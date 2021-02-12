Plainview, Scottsboro win area title

WAAY 31's Max Cohan breaks down the wins of area champions Scottsboro and Plainview.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|69117
|1265
|Mobile
|34555
|667
|Madison
|31219
|400
|Tuscaloosa
|23291
|383
|Montgomery
|21788
|449
|Shelby
|21098
|192
|Baldwin
|18960
|240
|Lee
|14491
|137
|Morgan
|13329
|230
|Etowah
|12889
|288
|Calhoun
|12539
|257
|Marshall
|11057
|191
|Houston
|9821
|244
|Limestone
|9097
|125
|Elmore
|9033
|165
|Cullman
|8773
|169
|St. Clair
|8524
|206
|Lauderdale
|8432
|196
|DeKalb
|8332
|162
|Talladega
|7213
|143
|Jackson
|6401
|86
|Walker
|6325
|234
|Autauga
|5970
|81
|Blount
|5955
|116
|Colbert
|5906
|112
|Coffee
|5125
|90
|Dale
|4467
|103
|Franklin
|3937
|74
|Russell
|3907
|29
|Covington
|3804
|96
|Escambia
|3685
|56
|Chilton
|3672
|87
|Tallapoosa
|3387
|129
|Clarke
|3367
|43
|Chambers
|3305
|92
|Dallas
|3269
|126
|Pike
|2861
|67
|Lawrence
|2755
|83
|Marion
|2691
|87
|Winston
|2422
|61
|Bibb
|2377
|54
|Geneva
|2336
|62
|Marengo
|2246
|44
|Pickens
|2162
|47
|Barbour
|2030
|46
|Hale
|2011
|57
|Fayette
|1935
|49
|Butler
|1886
|64
|Henry
|1768
|39
|Cherokee
|1738
|37
|Monroe
|1639
|32
|Randolph
|1566
|38
|Washington
|1513
|31
|Clay
|1386
|53
|Crenshaw
|1384
|51
|Macon
|1360
|40
|Cleburne
|1335
|33
|Lowndes
|1283
|42
|Lamar
|1275
|32
|Wilcox
|1183
|23
|Bullock
|1136
|32
|Conecuh
|1045
|23
|Perry
|1039
|25
|Sumter
|963
|29
|Greene
|840
|32
|Coosa
|823
|22
|Choctaw
|542
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|83959
|1410
|Davidson
|77770
|804
|Knox
|43304
|539
|Hamilton
|38584
|424
|Rutherford
|36557
|356
|Williamson
|24084
|194
|Unassigned
|22568
|176
|Sumner
|20234
|298
|Out of TN
|16656
|91
|Montgomery
|16618
|198
|Wilson
|15792
|204
|Sullivan
|13673
|262
|Blount
|13509
|166
|Washington
|12439
|221
|Bradley
|12194
|131
|Maury
|11953
|151
|Sevier
|11531
|150
|Putnam
|10422
|164
|Madison
|9854
|217
|Robertson
|8484
|107
|Hamblen
|7658
|153
|Anderson
|7576
|147
|Greene
|7156
|137
|Tipton
|6757
|93
|Coffee
|6074
|110
|Gibson
|6022
|137
|Dickson
|5953
|100
|Cumberland
|5901
|109
|Carter
|5795
|147
|Bedford
|5672
|115
|McMinn
|5652
|87
|Roane
|5594
|94
|Lawrence
|5472
|78
|Loudon
|5401
|61
|Jefferson
|5315
|107
|Warren
|5238
|74
|Dyer
|5125
|96
|Monroe
|5084
|85
|Hawkins
|4997
|90
|Franklin
|4577
|79
|Fayette
|4530
|69
|Obion
|4250
|91
|Lincoln
|4051
|58
|Rhea
|4033
|66
|Marshall
|3818
|52
|Cocke
|3817
|87
|Cheatham
|3739
|40
|Weakley
|3658
|55
|Campbell
|3613
|52
|Henderson
|3554
|69
|Giles
|3551
|90
|Carroll
|3354
|79
|Hardeman
|3269
|62
|White
|3259
|61
|Hardin
|3214
|60
|Macon
|3203
|72
|Lauderdale
|3072
|40
|Henry
|2853
|72
|Wayne
|2826
|28
|Overton
|2768
|57
|Marion
|2730
|44
|Scott
|2608
|41
|Haywood
|2586
|58
|DeKalb
|2581
|46
|McNairy
|2566
|49
|Claiborne
|2516
|62
|Smith
|2469
|36
|Hickman
|2460
|38
|Trousdale
|2366
|21
|Grainger
|2304
|46
|Fentress
|2242
|42
|Morgan
|2195
|30
|Johnson
|2125
|37
|Chester
|1969
|45
|Bledsoe
|1949
|10
|Crockett
|1915
|44
|Unicoi
|1736
|46
|Cannon
|1709
|26
|Lake
|1656
|24
|Union
|1620
|28
|Polk
|1615
|21
|Grundy
|1557
|27
|Decatur
|1522
|34
|Sequatchie
|1486
|26
|Humphreys
|1472
|21
|Benton
|1418
|39
|Lewis
|1418
|24
|Meigs
|1234
|20
|Jackson
|1227
|31
|Stewart
|1193
|24
|Clay
|1050
|29
|Perry
|1006
|26
|Houston
|990
|30
|Moore
|917
|15
|Van Buren
|767
|19
|Pickett
|743
|22
|Hancock
|480
|9