ALDOT Getting Ready for Potentially Hazardous Driving Conditions

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|69253
|1278
|Mobile
|34645
|671
|Madison
|31312
|403
|Tuscaloosa
|23366
|389
|Montgomery
|21858
|461
|Shelby
|21164
|194
|Baldwin
|18994
|251
|Lee
|14524
|137
|Morgan
|13346
|233
|Etowah
|12914
|297
|Calhoun
|12577
|262
|Marshall
|11068
|194
|Houston
|9842
|246
|Limestone
|9119
|125
|Elmore
|9060
|168
|Cullman
|8782
|170
|St. Clair
|8555
|209
|Lauderdale
|8442
|201
|DeKalb
|8336
|167
|Talladega
|7238
|149
|Jackson
|6398
|88
|Walker
|6347
|235
|Autauga
|5984
|84
|Blount
|5953
|121
|Colbert
|5914
|115
|Coffee
|5136
|90
|Dale
|4480
|105
|Franklin
|3941
|75
|Russell
|3917
|30
|Covington
|3814
|97
|Chilton
|3694
|90
|Escambia
|3689
|58
|Tallapoosa
|3397
|134
|Clarke
|3376
|46
|Chambers
|3313
|94
|Dallas
|3274
|130
|Pike
|2875
|67
|Lawrence
|2762
|84
|Marion
|2698
|88
|Winston
|2421
|62
|Bibb
|2385
|57
|Geneva
|2339
|64
|Marengo
|2248
|48
|Pickens
|2170
|48
|Barbour
|2036
|48
|Hale
|2016
|59
|Fayette
|1939
|50
|Butler
|1892
|64
|Henry
|1772
|40
|Cherokee
|1739
|37
|Monroe
|1640
|32
|Randolph
|1571
|38
|Washington
|1519
|31
|Clay
|1389
|53
|Crenshaw
|1386
|51
|Macon
|1363
|40
|Cleburne
|1336
|34
|Lowndes
|1283
|44
|Lamar
|1275
|32
|Wilcox
|1189
|24
|Bullock
|1137
|32
|Conecuh
|1049
|23
|Perry
|1039
|26
|Sumter
|964
|30
|Greene
|841
|32
|Coosa
|829
|22
|Choctaw
|543
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|84214
|1423
|Davidson
|78284
|806
|Knox
|43473
|542
|Hamilton
|38764
|428
|Rutherford
|36689
|361
|Williamson
|24291
|197
|Unassigned
|21336
|169
|Sumner
|20727
|303
|Montgomery
|16832
|200
|Out of TN
|16722
|91
|Wilson
|15841
|205
|Sullivan
|13703
|263
|Blount
|13552
|168
|Washington
|12472
|222
|Bradley
|12246
|131
|Maury
|11981
|152
|Sevier
|11573
|152
|Putnam
|10436
|165
|Madison
|9868
|219
|Robertson
|8606
|107
|Hamblen
|7676
|156
|Anderson
|7597
|147
|Greene
|7154
|139
|Tipton
|6766
|96
|Coffee
|6089
|111
|Gibson
|6029
|137
|Dickson
|5997
|102
|Cumberland
|5919
|111
|Carter
|5813
|147
|Bedford
|5677
|117
|McMinn
|5672
|87
|Roane
|5624
|94
|Lawrence
|5480
|78
|Loudon
|5425
|61
|Jefferson
|5327
|109
|Warren
|5244
|73
|Dyer
|5126
|96
|Monroe
|5097
|85
|Hawkins
|5012
|91
|Franklin
|4585
|79
|Fayette
|4533
|70
|Obion
|4255
|91
|Lincoln
|4055
|60
|Rhea
|4040
|68
|Marshall
|3835
|52
|Cocke
|3828
|89
|Cheatham
|3769
|41
|Weakley
|3663
|57
|Campbell
|3619
|53
|Giles
|3566
|91
|Henderson
|3563
|69
|Carroll
|3354
|78
|Macon
|3306
|73
|White
|3276
|63
|Hardeman
|3267
|60
|Hardin
|3216
|62
|Lauderdale
|3071
|40
|Henry
|2857
|72
|Wayne
|2829
|28
|Overton
|2773
|57
|Marion
|2753
|44
|Scott
|2619
|41
|DeKalb
|2593
|46
|Haywood
|2587
|58
|McNairy
|2575
|49
|Claiborne
|2540
|65
|Hickman
|2488
|38
|Smith
|2484
|36
|Trousdale
|2370
|21
|Grainger
|2315
|45
|Fentress
|2243
|42
|Morgan
|2201
|32
|Johnson
|2127
|37
|Chester
|1977
|45
|Bledsoe
|1955
|10
|Crockett
|1919
|44
|Unicoi
|1740
|46
|Cannon
|1714
|26
|Lake
|1658
|25
|Union
|1633
|28
|Polk
|1622
|21
|Grundy
|1563
|27
|Decatur
|1525
|35
|Sequatchie
|1492
|26
|Humphreys
|1475
|21
|Lewis
|1424
|24
|Benton
|1420
|39
|Meigs
|1235
|20
|Jackson
|1232
|32
|Stewart
|1216
|24
|Clay
|1055
|29
|Perry
|1015
|26
|Houston
|1008
|30
|Moore
|919
|15
|Van Buren
|768
|19
|Pickett
|743
|22
|Hancock
|482
|11