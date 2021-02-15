WAAY 31 Black History Month Spotlight: Percy Sledge

He was born in Muscle Shoals
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|69514
|1298
|Mobile
|34840
|682
|Madison
|31538
|402
|Tuscaloosa
|23476
|391
|Montgomery
|21973
|464
|Shelby
|21277
|194
|Baldwin
|19105
|252
|Lee
|14608
|137
|Morgan
|13395
|234
|Etowah
|12954
|298
|Calhoun
|12700
|263
|Marshall
|11102
|194
|Houston
|9892
|247
|Limestone
|9173
|125
|Elmore
|9100
|168
|Cullman
|8797
|171
|St. Clair
|8598
|210
|Lauderdale
|8471
|201
|DeKalb
|8352
|167
|Talladega
|7276
|150
|Jackson
|6413
|92
|Walker
|6360
|238
|Autauga
|6023
|84
|Blount
|5961
|121
|Colbert
|5930
|115
|Coffee
|5149
|91
|Dale
|4521
|105
|Franklin
|3947
|75
|Russell
|3946
|30
|Covington
|3828
|97
|Chilton
|3731
|90
|Escambia
|3706
|58
|Tallapoosa
|3426
|134
|Clarke
|3391
|46
|Chambers
|3321
|94
|Dallas
|3282
|130
|Pike
|2884
|68
|Lawrence
|2777
|84
|Marion
|2706
|91
|Winston
|2424
|62
|Bibb
|2395
|57
|Geneva
|2350
|65
|Marengo
|2259
|49
|Pickens
|2186
|50
|Barbour
|2042
|48
|Hale
|2024
|59
|Fayette
|1942
|51
|Butler
|1902
|64
|Henry
|1783
|40
|Cherokee
|1744
|37
|Monroe
|1644
|33
|Randolph
|1577
|38
|Washington
|1528
|31
|Crenshaw
|1396
|51
|Clay
|1393
|53
|Macon
|1370
|40
|Cleburne
|1335
|35
|Lowndes
|1287
|44
|Lamar
|1281
|32
|Wilcox
|1190
|24
|Bullock
|1142
|32
|Conecuh
|1050
|23
|Perry
|1042
|26
|Sumter
|969
|30
|Greene
|851
|32
|Coosa
|839
|22
|Choctaw
|543
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|85092
|1432
|Davidson
|79178
|809
|Knox
|43947
|548
|Hamilton
|38925
|429
|Rutherford
|37063
|362
|Williamson
|24477
|198
|Sumner
|20843
|303
|Unassigned
|18254
|136
|Montgomery
|16937
|201
|Out of TN
|16797
|91
|Wilson
|15921
|205
|Sullivan
|13823
|263
|Blount
|13655
|169
|Washington
|12513
|224
|Bradley
|12349
|131
|Maury
|12027
|153
|Sevier
|11646
|154
|Putnam
|10471
|166
|Madison
|9925
|222
|Robertson
|8703
|109
|Hamblen
|7751
|156
|Anderson
|7675
|149
|Greene
|7177
|140
|Tipton
|6809
|96
|Coffee
|6148
|112
|Gibson
|6095
|138
|Dickson
|6018
|102
|Cumberland
|5984
|112
|Carter
|5833
|147
|McMinn
|5722
|88
|Bedford
|5700
|117
|Roane
|5664
|95
|Lawrence
|5502
|79
|Loudon
|5457
|61
|Jefferson
|5419
|112
|Warren
|5276
|73
|Dyer
|5167
|97
|Monroe
|5131
|87
|Hawkins
|5050
|91
|Franklin
|4603
|79
|Fayette
|4586
|71
|Obion
|4306
|91
|Lincoln
|4070
|60
|Rhea
|4060
|68
|Cocke
|3881
|90
|Marshall
|3847
|52
|Cheatham
|3793
|41
|Weakley
|3710
|58
|Campbell
|3668
|54
|Giles
|3630
|95
|Henderson
|3574
|71
|Carroll
|3413
|80
|Macon
|3319
|73
|Hardeman
|3315
|61
|White
|3292
|63
|Hardin
|3252
|62
|Lauderdale
|3076
|40
|Henry
|2919
|73
|Wayne
|2838
|29
|Marion
|2806
|44
|Overton
|2792
|57
|Scott
|2730
|41
|Haywood
|2613
|58
|DeKalb
|2600
|47
|McNairy
|2598
|49
|Claiborne
|2579
|65
|Hickman
|2554
|38
|Smith
|2502
|36
|Trousdale
|2373
|21
|Grainger
|2345
|45
|Fentress
|2259
|43
|Morgan
|2233
|34
|Johnson
|2132
|37
|Chester
|1984
|45
|Bledsoe
|1961
|10
|Crockett
|1939
|46
|Unicoi
|1747
|46
|Cannon
|1721
|28
|Polk
|1667
|21
|Lake
|1663
|24
|Union
|1643
|28
|Grundy
|1599
|27
|Decatur
|1529
|35
|Sequatchie
|1500
|26
|Humphreys
|1484
|21
|Benton
|1452
|39
|Lewis
|1429
|24
|Jackson
|1238
|33
|Meigs
|1237
|20
|Stewart
|1220
|24
|Clay
|1056
|29
|Perry
|1017
|26
|Houston
|1010
|30
|Moore
|921
|15
|Van Buren
|779
|20
|Pickett
|744
|22
|Hancock
|486
|11