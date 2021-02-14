Breken Terry Updates Road Conditions in the Shoals

There were Slick Spots and some Roads have been Treated
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|69364
|1298
|Mobile
|34762
|682
|Madison
|31432
|402
|Tuscaloosa
|23414
|391
|Montgomery
|21909
|464
|Shelby
|21217
|194
|Baldwin
|19051
|252
|Lee
|14563
|137
|Morgan
|13375
|234
|Etowah
|12936
|298
|Calhoun
|12629
|263
|Marshall
|11090
|194
|Houston
|9873
|247
|Limestone
|9152
|125
|Elmore
|9088
|168
|Cullman
|8788
|171
|St. Clair
|8575
|210
|Lauderdale
|8460
|201
|DeKalb
|8343
|167
|Talladega
|7257
|150
|Jackson
|6406
|92
|Walker
|6353
|238
|Autauga
|6002
|84
|Blount
|5957
|121
|Colbert
|5927
|115
|Coffee
|5148
|91
|Dale
|4509
|105
|Franklin
|3945
|75
|Russell
|3936
|30
|Covington
|3822
|97
|Chilton
|3718
|90
|Escambia
|3703
|58
|Tallapoosa
|3413
|134
|Clarke
|3384
|46
|Chambers
|3318
|94
|Dallas
|3278
|130
|Pike
|2878
|68
|Lawrence
|2771
|84
|Marion
|2702
|91
|Winston
|2423
|62
|Bibb
|2393
|57
|Geneva
|2344
|65
|Marengo
|2256
|49
|Pickens
|2174
|50
|Barbour
|2040
|48
|Hale
|2021
|59
|Fayette
|1939
|51
|Butler
|1898
|64
|Henry
|1776
|40
|Cherokee
|1742
|37
|Monroe
|1641
|33
|Randolph
|1576
|38
|Washington
|1525
|31
|Clay
|1390
|53
|Crenshaw
|1390
|51
|Macon
|1368
|40
|Cleburne
|1334
|35
|Lowndes
|1285
|44
|Lamar
|1277
|32
|Wilcox
|1189
|24
|Bullock
|1139
|32
|Conecuh
|1050
|23
|Perry
|1042
|26
|Sumter
|968
|30
|Greene
|849
|32
|Coosa
|836
|22
|Choctaw
|543
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|84642
|1425
|Davidson
|78756
|808
|Knox
|43689
|546
|Hamilton
|38851
|428
|Rutherford
|36863
|361
|Williamson
|24395
|197
|Sumner
|20789
|303
|Unassigned
|19891
|152
|Montgomery
|16892
|200
|Out of TN
|16764
|91
|Wilson
|15884
|205
|Sullivan
|13768
|263
|Blount
|13611
|169
|Washington
|12505
|223
|Bradley
|12301
|131
|Maury
|11998
|152
|Sevier
|11610
|153
|Putnam
|10465
|166
|Madison
|9899
|219
|Robertson
|8660
|108
|Hamblen
|7710
|156
|Anderson
|7644
|147
|Greene
|7172
|140
|Tipton
|6778
|96
|Coffee
|6119
|112
|Gibson
|6060
|137
|Dickson
|6015
|102
|Cumberland
|5959
|111
|Carter
|5820
|147
|McMinn
|5694
|88
|Bedford
|5687
|117
|Roane
|5648
|94
|Lawrence
|5491
|79
|Loudon
|5443
|61
|Jefferson
|5373
|110
|Warren
|5271
|73
|Dyer
|5149
|96
|Monroe
|5112
|86
|Hawkins
|5040
|91
|Franklin
|4593
|79
|Fayette
|4552
|70
|Obion
|4279
|91
|Lincoln
|4066
|60
|Rhea
|4052
|68
|Cocke
|3855
|89
|Marshall
|3845
|52
|Cheatham
|3778
|41
|Weakley
|3688
|58
|Campbell
|3639
|53
|Giles
|3609
|92
|Henderson
|3567
|69
|Carroll
|3383
|78
|Macon
|3318
|73
|Hardeman
|3287
|61
|White
|3287
|63
|Hardin
|3229
|62
|Lauderdale
|3075
|40
|Henry
|2890
|72
|Wayne
|2834
|29
|Marion
|2786
|44
|Overton
|2783
|57
|Scott
|2676
|41
|Haywood
|2602
|58
|DeKalb
|2595
|46
|McNairy
|2585
|49
|Claiborne
|2566
|65
|Hickman
|2520
|38
|Smith
|2497
|36
|Trousdale
|2371
|21
|Grainger
|2333
|45
|Fentress
|2254
|43
|Morgan
|2216
|33
|Johnson
|2129
|37
|Chester
|1981
|45
|Bledsoe
|1959
|10
|Crockett
|1930
|44
|Unicoi
|1743
|46
|Cannon
|1718
|27
|Lake
|1659
|24
|Polk
|1652
|21
|Union
|1640
|28
|Grundy
|1584
|27
|Decatur
|1526
|35
|Sequatchie
|1494
|26
|Humphreys
|1480
|21
|Benton
|1431
|39
|Lewis
|1426
|24
|Jackson
|1236
|33
|Meigs
|1236
|20
|Stewart
|1218
|24
|Clay
|1056
|29
|Perry
|1016
|26
|Houston
|1009
|30
|Moore
|920
|15
|Van Buren
|772
|19
|Pickett
|743
|22
|Hancock
|485
|11