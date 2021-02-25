Thursday Fast Cast

Thursday morning headlines.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|70466
|1342
|Mobile
|35810
|721
|Madison
|32203
|443
|Tuscaloosa
|23961
|409
|Montgomery
|22417
|489
|Shelby
|21773
|211
|Baldwin
|19635
|272
|Lee
|14883
|147
|Morgan
|13571
|248
|Etowah
|13118
|312
|Calhoun
|13090
|283
|Marshall
|11212
|203
|Houston
|10036
|257
|Limestone
|9321
|133
|Elmore
|9313
|179
|Cullman
|8864
|177
|St. Clair
|8771
|220
|Lauderdale
|8570
|210
|DeKalb
|8419
|173
|Talladega
|7450
|162
|Walker
|6492
|249
|Jackson
|6466
|102
|Autauga
|6172
|85
|Blount
|6072
|125
|Colbert
|5978
|118
|Coffee
|5229
|100
|Dale
|4614
|106
|Russell
|4014
|31
|Franklin
|3976
|75
|Covington
|3948
|105
|Chilton
|3831
|96
|Escambia
|3766
|70
|Tallapoosa
|3559
|139
|Clarke
|3427
|49
|Dallas
|3396
|140
|Chambers
|3393
|103
|Pike
|2927
|71
|Lawrence
|2812
|84
|Marion
|2807
|93
|Winston
|2456
|65
|Bibb
|2437
|59
|Marengo
|2385
|54
|Geneva
|2384
|68
|Pickens
|2235
|54
|Barbour
|2095
|50
|Hale
|2084
|64
|Fayette
|1993
|56
|Butler
|1951
|65
|Henry
|1823
|41
|Cherokee
|1763
|38
|Monroe
|1656
|38
|Randolph
|1627
|40
|Washington
|1562
|33
|Crenshaw
|1433
|53
|Clay
|1432
|54
|Macon
|1405
|43
|Cleburne
|1365
|39
|Lamar
|1316
|32
|Lowndes
|1301
|48
|Wilcox
|1208
|25
|Bullock
|1165
|34
|Conecuh
|1065
|23
|Perry
|1053
|27
|Sumter
|982
|31
|Coosa
|868
|23
|Greene
|867
|32
|Choctaw
|547
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|86600
|1472
|Davidson
|80790
|841
|Knox
|45241
|571
|Hamilton
|39979
|454
|Rutherford
|37906
|375
|Williamson
|25011
|202
|Sumner
|21166
|312
|Montgomery
|17207
|207
|Out of TN
|16670
|91
|Wilson
|16194
|209
|Unassigned
|15662
|125
|Sullivan
|14169
|273
|Blount
|13929
|178
|Bradley
|12734
|138
|Washington
|12671
|231
|Maury
|12141
|159
|Sevier
|11889
|161
|Putnam
|10537
|168
|Madison
|10049
|226
|Robertson
|8886
|118
|Hamblen
|7958
|161
|Anderson
|7893
|155
|Greene
|7258
|144
|Tipton
|6896
|101
|Coffee
|6264
|114
|Gibson
|6168
|140
|Dickson
|6148
|103
|Cumberland
|6072
|117
|Carter
|5926
|152
|McMinn
|5862
|89
|Roane
|5817
|95
|Bedford
|5756
|117
|Loudon
|5631
|64
|Jefferson
|5580
|116
|Lawrence
|5546
|81
|Warren
|5298
|75
|Monroe
|5263
|89
|Dyer
|5222
|101
|Hawkins
|5187
|93
|Franklin
|4706
|84
|Fayette
|4637
|71
|Obion
|4357
|94
|Rhea
|4117
|73
|Lincoln
|4105
|61
|Cocke
|3961
|92
|Marshall
|3883
|54
|Cheatham
|3857
|43
|Campbell
|3781
|58
|Weakley
|3775
|59
|Giles
|3710
|95
|Henderson
|3611
|73
|Carroll
|3468
|81
|Hardeman
|3376
|63
|Macon
|3350
|73
|White
|3339
|65
|Hardin
|3297
|62
|Lauderdale
|3093
|42
|Henry
|2989
|75
|Marion
|2902
|44
|Wayne
|2864
|30
|Scott
|2850
|42
|Overton
|2837
|57
|Claiborne
|2736
|66
|McNairy
|2650
|51
|Haywood
|2643
|59
|Hickman
|2628
|40
|DeKalb
|2615
|48
|Smith
|2533
|36
|Grainger
|2407
|46
|Trousdale
|2379
|22
|Morgan
|2285
|37
|Fentress
|2283
|44
|Johnson
|2150
|38
|Chester
|2006
|47
|Bledsoe
|1982
|10
|Crockett
|1969
|46
|Unicoi
|1793
|47
|Cannon
|1736
|28
|Polk
|1736
|21
|Union
|1689
|30
|Lake
|1673
|26
|Grundy
|1663
|30
|Sequatchie
|1539
|27
|Decatur
|1531
|37
|Humphreys
|1513
|21
|Benton
|1499
|39
|Lewis
|1457
|24
|Meigs
|1254
|21
|Jackson
|1248
|34
|Stewart
|1231
|24
|Clay
|1062
|30
|Perry
|1025
|27
|Houston
|1023
|30
|Moore
|936
|16
|Van Buren
|791
|20
|Pickett
|747
|23
|Hancock
|493
|12