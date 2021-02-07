Clear

Carson's Late Forecast 2/7

A nice warm up starts the new work week Monday! Rain chances return late Wednesday and Thursday.

Posted: Feb 7, 2021 10:28 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2021 10:28 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 471311

Reported Deaths: 8513
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson683221236
Mobile33996645
Madison30626363
Tuscaloosa23006342
Montgomery21417422
Shelby20794187
Baldwin18668227
Lee14277132
Morgan13217220
Etowah12780273
Calhoun12368246
Marshall10959178
Houston9700230
Limestone8914117
Elmore8869152
Cullman8723163
St. Clair8419186
Lauderdale8350179
DeKalb8260149
Talladega7139133
Jackson635278
Walker6251209
Blount5908112
Colbert5867111
Autauga585677
Coffee507178
Dale4395102
Franklin390368
Russell385224
Covington373292
Escambia362755
Chilton360982
Tallapoosa3393124
Clarke332740
Dallas3268122
Chambers325981
Pike281556
Lawrence271778
Marion265481
Winston239652
Bibb233453
Geneva231758
Marengo221339
Pickens214443
Barbour200245
Hale200256
Fayette191646
Butler186362
Henry174236
Cherokee172936
Monroe162329
Randolph155337
Washington149129
Clay135452
Crenshaw135149
Macon133139
Cleburne131831
Lowndes126842
Lamar126730
Wilcox116522
Bullock112129
Perry105823
Conecuh103123
Sumter95228
Greene82429
Coosa74622
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 742213

Reported Deaths: 10463
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby825771356
Davidson76235788
Knox42459522
Hamilton38050410
Rutherford35838336
Unassigned25287198
Williamson23627184
Sumner19736285
Out of TN1686798
Montgomery16210184
Wilson15558191
Sullivan13512254
Blount12922158
Washington12561222
Bradley11906128
Maury11875152
Sevier11338146
Putnam10583165
Madison9728206
Robertson8306106
Hamblen7597151
Anderson7359143
Greene6990134
Tipton663792
Coffee6003104
Gibson5967129
Dickson588298
Cumberland5739103
Bedford5629109
Roane557396
McMinn549284
Lawrence544778
Loudon541862
Carter5417139
Warren526366
Jefferson523596
Dyer505192
Monroe496780
Hawkins492488
Franklin445876
Fayette433465
Obion417290
Rhea405765
Lincoln401155
Marshall376550
Cocke376284
Cheatham368038
Weakley358753
Campbell355051
Henderson348870
Giles346889
Carroll332878
White327359
Hardeman325562
Hardin313658
Lauderdale307941
Macon304666
Henry280470
Wayne277726
Overton266953
McNairy260346
DeKalb257648
Haywood254358
Claiborne248451
Marion246438
Smith242733
Scott240639
Hickman238639
Trousdale234319
Grainger228245
Fentress222141
Johnson212837
Morgan205323
Chester189144
Crockett188443
Bledsoe187911
Unicoi173248
Cannon168625
Lake165624
Polk161221
Union153426
Grundy151626
Decatur151532
Sequatchie150124
Humphreys145420
Benton139437
Lewis138123
Meigs124519
Stewart117325
Jackson110927
Clay99529
Perry98825
Houston97127
Moore86313
Pickett71221
Van Buren69015
Hancock4529

