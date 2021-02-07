Carson's Evening Forecast 2/7

After a cold and dreary weekend, we start a nice warming trend! Highs reach 60 Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|68322
|1236
|Mobile
|33996
|645
|Madison
|30626
|363
|Tuscaloosa
|23006
|342
|Montgomery
|21417
|422
|Shelby
|20794
|187
|Baldwin
|18668
|227
|Lee
|14277
|132
|Morgan
|13217
|220
|Etowah
|12780
|273
|Calhoun
|12368
|246
|Marshall
|10959
|178
|Houston
|9700
|230
|Limestone
|8914
|117
|Elmore
|8869
|152
|Cullman
|8723
|163
|St. Clair
|8419
|186
|Lauderdale
|8350
|179
|DeKalb
|8260
|149
|Talladega
|7139
|133
|Jackson
|6352
|78
|Walker
|6251
|209
|Blount
|5908
|112
|Colbert
|5867
|111
|Autauga
|5856
|77
|Coffee
|5071
|78
|Dale
|4395
|102
|Franklin
|3903
|68
|Russell
|3852
|24
|Covington
|3732
|92
|Escambia
|3627
|55
|Chilton
|3609
|82
|Tallapoosa
|3393
|124
|Clarke
|3327
|40
|Dallas
|3268
|122
|Chambers
|3259
|81
|Pike
|2815
|56
|Lawrence
|2717
|78
|Marion
|2654
|81
|Winston
|2396
|52
|Bibb
|2334
|53
|Geneva
|2317
|58
|Marengo
|2213
|39
|Pickens
|2144
|43
|Barbour
|2002
|45
|Hale
|2002
|56
|Fayette
|1916
|46
|Butler
|1863
|62
|Henry
|1742
|36
|Cherokee
|1729
|36
|Monroe
|1623
|29
|Randolph
|1553
|37
|Washington
|1491
|29
|Clay
|1354
|52
|Crenshaw
|1351
|49
|Macon
|1331
|39
|Cleburne
|1318
|31
|Lowndes
|1268
|42
|Lamar
|1267
|30
|Wilcox
|1165
|22
|Bullock
|1121
|29
|Perry
|1058
|23
|Conecuh
|1031
|23
|Sumter
|952
|28
|Greene
|824
|29
|Coosa
|746
|22
|Choctaw
|540
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|82577
|1356
|Davidson
|76235
|788
|Knox
|42459
|522
|Hamilton
|38050
|410
|Rutherford
|35838
|336
|Unassigned
|25287
|198
|Williamson
|23627
|184
|Sumner
|19736
|285
|Out of TN
|16867
|98
|Montgomery
|16210
|184
|Wilson
|15558
|191
|Sullivan
|13512
|254
|Blount
|12922
|158
|Washington
|12561
|222
|Bradley
|11906
|128
|Maury
|11875
|152
|Sevier
|11338
|146
|Putnam
|10583
|165
|Madison
|9728
|206
|Robertson
|8306
|106
|Hamblen
|7597
|151
|Anderson
|7359
|143
|Greene
|6990
|134
|Tipton
|6637
|92
|Coffee
|6003
|104
|Gibson
|5967
|129
|Dickson
|5882
|98
|Cumberland
|5739
|103
|Bedford
|5629
|109
|Roane
|5573
|96
|McMinn
|5492
|84
|Lawrence
|5447
|78
|Loudon
|5418
|62
|Carter
|5417
|139
|Warren
|5263
|66
|Jefferson
|5235
|96
|Dyer
|5051
|92
|Monroe
|4967
|80
|Hawkins
|4924
|88
|Franklin
|4458
|76
|Fayette
|4334
|65
|Obion
|4172
|90
|Rhea
|4057
|65
|Lincoln
|4011
|55
|Marshall
|3765
|50
|Cocke
|3762
|84
|Cheatham
|3680
|38
|Weakley
|3587
|53
|Campbell
|3550
|51
|Henderson
|3488
|70
|Giles
|3468
|89
|Carroll
|3328
|78
|White
|3273
|59
|Hardeman
|3255
|62
|Hardin
|3136
|58
|Lauderdale
|3079
|41
|Macon
|3046
|66
|Henry
|2804
|70
|Wayne
|2777
|26
|Overton
|2669
|53
|McNairy
|2603
|46
|DeKalb
|2576
|48
|Haywood
|2543
|58
|Claiborne
|2484
|51
|Marion
|2464
|38
|Smith
|2427
|33
|Scott
|2406
|39
|Hickman
|2386
|39
|Trousdale
|2343
|19
|Grainger
|2282
|45
|Fentress
|2221
|41
|Johnson
|2128
|37
|Morgan
|2053
|23
|Chester
|1891
|44
|Crockett
|1884
|43
|Bledsoe
|1879
|11
|Unicoi
|1732
|48
|Cannon
|1686
|25
|Lake
|1656
|24
|Polk
|1612
|21
|Union
|1534
|26
|Grundy
|1516
|26
|Decatur
|1515
|32
|Sequatchie
|1501
|24
|Humphreys
|1454
|20
|Benton
|1394
|37
|Lewis
|1381
|23
|Meigs
|1245
|19
|Stewart
|1173
|25
|Jackson
|1109
|27
|Clay
|995
|29
|Perry
|988
|25
|Houston
|971
|27
|Moore
|863
|13
|Pickett
|712
|21
|Van Buren
|690
|15
|Hancock
|452
|9