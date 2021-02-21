Carson's Evening Forecast 2/21

Rain returns to North Alabama tonight and lasts through Monday morning. Roads will be wet for the morning drive, but we should see clearing skies Monday afternoon.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|70078
|1334
|Mobile
|35289
|705
|Madison
|31869
|432
|Tuscaloosa
|23737
|404
|Montgomery
|22234
|481
|Shelby
|21565
|204
|Baldwin
|19392
|262
|Lee
|14779
|146
|Morgan
|13468
|241
|Etowah
|13042
|307
|Calhoun
|12915
|278
|Marshall
|11165
|199
|Houston
|9991
|255
|Limestone
|9253
|130
|Elmore
|9228
|178
|Cullman
|8822
|175
|St. Clair
|8705
|213
|Lauderdale
|8515
|208
|DeKalb
|8399
|173
|Talladega
|7391
|161
|Walker
|6443
|240
|Jackson
|6428
|99
|Autauga
|6092
|85
|Blount
|6040
|125
|Colbert
|5965
|117
|Coffee
|5198
|96
|Dale
|4587
|106
|Russell
|3984
|30
|Franklin
|3954
|75
|Covington
|3896
|102
|Chilton
|3777
|93
|Escambia
|3740
|68
|Tallapoosa
|3504
|139
|Clarke
|3418
|48
|Chambers
|3364
|99
|Dallas
|3328
|138
|Pike
|2907
|70
|Lawrence
|2794
|85
|Marion
|2729
|92
|Winston
|2437
|63
|Bibb
|2414
|58
|Geneva
|2370
|67
|Marengo
|2303
|54
|Pickens
|2211
|53
|Barbour
|2067
|50
|Hale
|2057
|64
|Fayette
|1982
|54
|Butler
|1938
|64
|Henry
|1801
|41
|Cherokee
|1753
|37
|Monroe
|1652
|38
|Randolph
|1602
|40
|Washington
|1542
|32
|Crenshaw
|1421
|52
|Clay
|1416
|54
|Macon
|1392
|43
|Cleburne
|1351
|38
|Lowndes
|1298
|46
|Lamar
|1292
|32
|Wilcox
|1200
|25
|Bullock
|1149
|33
|Conecuh
|1064
|23
|Perry
|1045
|27
|Sumter
|977
|31
|Greene
|863
|32
|Coosa
|858
|23
|Choctaw
|546
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|86027
|1450
|Davidson
|80243
|829
|Knox
|44876
|559
|Hamilton
|39675
|442
|Rutherford
|37552
|366
|Williamson
|24762
|202
|Sumner
|21030
|311
|Montgomery
|17074
|204
|Out of TN
|16681
|93
|Wilson
|16063
|206
|Unassigned
|15573
|125
|Sullivan
|14088
|271
|Blount
|13849
|175
|Washington
|12620
|230
|Bradley
|12607
|137
|Maury
|12078
|156
|Sevier
|11813
|159
|Putnam
|10487
|167
|Madison
|9996
|225
|Robertson
|8817
|113
|Hamblen
|7911
|160
|Anderson
|7838
|150
|Greene
|7238
|143
|Tipton
|6865
|99
|Coffee
|6221
|114
|Gibson
|6146
|138
|Dickson
|6088
|102
|Cumberland
|6043
|115
|Carter
|5899
|150
|McMinn
|5822
|89
|Roane
|5759
|95
|Bedford
|5730
|117
|Loudon
|5579
|64
|Jefferson
|5534
|115
|Lawrence
|5531
|80
|Warren
|5284
|73
|Monroe
|5216
|88
|Dyer
|5215
|99
|Hawkins
|5132
|91
|Franklin
|4668
|80
|Fayette
|4628
|71
|Obion
|4348
|92
|Rhea
|4103
|72
|Lincoln
|4088
|61
|Cocke
|3943
|91
|Marshall
|3869
|54
|Cheatham
|3830
|43
|Weakley
|3768
|59
|Campbell
|3751
|57
|Giles
|3686
|95
|Henderson
|3595
|71
|Carroll
|3455
|80
|Hardeman
|3369
|63
|Macon
|3325
|73
|White
|3308
|65
|Hardin
|3288
|62
|Lauderdale
|3084
|42
|Henry
|2978
|73
|Marion
|2875
|44
|Wayne
|2858
|30
|Scott
|2840
|40
|Overton
|2824
|57
|Claiborne
|2674
|64
|Haywood
|2637
|59
|McNairy
|2631
|49
|Hickman
|2615
|39
|DeKalb
|2607
|47
|Smith
|2513
|36
|Grainger
|2397
|46
|Trousdale
|2376
|21
|Fentress
|2280
|43
|Morgan
|2276
|36
|Johnson
|2138
|37
|Chester
|2004
|46
|Bledsoe
|1976
|10
|Crockett
|1958
|46
|Unicoi
|1781
|47
|Cannon
|1732
|28
|Polk
|1717
|21
|Lake
|1670
|25
|Union
|1666
|30
|Grundy
|1645
|29
|Decatur
|1531
|35
|Sequatchie
|1528
|27
|Humphreys
|1504
|21
|Benton
|1498
|39
|Lewis
|1439
|24
|Meigs
|1251
|20
|Jackson
|1245
|33
|Stewart
|1228
|24
|Clay
|1056
|30
|Perry
|1022
|27
|Houston
|1019
|30
|Moore
|930
|15
|Van Buren
|788
|20
|Pickett
|743
|23
|Hancock
|490
|11