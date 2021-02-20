Two Arrested after High-Speed Chase in Morgan County

Burt Williams and Tracy Winnett were Arrested on Multiple Charges
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|69995
|1333
|Mobile
|35230
|703
|Madison
|31823
|431
|Tuscaloosa
|23657
|403
|Montgomery
|22214
|481
|Shelby
|21509
|204
|Baldwin
|19361
|262
|Lee
|14766
|146
|Morgan
|13464
|240
|Etowah
|13022
|306
|Calhoun
|12860
|277
|Marshall
|11147
|198
|Houston
|9979
|255
|Limestone
|9241
|130
|Elmore
|9214
|178
|Cullman
|8816
|175
|St. Clair
|8682
|213
|Lauderdale
|8513
|207
|DeKalb
|8394
|172
|Talladega
|7373
|161
|Walker
|6426
|239
|Jackson
|6424
|99
|Autauga
|6079
|85
|Blount
|6021
|125
|Colbert
|5959
|117
|Coffee
|5199
|94
|Dale
|4580
|106
|Russell
|3981
|30
|Franklin
|3954
|75
|Covington
|3887
|102
|Chilton
|3772
|93
|Escambia
|3727
|68
|Tallapoosa
|3497
|139
|Clarke
|3417
|48
|Chambers
|3358
|99
|Dallas
|3328
|138
|Pike
|2906
|70
|Lawrence
|2790
|85
|Marion
|2730
|92
|Winston
|2436
|63
|Bibb
|2411
|58
|Geneva
|2369
|67
|Marengo
|2289
|54
|Pickens
|2209
|53
|Barbour
|2061
|49
|Hale
|2044
|64
|Fayette
|1982
|54
|Butler
|1934
|64
|Henry
|1801
|41
|Cherokee
|1751
|37
|Monroe
|1650
|38
|Randolph
|1600
|40
|Washington
|1540
|32
|Crenshaw
|1419
|52
|Clay
|1409
|54
|Macon
|1391
|43
|Cleburne
|1350
|36
|Lowndes
|1297
|46
|Lamar
|1291
|32
|Wilcox
|1198
|25
|Bullock
|1147
|33
|Conecuh
|1063
|23
|Perry
|1045
|27
|Sumter
|975
|31
|Greene
|858
|32
|Coosa
|851
|23
|Choctaw
|546
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|85952
|1445
|Davidson
|80131
|823
|Knox
|44759
|558
|Hamilton
|39565
|439
|Rutherford
|37478
|366
|Williamson
|24713
|200
|Sumner
|20994
|308
|Montgomery
|17063
|203
|Out of TN
|16639
|93
|Wilson
|16029
|206
|Unassigned
|15551
|125
|Sullivan
|14041
|271
|Blount
|13831
|174
|Washington
|12598
|227
|Bradley
|12569
|135
|Maury
|12074
|155
|Sevier
|11784
|158
|Putnam
|10480
|166
|Madison
|9985
|225
|Robertson
|8801
|112
|Hamblen
|7890
|161
|Anderson
|7817
|149
|Greene
|7220
|142
|Tipton
|6848
|97
|Coffee
|6213
|112
|Gibson
|6144
|138
|Dickson
|6064
|102
|Cumberland
|6035
|113
|Carter
|5886
|150
|McMinn
|5812
|89
|Roane
|5743
|95
|Bedford
|5724
|117
|Loudon
|5556
|64
|Lawrence
|5528
|79
|Jefferson
|5516
|115
|Warren
|5282
|73
|Dyer
|5213
|99
|Monroe
|5197
|88
|Hawkins
|5109
|91
|Franklin
|4651
|80
|Fayette
|4615
|71
|Obion
|4346
|92
|Rhea
|4094
|70
|Lincoln
|4085
|61
|Cocke
|3933
|91
|Marshall
|3867
|54
|Cheatham
|3815
|43
|Weakley
|3768
|59
|Campbell
|3742
|55
|Giles
|3684
|95
|Henderson
|3589
|71
|Carroll
|3452
|80
|Hardeman
|3369
|61
|Macon
|3324
|73
|White
|3306
|64
|Hardin
|3287
|62
|Lauderdale
|3082
|40
|Henry
|2977
|73
|Marion
|2871
|44
|Wayne
|2853
|30
|Scott
|2836
|42
|Overton
|2819
|57
|Claiborne
|2671
|64
|Haywood
|2635
|59
|McNairy
|2629
|49
|Hickman
|2611
|38
|DeKalb
|2605
|47
|Smith
|2512
|36
|Grainger
|2388
|46
|Trousdale
|2374
|21
|Fentress
|2276
|43
|Morgan
|2272
|34
|Johnson
|2137
|37
|Chester
|1998
|45
|Bledsoe
|1975
|10
|Crockett
|1958
|46
|Unicoi
|1778
|47
|Cannon
|1726
|28
|Polk
|1711
|21
|Lake
|1670
|25
|Union
|1661
|30
|Grundy
|1639
|29
|Decatur
|1531
|35
|Sequatchie
|1521
|27
|Humphreys
|1498
|21
|Benton
|1497
|39
|Lewis
|1438
|24
|Meigs
|1249
|20
|Jackson
|1245
|33
|Stewart
|1228
|24
|Clay
|1055
|29
|Perry
|1022
|27
|Houston
|1016
|30
|Moore
|929
|15
|Van Buren
|787
|20
|Pickett
|743
|23
|Hancock
|489
|11