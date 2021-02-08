Austin and Fyffe have successful signing day

High school athletes make their choices official.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|68456
|1236
|Mobile
|34090
|647
|Madison
|30744
|363
|Tuscaloosa
|23049
|342
|Montgomery
|21482
|422
|Shelby
|20845
|187
|Baldwin
|18723
|227
|Lee
|14337
|132
|Morgan
|13250
|220
|Etowah
|12800
|273
|Calhoun
|12402
|246
|Marshall
|10986
|178
|Houston
|9720
|230
|Limestone
|8939
|117
|Elmore
|8896
|152
|Cullman
|8731
|163
|St. Clair
|8439
|186
|Lauderdale
|8366
|179
|DeKalb
|8271
|149
|Talladega
|7155
|133
|Jackson
|6364
|78
|Walker
|6256
|209
|Blount
|5915
|112
|Colbert
|5873
|111
|Autauga
|5869
|77
|Coffee
|5086
|78
|Dale
|4410
|102
|Franklin
|3910
|68
|Russell
|3862
|24
|Covington
|3747
|92
|Escambia
|3630
|55
|Chilton
|3615
|82
|Tallapoosa
|3406
|124
|Clarke
|3331
|40
|Dallas
|3268
|122
|Chambers
|3263
|81
|Pike
|2826
|56
|Lawrence
|2723
|78
|Marion
|2659
|81
|Winston
|2400
|52
|Bibb
|2339
|53
|Geneva
|2320
|58
|Marengo
|2219
|39
|Pickens
|2147
|43
|Barbour
|2008
|45
|Hale
|2001
|56
|Fayette
|1919
|46
|Butler
|1865
|62
|Henry
|1749
|36
|Cherokee
|1730
|36
|Monroe
|1624
|29
|Randolph
|1559
|37
|Washington
|1495
|29
|Clay
|1360
|52
|Crenshaw
|1353
|49
|Macon
|1339
|39
|Cleburne
|1321
|31
|Lamar
|1269
|30
|Lowndes
|1269
|42
|Wilcox
|1167
|22
|Bullock
|1128
|29
|Perry
|1050
|23
|Conecuh
|1032
|23
|Sumter
|952
|28
|Greene
|825
|29
|Coosa
|749
|22
|Choctaw
|540
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|82845
|1357
|Davidson
|76465
|790
|Knox
|42711
|523
|Hamilton
|38169
|410
|Rutherford
|35950
|337
|Unassigned
|25380
|198
|Williamson
|23767
|184
|Sumner
|19803
|285
|Out of TN
|16954
|99
|Montgomery
|16294
|184
|Wilson
|15602
|191
|Sullivan
|13550
|254
|Blount
|12972
|158
|Washington
|12583
|222
|Bradley
|11954
|128
|Maury
|11927
|152
|Sevier
|11372
|146
|Putnam
|10608
|165
|Madison
|9754
|206
|Robertson
|8327
|106
|Hamblen
|7626
|151
|Anderson
|7377
|143
|Greene
|7013
|134
|Tipton
|6647
|91
|Coffee
|6028
|104
|Gibson
|5980
|129
|Dickson
|5892
|98
|Cumberland
|5744
|103
|Bedford
|5642
|109
|Roane
|5593
|97
|McMinn
|5515
|84
|Lawrence
|5467
|78
|Loudon
|5444
|62
|Carter
|5424
|139
|Warren
|5264
|66
|Jefferson
|5246
|95
|Dyer
|5059
|92
|Monroe
|4991
|80
|Hawkins
|4936
|88
|Franklin
|4470
|76
|Fayette
|4345
|65
|Obion
|4172
|90
|Rhea
|4069
|65
|Lincoln
|4019
|55
|Marshall
|3779
|50
|Cocke
|3770
|84
|Cheatham
|3700
|38
|Weakley
|3589
|53
|Campbell
|3555
|51
|Henderson
|3496
|70
|Giles
|3477
|89
|Carroll
|3340
|78
|White
|3276
|59
|Hardeman
|3259
|62
|Hardin
|3138
|58
|Lauderdale
|3083
|41
|Macon
|3046
|66
|Henry
|2808
|70
|Wayne
|2779
|26
|Overton
|2671
|53
|McNairy
|2606
|46
|DeKalb
|2578
|48
|Haywood
|2543
|58
|Claiborne
|2493
|52
|Marion
|2474
|38
|Smith
|2431
|33
|Scott
|2416
|39
|Hickman
|2393
|39
|Trousdale
|2347
|19
|Grainger
|2284
|45
|Fentress
|2224
|41
|Johnson
|2130
|37
|Morgan
|2058
|23
|Chester
|1897
|44
|Crockett
|1885
|43
|Bledsoe
|1882
|11
|Unicoi
|1733
|48
|Cannon
|1693
|25
|Lake
|1658
|24
|Polk
|1617
|21
|Union
|1538
|26
|Grundy
|1531
|26
|Decatur
|1517
|32
|Sequatchie
|1505
|24
|Humphreys
|1457
|20
|Benton
|1396
|37
|Lewis
|1387
|23
|Meigs
|1245
|19
|Stewart
|1178
|25
|Jackson
|1110
|27
|Clay
|995
|29
|Perry
|991
|25
|Houston
|973
|27
|Moore
|863
|13
|Pickett
|713
|21
|Van Buren
|691
|15
|Hancock
|452
|9