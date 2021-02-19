Fyffe takes down Piedmont

Red Devils move on
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|69890
|1319
|Mobile
|35182
|697
|Madison
|31741
|422
|Tuscaloosa
|23595
|401
|Montgomery
|22167
|476
|Shelby
|21461
|201
|Baldwin
|19324
|254
|Lee
|14729
|141
|Morgan
|13448
|239
|Etowah
|13012
|300
|Calhoun
|12833
|265
|Marshall
|11135
|195
|Houston
|9969
|251
|Limestone
|9223
|127
|Elmore
|9191
|171
|Cullman
|8813
|171
|St. Clair
|8670
|212
|Lauderdale
|8508
|205
|DeKalb
|8378
|170
|Talladega
|7364
|159
|Jackson
|6421
|95
|Walker
|6403
|239
|Autauga
|6071
|84
|Blount
|6008
|121
|Colbert
|5957
|117
|Coffee
|5194
|91
|Dale
|4567
|105
|Russell
|3977
|30
|Franklin
|3952
|75
|Covington
|3886
|98
|Chilton
|3760
|92
|Escambia
|3726
|60
|Tallapoosa
|3475
|138
|Clarke
|3416
|48
|Chambers
|3348
|98
|Dallas
|3328
|134
|Pike
|2901
|70
|Lawrence
|2787
|85
|Marion
|2725
|92
|Winston
|2433
|62
|Bibb
|2405
|57
|Geneva
|2366
|67
|Marengo
|2286
|52
|Pickens
|2201
|52
|Barbour
|2057
|49
|Hale
|2036
|62
|Fayette
|1979
|53
|Butler
|1930
|64
|Henry
|1796
|40
|Cherokee
|1751
|37
|Monroe
|1651
|37
|Randolph
|1596
|40
|Washington
|1534
|31
|Crenshaw
|1416
|51
|Clay
|1407
|53
|Macon
|1385
|42
|Cleburne
|1344
|35
|Lowndes
|1298
|44
|Lamar
|1286
|32
|Wilcox
|1198
|25
|Bullock
|1144
|33
|Conecuh
|1063
|23
|Perry
|1045
|27
|Sumter
|973
|31
|Greene
|857
|32
|Coosa
|848
|22
|Choctaw
|545
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|85858
|1443
|Davidson
|80026
|823
|Knox
|44614
|557
|Hamilton
|39420
|439
|Rutherford
|37417
|366
|Williamson
|24656
|200
|Sumner
|20964
|308
|Montgomery
|17025
|203
|Out of TN
|16634
|93
|Wilson
|15991
|206
|Unassigned
|15549
|125
|Sullivan
|13983
|268
|Blount
|13800
|174
|Washington
|12586
|227
|Bradley
|12530
|135
|Maury
|12064
|155
|Sevier
|11751
|158
|Putnam
|10475
|166
|Madison
|9979
|225
|Robertson
|8789
|112
|Hamblen
|7859
|161
|Anderson
|7794
|149
|Greene
|7213
|142
|Tipton
|6841
|97
|Coffee
|6206
|112
|Gibson
|6140
|138
|Dickson
|6053
|102
|Cumberland
|6025
|113
|Carter
|5877
|150
|McMinn
|5801
|88
|Roane
|5718
|95
|Bedford
|5717
|117
|Loudon
|5539
|64
|Lawrence
|5527
|79
|Jefferson
|5508
|115
|Warren
|5281
|73
|Dyer
|5211
|99
|Monroe
|5190
|88
|Hawkins
|5093
|91
|Franklin
|4644
|80
|Fayette
|4614
|71
|Obion
|4343
|92
|Lincoln
|4082
|61
|Rhea
|4082
|70
|Cocke
|3932
|91
|Marshall
|3863
|54
|Cheatham
|3812
|43
|Weakley
|3765
|59
|Campbell
|3724
|55
|Giles
|3679
|95
|Henderson
|3587
|71
|Carroll
|3452
|80
|Hardeman
|3369
|61
|Macon
|3324
|73
|White
|3304
|64
|Hardin
|3286
|62
|Lauderdale
|3082
|40
|Henry
|2973
|73
|Marion
|2867
|44
|Wayne
|2852
|30
|Scott
|2832
|42
|Overton
|2813
|57
|Claiborne
|2640
|64
|Haywood
|2635
|59
|McNairy
|2627
|49
|Hickman
|2608
|38
|DeKalb
|2604
|47
|Smith
|2511
|36
|Grainger
|2380
|46
|Trousdale
|2373
|21
|Fentress
|2274
|43
|Morgan
|2271
|34
|Johnson
|2136
|37
|Chester
|1998
|45
|Bledsoe
|1971
|10
|Crockett
|1957
|46
|Unicoi
|1769
|47
|Cannon
|1723
|28
|Polk
|1703
|21
|Lake
|1669
|25
|Union
|1656
|30
|Grundy
|1636
|29
|Decatur
|1530
|35
|Sequatchie
|1518
|27
|Humphreys
|1498
|21
|Benton
|1497
|39
|Lewis
|1437
|24
|Jackson
|1245
|33
|Meigs
|1245
|20
|Stewart
|1226
|24
|Clay
|1055
|29
|Perry
|1022
|27
|Houston
|1015
|30
|Moore
|929
|15
|Van Buren
|786
|20
|Pickett
|743
|23
|Hancock
|488
|11