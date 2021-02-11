Safer At Home Order Violation

A Rogersville business owner arrested for violating the state's "Safer at Home" order back in May is appealing his case to the circuit court.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|68930
|1245
|Mobile
|34431
|661
|Madison
|31076
|397
|Tuscaloosa
|23230
|368
|Montgomery
|21703
|439
|Shelby
|21049
|188
|Baldwin
|18888
|239
|Lee
|14443
|136
|Morgan
|13303
|225
|Etowah
|12861
|284
|Calhoun
|12498
|257
|Marshall
|11032
|186
|Houston
|9788
|242
|Limestone
|9040
|123
|Elmore
|8999
|162
|Cullman
|8763
|168
|St. Clair
|8509
|204
|Lauderdale
|8411
|193
|DeKalb
|8294
|161
|Talladega
|7193
|141
|Jackson
|6374
|84
|Walker
|6305
|227
|Blount
|5937
|116
|Autauga
|5930
|79
|Colbert
|5905
|112
|Coffee
|5116
|90
|Dale
|4442
|103
|Franklin
|3929
|74
|Russell
|3890
|28
|Covington
|3787
|95
|Escambia
|3677
|56
|Chilton
|3643
|86
|Tallapoosa
|3440
|127
|Clarke
|3352
|42
|Chambers
|3291
|89
|Dallas
|3270
|125
|Pike
|2850
|61
|Lawrence
|2746
|83
|Marion
|2691
|86
|Winston
|2419
|57
|Bibb
|2368
|54
|Geneva
|2332
|62
|Marengo
|2237
|43
|Pickens
|2155
|46
|Barbour
|2024
|46
|Hale
|2008
|56
|Fayette
|1931
|49
|Butler
|1882
|64
|Henry
|1764
|38
|Cherokee
|1738
|37
|Monroe
|1635
|32
|Randolph
|1564
|38
|Washington
|1503
|30
|Clay
|1372
|52
|Crenshaw
|1372
|50
|Macon
|1354
|40
|Cleburne
|1331
|33
|Lowndes
|1282
|42
|Lamar
|1275
|32
|Wilcox
|1179
|22
|Bullock
|1131
|31
|Conecuh
|1044
|23
|Perry
|1036
|25
|Sumter
|958
|28
|Greene
|835
|31
|Coosa
|782
|22
|Choctaw
|540
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|83324
|1385
|Davidson
|77018
|798
|Knox
|43033
|534
|Hamilton
|38421
|418
|Rutherford
|36273
|352
|Unassigned
|25630
|207
|Williamson
|23934
|193
|Sumner
|19975
|293
|Out of TN
|17138
|105
|Montgomery
|16477
|190
|Wilson
|15731
|201
|Sullivan
|13587
|260
|Blount
|13212
|162
|Washington
|12428
|222
|Bradley
|12113
|129
|Maury
|11921
|151
|Sevier
|11462
|149
|Putnam
|10395
|164
|Madison
|9797
|213
|Robertson
|8397
|105
|Hamblen
|7614
|153
|Anderson
|7524
|148
|Greene
|7118
|137
|Tipton
|6700
|93
|Coffee
|6028
|109
|Gibson
|5973
|130
|Dickson
|5915
|99
|Cumberland
|5874
|108
|Carter
|5744
|145
|Bedford
|5662
|115
|McMinn
|5616
|87
|Roane
|5566
|94
|Lawrence
|5444
|77
|Loudon
|5399
|60
|Jefferson
|5283
|101
|Warren
|5223
|71
|Dyer
|5088
|96
|Monroe
|5046
|84
|Hawkins
|4968
|88
|Franklin
|4550
|78
|Fayette
|4492
|68
|Obion
|4202
|91
|Rhea
|4036
|66
|Lincoln
|4031
|57
|Marshall
|3805
|51
|Cocke
|3788
|85
|Cheatham
|3719
|39
|Weakley
|3631
|54
|Campbell
|3586
|52
|Henderson
|3532
|70
|Giles
|3513
|90
|Carroll
|3318
|79
|White
|3260
|61
|Hardeman
|3258
|62
|Hardin
|3194
|60
|Macon
|3178
|71
|Lauderdale
|3067
|40
|Henry
|2836
|72
|Wayne
|2809
|27
|Overton
|2746
|56
|Marion
|2681
|42
|DeKalb
|2583
|46
|Haywood
|2563
|58
|McNairy
|2557
|48
|Claiborne
|2502
|61
|Scott
|2462
|41
|Smith
|2446
|36
|Hickman
|2402
|38
|Trousdale
|2364
|21
|Grainger
|2290
|45
|Fentress
|2233
|42
|Morgan
|2163
|29
|Johnson
|2126
|37
|Chester
|1962
|45
|Bledsoe
|1939
|10
|Crockett
|1902
|43
|Unicoi
|1730
|46
|Cannon
|1704
|26
|Lake
|1651
|23
|Union
|1612
|28
|Polk
|1605
|21
|Grundy
|1530
|27
|Decatur
|1521
|33
|Sequatchie
|1480
|26
|Humphreys
|1464
|21
|Lewis
|1418
|24
|Benton
|1397
|37
|Meigs
|1236
|21
|Jackson
|1207
|30
|Stewart
|1188
|25
|Clay
|1043
|29
|Perry
|1000
|26
|Houston
|980
|28
|Moore
|894
|15
|Van Buren
|750
|18
|Pickett
|741
|21
|Hancock
|481
|9