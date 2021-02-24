Crews Respond To Structure Fire

Randolph Avenue Fire
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|70332
|1342
|Mobile
|35725
|716
|Madison
|32088
|437
|Tuscaloosa
|23913
|404
|Montgomery
|22369
|481
|Shelby
|21714
|209
|Baldwin
|19554
|263
|Lee
|14827
|147
|Morgan
|13529
|243
|Etowah
|13091
|309
|Calhoun
|13063
|281
|Marshall
|11197
|202
|Houston
|10019
|255
|Limestone
|9303
|130
|Elmore
|9283
|179
|Cullman
|8856
|176
|St. Clair
|8747
|214
|Lauderdale
|8541
|209
|DeKalb
|8419
|173
|Talladega
|7424
|161
|Walker
|6466
|240
|Jackson
|6450
|101
|Autauga
|6143
|84
|Blount
|6058
|125
|Colbert
|5973
|118
|Coffee
|5222
|99
|Dale
|4606
|106
|Russell
|4005
|30
|Franklin
|3965
|75
|Covington
|3918
|105
|Chilton
|3800
|96
|Escambia
|3759
|70
|Tallapoosa
|3533
|138
|Clarke
|3423
|48
|Dallas
|3385
|139
|Chambers
|3382
|102
|Pike
|2924
|71
|Lawrence
|2806
|85
|Marion
|2774
|92
|Winston
|2445
|63
|Marengo
|2434
|54
|Bibb
|2432
|59
|Geneva
|2381
|68
|Pickens
|2234
|53
|Barbour
|2084
|50
|Hale
|2080
|64
|Fayette
|1987
|55
|Butler
|1948
|65
|Henry
|1817
|41
|Cherokee
|1757
|37
|Monroe
|1655
|38
|Randolph
|1612
|40
|Washington
|1558
|32
|Crenshaw
|1430
|52
|Clay
|1425
|54
|Macon
|1403
|44
|Cleburne
|1361
|39
|Lamar
|1306
|32
|Lowndes
|1301
|48
|Wilcox
|1205
|25
|Bullock
|1160
|33
|Conecuh
|1064
|23
|Perry
|1049
|27
|Sumter
|982
|31
|Greene
|867
|32
|Coosa
|863
|23
|Choctaw
|547
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|86383
|1451
|Davidson
|80598
|835
|Knox
|45139
|569
|Hamilton
|39899
|450
|Rutherford
|37781
|371
|Williamson
|24944
|202
|Sumner
|21120
|312
|Montgomery
|17171
|207
|Out of TN
|16593
|90
|Wilson
|16157
|208
|Unassigned
|15617
|126
|Sullivan
|14142
|273
|Blount
|13905
|176
|Bradley
|12699
|137
|Washington
|12659
|231
|Maury
|12124
|158
|Sevier
|11870
|160
|Putnam
|10525
|167
|Madison
|10030
|225
|Robertson
|8866
|117
|Hamblen
|7936
|160
|Anderson
|7874
|155
|Greene
|7251
|144
|Tipton
|6886
|99
|Coffee
|6254
|114
|Gibson
|6166
|140
|Dickson
|6118
|103
|Cumberland
|6070
|117
|Carter
|5922
|152
|McMinn
|5855
|89
|Roane
|5799
|95
|Bedford
|5744
|117
|Loudon
|5614
|64
|Jefferson
|5569
|116
|Lawrence
|5540
|80
|Warren
|5294
|75
|Monroe
|5249
|88
|Dyer
|5221
|100
|Hawkins
|5170
|92
|Franklin
|4699
|83
|Fayette
|4635
|71
|Obion
|4356
|94
|Rhea
|4112
|72
|Lincoln
|4098
|61
|Cocke
|3956
|91
|Marshall
|3877
|54
|Cheatham
|3851
|43
|Campbell
|3774
|58
|Weakley
|3774
|59
|Giles
|3704
|95
|Henderson
|3606
|73
|Carroll
|3465
|80
|Hardeman
|3375
|63
|Macon
|3348
|73
|White
|3337
|65
|Hardin
|3295
|62
|Lauderdale
|3088
|42
|Henry
|2982
|74
|Marion
|2891
|44
|Wayne
|2863
|30
|Scott
|2848
|42
|Overton
|2832
|57
|Claiborne
|2716
|65
|Haywood
|2641
|59
|McNairy
|2641
|51
|Hickman
|2623
|39
|DeKalb
|2615
|47
|Smith
|2522
|36
|Grainger
|2404
|46
|Trousdale
|2377
|22
|Fentress
|2282
|44
|Morgan
|2282
|36
|Johnson
|2143
|37
|Chester
|2004
|46
|Bledsoe
|1979
|10
|Crockett
|1967
|46
|Unicoi
|1790
|47
|Cannon
|1735
|28
|Polk
|1732
|21
|Union
|1680
|30
|Lake
|1673
|26
|Grundy
|1657
|30
|Sequatchie
|1536
|27
|Decatur
|1531
|35
|Humphreys
|1511
|21
|Benton
|1499
|39
|Lewis
|1457
|24
|Meigs
|1254
|20
|Jackson
|1246
|33
|Stewart
|1230
|24
|Clay
|1060
|30
|Perry
|1023
|27
|Houston
|1020
|30
|Moore
|936
|16
|Van Buren
|791
|20
|Pickett
|746
|23
|Hancock
|492
|12