Pharmacy Stays Open Amid The Snow

Will Robinson-Smith is live in Russellville after speaking with a pharmacist in Franklin County who decided to keep their doors open.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|69808
|1308
|Mobile
|35054
|688
|Madison
|31664
|411
|Tuscaloosa
|23562
|394
|Montgomery
|22087
|469
|Shelby
|21406
|197
|Baldwin
|19267
|253
|Lee
|14684
|141
|Morgan
|13424
|237
|Etowah
|12995
|300
|Calhoun
|12784
|264
|Marshall
|11121
|195
|Houston
|9947
|251
|Limestone
|9201
|127
|Elmore
|9155
|170
|Cullman
|8805
|171
|St. Clair
|8647
|211
|Lauderdale
|8480
|205
|DeKalb
|8373
|170
|Talladega
|7326
|153
|Jackson
|6416
|93
|Walker
|6384
|236
|Autauga
|6050
|84
|Blount
|5997
|121
|Colbert
|5931
|117
|Coffee
|5169
|91
|Dale
|4549
|105
|Russell
|3953
|30
|Franklin
|3949
|75
|Covington
|3877
|98
|Chilton
|3750
|92
|Escambia
|3719
|59
|Tallapoosa
|3458
|137
|Clarke
|3413
|47
|Chambers
|3338
|98
|Dallas
|3307
|133
|Pike
|2896
|70
|Lawrence
|2781
|85
|Marion
|2716
|91
|Winston
|2432
|62
|Bibb
|2399
|57
|Geneva
|2363
|66
|Marengo
|2281
|52
|Pickens
|2196
|50
|Barbour
|2053
|49
|Hale
|2031
|62
|Fayette
|1957
|54
|Butler
|1924
|64
|Henry
|1792
|40
|Cherokee
|1750
|37
|Monroe
|1646
|37
|Randolph
|1594
|38
|Washington
|1533
|31
|Crenshaw
|1409
|51
|Clay
|1403
|53
|Macon
|1381
|41
|Cleburne
|1341
|35
|Lowndes
|1296
|44
|Lamar
|1282
|32
|Wilcox
|1197
|24
|Bullock
|1143
|33
|Conecuh
|1058
|23
|Perry
|1046
|26
|Sumter
|973
|31
|Greene
|857
|32
|Coosa
|843
|22
|Choctaw
|544
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|85813
|1435
|Davidson
|79924
|816
|Knox
|44477
|553
|Hamilton
|39277
|435
|Rutherford
|37397
|365
|Williamson
|24633
|199
|Sumner
|20939
|305
|Montgomery
|17007
|203
|Out of TN
|16634
|93
|Wilson
|15974
|205
|Unassigned
|15528
|125
|Sullivan
|13954
|264
|Blount
|13778
|171
|Washington
|12560
|225
|Bradley
|12508
|132
|Maury
|12057
|154
|Sevier
|11731
|157
|Putnam
|10479
|166
|Madison
|9970
|223
|Robertson
|8780
|112
|Hamblen
|7838
|157
|Anderson
|7778
|149
|Greene
|7203
|142
|Tipton
|6840
|96
|Coffee
|6193
|112
|Gibson
|6141
|138
|Dickson
|6044
|102
|Cumberland
|6022
|112
|Carter
|5862
|147
|McMinn
|5787
|88
|Bedford
|5714
|117
|Roane
|5699
|95
|Lawrence
|5524
|79
|Loudon
|5512
|62
|Jefferson
|5500
|112
|Warren
|5282
|73
|Dyer
|5210
|98
|Monroe
|5168
|87
|Hawkins
|5074
|91
|Franklin
|4627
|80
|Fayette
|4618
|71
|Obion
|4340
|91
|Rhea
|4079
|68
|Lincoln
|4078
|60
|Cocke
|3926
|91
|Marshall
|3858
|53
|Cheatham
|3805
|43
|Weakley
|3765
|60
|Campbell
|3718
|54
|Giles
|3671
|95
|Henderson
|3586
|71
|Carroll
|3452
|80
|Hardeman
|3370
|61
|Macon
|3325
|73
|White
|3301
|64
|Hardin
|3284
|62
|Lauderdale
|3082
|40
|Henry
|2971
|73
|Marion
|2863
|43
|Wayne
|2850
|30
|Scott
|2828
|41
|Overton
|2811
|57
|Haywood
|2636
|59
|Claiborne
|2615
|64
|McNairy
|2615
|49
|DeKalb
|2608
|47
|Hickman
|2607
|38
|Smith
|2509
|36
|Trousdale
|2374
|21
|Grainger
|2373
|45
|Fentress
|2273
|43
|Morgan
|2261
|34
|Johnson
|2138
|37
|Chester
|1993
|45
|Bledsoe
|1968
|10
|Crockett
|1957
|46
|Unicoi
|1764
|47
|Cannon
|1724
|28
|Polk
|1696
|21
|Lake
|1669
|25
|Union
|1651
|29
|Grundy
|1628
|28
|Decatur
|1531
|35
|Sequatchie
|1514
|26
|Benton
|1496
|39
|Humphreys
|1496
|21
|Lewis
|1436
|24
|Jackson
|1246
|33
|Meigs
|1243
|20
|Stewart
|1226
|24
|Clay
|1056
|29
|Perry
|1022
|27
|Houston
|1013
|30
|Moore
|929
|15
|Van Buren
|787
|20
|Pickett
|743
|23
|Hancock
|487
|11