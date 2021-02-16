Clear
Concerns for slick spots on roads

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 10:23 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 10:23 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 481605

Reported Deaths: 9244
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson695991298
Mobile34951684
Madison31593402
Tuscaloosa23505391
Montgomery22008464
Shelby21326194
Baldwin19136252
Lee14622137
Morgan13407234
Etowah12966298
Calhoun12725263
Marshall11105194
Houston9919247
Limestone9190125
Elmore9110168
Cullman8802171
St. Clair8608210
Lauderdale8476201
DeKalb8355167
Talladega7284150
Jackson641792
Walker6366238
Autauga602484
Blount5973121
Colbert5931115
Coffee515591
Dale4524105
Franklin394775
Russell394630
Covington383097
Chilton373990
Escambia370758
Tallapoosa3428134
Clarke339746
Chambers332594
Dallas3285130
Pike288668
Lawrence278084
Marion270991
Winston242562
Bibb239757
Geneva235065
Marengo226849
Pickens219450
Barbour204448
Hale202459
Fayette195351
Butler190564
Henry178640
Cherokee174537
Monroe164433
Randolph158038
Washington153231
Crenshaw140051
Clay139453
Macon137040
Cleburne133635
Lowndes128844
Lamar128132
Wilcox119324
Bullock114232
Conecuh105223
Perry104226
Sumter96930
Greene85232
Coosa84022
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 758561

Reported Deaths: 10937
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby854741432
Davidson79542811
Knox44168550
Hamilton39044431
Rutherford37217363
Williamson24549198
Sumner20884303
Montgomery16973201
Out of TN1684491
Unassigned16834130
Wilson15948205
Sullivan13865263
Blount13695169
Washington12523225
Bradley12396131
Maury12037153
Sevier11674154
Putnam10477166
Madison9944222
Robertson8742110
Hamblen7788156
Anderson7708149
Greene7186140
Tipton682196
Coffee6163112
Gibson6116138
Dickson6026102
Cumberland6003112
Carter5838147
McMinn575088
Bedford5712117
Roane567895
Lawrence551079
Loudon547061
Jefferson5458112
Warren528273
Dyer518898
Monroe514587
Hawkins505191
Franklin461679
Fayette460771
Obion432891
Lincoln407460
Rhea406668
Cocke390590
Marshall385052
Cheatham380141
Weakley372858
Campbell369054
Giles364395
Henderson357971
Carroll343980
Hardeman334561
Macon332173
White329763
Hardin326662
Lauderdale307940
Henry294673
Wayne284529
Marion283444
Overton280457
Scott277241
Haywood262958
McNairy260949
DeKalb260347
Claiborne258865
Hickman257738
Smith250836
Trousdale237321
Grainger235445
Fentress226643
Morgan224134
Johnson213337
Chester199045
Bledsoe196410
Crockett194946
Unicoi175346
Cannon172228
Polk167621
Lake166324
Union164228
Grundy161127
Decatur153035
Sequatchie150226
Humphreys148821
Benton147339
Lewis143024
Jackson124233
Meigs124020
Stewart122124
Clay105629
Perry102026
Houston101030
Moore92615
Van Buren78320
Pickett74422
Hancock48711

