sumter
|983
|31
|Coosa
|886
|23
|Greene
|871
|32
|Choctaw
|549
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|86958
|1488
|Davidson
|81174
|854
|Knox
|45487
|578
|Hamilton
|40180
|462
|Rutherford
|38104
|382
|Williamson
|25145
|202
|Sumner
|21260
|315
|Montgomery
|17310
|212
|Out of TN
|16840
|93
|Wilson
|16293
|212
|Unassigned
|15750
|127
|Sullivan
|14265
|273
|Blount
|13990
|179
|Bradley
|12824
|138
|Washington
|12723
|234
|Maury
|12176
|162
|Sevier
|11967
|163
|Putnam
|10579
|168
|Madison
|10078
|228
|Robertson
|8909
|119
|Hamblen
|7987
|162
|Anderson
|7941
|156
|Greene
|7271
|145
|Tipton
|6919
|101
|Coffee
|6294
|114
|Dickson
|6183
|106
|Gibson
|6178
|140
|Cumberland
|6093
|120
|Carter
|5949
|152
|McMinn
|5902
|90
|Roane
|5858
|96
|Bedford
|5776
|118
|Loudon
|5658
|65
|Jefferson
|5620
|117
|Lawrence
|5556
|82
|Warren
|5304
|75
|Monroe
|5298
|90
|Dyer
|5228
|101
|Hawkins
|5216
|94
|Franklin
|4714
|85
|Fayette
|4655
|71
|Obion
|4364
|94
|Rhea
|4134
|73
|Lincoln
|4120
|62
|Cocke
|3972
|92
|Marshall
|3899
|55
|Cheatham
|3894
|44
|Campbell
|3796
|59
|Weakley
|3783
|59
|Giles
|3721
|96
|Henderson
|3614
|73
|Carroll
|3473
|81
|Hardeman
|3380
|64
|White
|3356
|66
|Macon
|3355
|73
|Hardin
|3307
|63
|Lauderdale
|3094
|42
|Henry
|2994
|75
|Marion
|2916
|42
|Wayne
|2867
|30
|Scott
|2858
|42
|Overton
|2842
|57
|Claiborne
|2769
|67
|McNairy
|2662
|52
|Haywood
|2646
|60
|Hickman
|2639
|41
|DeKalb
|2620
|49
|Smith
|2546
|36
|Grainger
|2422
|46
|Trousdale
|2385
|22
|Morgan
|2290
|37
|Fentress
|2285
|44
|Johnson
|2159
|38
|Chester
|2007
|47
|Bledsoe
|1997
|10
|Crockett
|1971
|47
|Unicoi
|1800
|47
|Polk
|1749
|22
|Cannon
|1742
|29
|Union
|1711
|31
|Grundy
|1677
|30
|Lake
|1675
|26
|Sequatchie
|1549
|25
|Decatur
|1532
|37
|Humphreys
|1522
|21
|Benton
|1505
|39
|Lewis
|1468
|25
|Meigs
|1257
|21
|Jackson
|1251
|34
|Stewart
|1233
|24
|Clay
|1065
|30
|Perry
|1028
|27
|Houston
|1024
|31
|Moore
|941
|16
|Van Buren
|793
|20
|Pickett
|746
|23
|Hancock
|496
|12