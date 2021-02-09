Pharmacies to give COVID vaccines
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|68577
|1236
|Mobile
|34219
|654
|Madison
|30840
|363
|Tuscaloosa
|23123
|342
|Montgomery
|21514
|422
|Shelby
|20907
|187
|Baldwin
|18763
|227
|Lee
|14361
|132
|Morgan
|13272
|220
|Etowah
|12819
|273
|Calhoun
|12426
|246
|Marshall
|10989
|178
|Houston
|9740
|230
|Limestone
|8958
|117
|Elmore
|8927
|152
|Cullman
|8740
|163
|St. Clair
|8458
|186
|Lauderdale
|8380
|179
|DeKalb
|8276
|149
|Talladega
|7160
|133
|Jackson
|6370
|78
|Walker
|6259
|209
|Blount
|5920
|112
|Autauga
|5881
|77
|Colbert
|5880
|111
|Coffee
|5091
|78
|Dale
|4417
|102
|Franklin
|3914
|68
|Russell
|3865
|24
|Covington
|3752
|92
|Escambia
|3639
|55
|Chilton
|3622
|82
|Tallapoosa
|3411
|124
|Clarke
|3336
|40
|Chambers
|3266
|81
|Dallas
|3265
|122
|Pike
|2828
|56
|Lawrence
|2729
|78
|Marion
|2664
|81
|Winston
|2399
|52
|Bibb
|2346
|53
|Geneva
|2321
|58
|Marengo
|2223
|39
|Pickens
|2149
|43
|Barbour
|2008
|45
|Hale
|2002
|56
|Fayette
|1921
|46
|Butler
|1868
|62
|Henry
|1754
|36
|Cherokee
|1731
|36
|Monroe
|1627
|29
|Randolph
|1561
|37
|Washington
|1501
|29
|Clay
|1362
|52
|Crenshaw
|1355
|49
|Macon
|1343
|39
|Cleburne
|1323
|31
|Lamar
|1272
|30
|Lowndes
|1271
|42
|Wilcox
|1171
|22
|Bullock
|1132
|29
|Perry
|1045
|24
|Conecuh
|1032
|23
|Sumter
|955
|28
|Greene
|827
|29
|Coosa
|751
|22
|Choctaw
|540
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|82975
|1365
|Davidson
|76578
|798
|Knox
|42824
|527
|Hamilton
|38259
|413
|Rutherford
|36036
|344
|Unassigned
|25434
|202
|Williamson
|23824
|187
|Sumner
|19852
|288
|Out of TN
|16986
|101
|Montgomery
|16329
|188
|Wilson
|15617
|193
|Sullivan
|13562
|256
|Blount
|13016
|158
|Washington
|12597
|225
|Bradley
|11984
|128
|Maury
|11945
|152
|Sevier
|11394
|146
|Putnam
|10620
|166
|Madison
|9765
|207
|Robertson
|8341
|106
|Hamblen
|7633
|151
|Anderson
|7387
|145
|Greene
|7024
|136
|Tipton
|6657
|91
|Coffee
|6031
|108
|Gibson
|5994
|129
|Dickson
|5895
|98
|Cumberland
|5748
|104
|Bedford
|5642
|110
|Roane
|5603
|98
|McMinn
|5527
|85
|Lawrence
|5469
|78
|Loudon
|5449
|63
|Carter
|5429
|139
|Warren
|5266
|66
|Jefferson
|5249
|97
|Dyer
|5060
|93
|Monroe
|5004
|82
|Hawkins
|4943
|88
|Franklin
|4477
|76
|Fayette
|4351
|67
|Obion
|4174
|90
|Rhea
|4078
|66
|Lincoln
|4020
|56
|Marshall
|3783
|51
|Cocke
|3777
|85
|Cheatham
|3704
|38
|Weakley
|3594
|54
|Campbell
|3556
|52
|Henderson
|3501
|70
|Giles
|3480
|89
|Carroll
|3347
|78
|White
|3280
|59
|Hardeman
|3265
|62
|Hardin
|3139
|59
|Lauderdale
|3085
|41
|Macon
|3046
|67
|Henry
|2810
|72
|Wayne
|2780
|26
|Overton
|2673
|53
|McNairy
|2609
|46
|DeKalb
|2580
|48
|Haywood
|2544
|58
|Claiborne
|2498
|54
|Marion
|2477
|38
|Smith
|2434
|34
|Scott
|2420
|39
|Hickman
|2395
|39
|Trousdale
|2348
|19
|Grainger
|2286
|45
|Fentress
|2225
|41
|Johnson
|2130
|37
|Morgan
|2060
|25
|Chester
|1897
|44
|Crockett
|1889
|43
|Bledsoe
|1884
|11
|Unicoi
|1736
|48
|Cannon
|1694
|25
|Lake
|1658
|24
|Polk
|1622
|21
|Union
|1541
|27
|Grundy
|1535
|28
|Decatur
|1519
|33
|Sequatchie
|1509
|24
|Humphreys
|1458
|20
|Benton
|1396
|37
|Lewis
|1391
|23
|Meigs
|1246
|19
|Stewart
|1182
|25
|Jackson
|1113
|27
|Clay
|996
|30
|Perry
|993
|25
|Houston
|973
|27
|Moore
|864
|14
|Pickett
|713
|21
|Van Buren
|691
|16
|Hancock
|452
|9