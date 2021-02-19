Clear

Overwhelming Week For First Responders

First responders in North Alabama have been working around the clock this week in reaction to the onslaught of severe winter weather.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 6:08 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 6:08 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 32°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 484365

Reported Deaths: 9424
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson698901319
Mobile35182697
Madison31741422
Tuscaloosa23595401
Montgomery22167476
Shelby21461201
Baldwin19324254
Lee14729141
Morgan13448239
Etowah13012300
Calhoun12833265
Marshall11135195
Houston9969251
Limestone9223127
Elmore9191171
Cullman8813171
St. Clair8670212
Lauderdale8508205
DeKalb8378170
Talladega7364159
Jackson642195
Walker6403239
Autauga607184
Blount6008121
Colbert5957117
Coffee519491
Dale4567105
Russell397730
Franklin395275
Covington388698
Chilton376092
Escambia372660
Tallapoosa3475138
Clarke341648
Chambers334898
Dallas3328134
Pike290170
Lawrence278785
Marion272592
Winston243362
Bibb240557
Geneva236667
Marengo228652
Pickens220152
Barbour205749
Hale203662
Fayette197953
Butler193064
Henry179640
Cherokee175137
Monroe165137
Randolph159640
Washington153431
Crenshaw141651
Clay140753
Macon138542
Cleburne134435
Lowndes129844
Lamar128632
Wilcox119825
Bullock114433
Conecuh106323
Perry104527
Sumter97331
Greene85732
Coosa84822
Choctaw54523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 761360

Reported Deaths: 11057
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby858581443
Davidson80026823
Knox44614557
Hamilton39420439
Rutherford37417366
Williamson24656200
Sumner20964308
Montgomery17025203
Out of TN1663493
Wilson15991206
Unassigned15549125
Sullivan13983268
Blount13800174
Washington12586227
Bradley12530135
Maury12064155
Sevier11751158
Putnam10475166
Madison9979225
Robertson8789112
Hamblen7859161
Anderson7794149
Greene7213142
Tipton684197
Coffee6206112
Gibson6140138
Dickson6053102
Cumberland6025113
Carter5877150
McMinn580188
Roane571895
Bedford5717117
Loudon553964
Lawrence552779
Jefferson5508115
Warren528173
Dyer521199
Monroe519088
Hawkins509391
Franklin464480
Fayette461471
Obion434392
Lincoln408261
Rhea408270
Cocke393291
Marshall386354
Cheatham381243
Weakley376559
Campbell372455
Giles367995
Henderson358771
Carroll345280
Hardeman336961
Macon332473
White330464
Hardin328662
Lauderdale308240
Henry297373
Marion286744
Wayne285230
Scott283242
Overton281357
Claiborne264064
Haywood263559
McNairy262749
Hickman260838
DeKalb260447
Smith251136
Grainger238046
Trousdale237321
Fentress227443
Morgan227134
Johnson213637
Chester199845
Bledsoe197110
Crockett195746
Unicoi176947
Cannon172328
Polk170321
Lake166925
Union165630
Grundy163629
Decatur153035
Sequatchie151827
Humphreys149821
Benton149739
Lewis143724
Jackson124533
Meigs124520
Stewart122624
Clay105529
Perry102227
Houston101530
Moore92915
Van Buren78620
Pickett74323
Hancock48811

Most Popular Stories

Community Events