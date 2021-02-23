Tennessee River Bridge Repair

I-65 Bridge Repair
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|70249
|1334
|Mobile
|35378
|707
|Madison
|32008
|432
|Tuscaloosa
|23860
|404
|Montgomery
|22319
|481
|Shelby
|21656
|204
|Baldwin
|19461
|262
|Lee
|14809
|146
|Morgan
|13500
|241
|Etowah
|13078
|307
|Calhoun
|13017
|278
|Marshall
|11179
|199
|Houston
|10019
|255
|Limestone
|9275
|130
|Elmore
|9259
|178
|Cullman
|8841
|175
|St. Clair
|8731
|213
|Lauderdale
|8525
|208
|DeKalb
|8409
|173
|Talladega
|7407
|161
|Walker
|6451
|240
|Jackson
|6442
|99
|Autauga
|6121
|85
|Blount
|6043
|125
|Colbert
|5969
|117
|Coffee
|5211
|96
|Dale
|4599
|106
|Russell
|3999
|30
|Franklin
|3958
|75
|Covington
|3902
|102
|Chilton
|3794
|93
|Escambia
|3744
|68
|Tallapoosa
|3519
|139
|Clarke
|3421
|48
|Chambers
|3367
|99
|Dallas
|3332
|138
|Pike
|2913
|70
|Lawrence
|2798
|85
|Marion
|2737
|92
|Winston
|2440
|63
|Bibb
|2417
|58
|Marengo
|2385
|54
|Geneva
|2380
|67
|Pickens
|2230
|53
|Barbour
|2074
|50
|Hale
|2074
|64
|Fayette
|1984
|54
|Butler
|1945
|64
|Henry
|1813
|41
|Cherokee
|1753
|37
|Monroe
|1653
|38
|Randolph
|1610
|40
|Washington
|1546
|32
|Crenshaw
|1428
|52
|Clay
|1422
|54
|Macon
|1395
|43
|Cleburne
|1356
|38
|Lowndes
|1300
|46
|Lamar
|1296
|32
|Wilcox
|1203
|25
|Bullock
|1153
|33
|Conecuh
|1064
|23
|Perry
|1045
|27
|Sumter
|981
|31
|Greene
|867
|32
|Coosa
|860
|23
|Choctaw
|546
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|86235
|1451
|Davidson
|80451
|833
|Knox
|45057
|564
|Hamilton
|39815
|443
|Rutherford
|37705
|370
|Williamson
|24880
|202
|Sumner
|21081
|312
|Montgomery
|17150
|205
|Out of TN
|16759
|94
|Wilson
|16114
|208
|Unassigned
|15619
|125
|Sullivan
|14122
|271
|Blount
|13880
|175
|Bradley
|12654
|137
|Washington
|12641
|230
|Maury
|12099
|158
|Sevier
|11837
|159
|Putnam
|10500
|167
|Madison
|10015
|225
|Robertson
|8848
|115
|Hamblen
|7919
|160
|Anderson
|7863
|153
|Greene
|7249
|143
|Tipton
|6871
|99
|Coffee
|6235
|114
|Gibson
|6153
|139
|Dickson
|6103
|102
|Cumberland
|6058
|116
|Carter
|5910
|151
|McMinn
|5839
|89
|Roane
|5788
|95
|Bedford
|5738
|117
|Loudon
|5597
|64
|Jefferson
|5557
|116
|Lawrence
|5536
|80
|Warren
|5289
|75
|Monroe
|5228
|88
|Dyer
|5220
|99
|Hawkins
|5150
|92
|Franklin
|4684
|80
|Fayette
|4631
|71
|Obion
|4353
|92
|Rhea
|4111
|72
|Lincoln
|4097
|61
|Cocke
|3951
|91
|Marshall
|3875
|54
|Cheatham
|3840
|43
|Weakley
|3769
|59
|Campbell
|3760
|58
|Giles
|3695
|95
|Henderson
|3603
|71
|Carroll
|3459
|80
|Hardeman
|3372
|63
|Macon
|3327
|73
|White
|3321
|65
|Hardin
|3291
|62
|Lauderdale
|3086
|42
|Henry
|2981
|73
|Marion
|2882
|44
|Wayne
|2862
|30
|Scott
|2845
|40
|Overton
|2830
|57
|Claiborne
|2709
|64
|Haywood
|2639
|59
|McNairy
|2635
|50
|Hickman
|2619
|39
|DeKalb
|2610
|47
|Smith
|2519
|36
|Grainger
|2399
|46
|Trousdale
|2376
|21
|Morgan
|2282
|36
|Fentress
|2281
|43
|Johnson
|2139
|37
|Chester
|2004
|46
|Bledsoe
|1977
|10
|Crockett
|1967
|46
|Unicoi
|1787
|47
|Cannon
|1733
|28
|Polk
|1725
|21
|Union
|1675
|30
|Lake
|1671
|26
|Grundy
|1654
|29
|Sequatchie
|1533
|27
|Decatur
|1531
|35
|Humphreys
|1507
|21
|Benton
|1499
|39
|Lewis
|1448
|24
|Meigs
|1251
|20
|Jackson
|1245
|33
|Stewart
|1229
|24
|Clay
|1056
|30
|Perry
|1023
|27
|Houston
|1020
|30
|Moore
|934
|16
|Van Buren
|788
|20
|Pickett
|744
|23
|Hancock
|490
|11