Ashley's February 6 North Alabama Weather Forecast

WAAY 31's Ashley Carter talks about how cold it is and the chances for snow this weekend
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|68090
|1225
|Mobile
|33796
|639
|Madison
|30473
|360
|Tuscaloosa
|22938
|332
|Montgomery
|21306
|414
|Shelby
|20707
|185
|Baldwin
|18568
|234
|Lee
|14197
|132
|Morgan
|13174
|217
|Etowah
|12749
|273
|Calhoun
|12325
|244
|Marshall
|10928
|177
|Houston
|9658
|230
|Limestone
|8866
|117
|Elmore
|8795
|151
|Cullman
|8698
|163
|St. Clair
|8375
|178
|Lauderdale
|8332
|179
|DeKalb
|8232
|149
|Talladega
|7111
|130
|Jackson
|6343
|77
|Walker
|6229
|206
|Blount
|5871
|111
|Colbert
|5841
|111
|Autauga
|5824
|76
|Coffee
|5051
|78
|Dale
|4377
|102
|Franklin
|3889
|68
|Russell
|3834
|24
|Covington
|3708
|92
|Escambia
|3611
|55
|Chilton
|3588
|82
|Tallapoosa
|3382
|123
|Clarke
|3317
|40
|Dallas
|3263
|122
|Chambers
|3249
|81
|Pike
|2794
|55
|Lawrence
|2708
|78
|Marion
|2651
|81
|Winston
|2394
|50
|Bibb
|2331
|52
|Geneva
|2318
|58
|Marengo
|2212
|39
|Pickens
|2138
|44
|Hale
|1998
|56
|Barbour
|1994
|44
|Fayette
|1905
|46
|Butler
|1853
|62
|Henry
|1737
|36
|Cherokee
|1724
|36
|Monroe
|1618
|28
|Randolph
|1546
|37
|Washington
|1485
|29
|Clay
|1345
|51
|Crenshaw
|1341
|49
|Cleburne
|1316
|31
|Macon
|1316
|39
|Lamar
|1264
|30
|Lowndes
|1260
|42
|Wilcox
|1161
|22
|Bullock
|1113
|29
|Perry
|1034
|22
|Conecuh
|1026
|23
|Sumter
|949
|28
|Greene
|821
|29
|Coosa
|734
|22
|Choctaw
|538
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|82279
|1349
|Davidson
|75924
|788
|Knox
|42280
|520
|Hamilton
|37908
|404
|Rutherford
|35681
|336
|Unassigned
|25204
|196
|Williamson
|23509
|183
|Sumner
|19641
|283
|Out of TN
|16772
|98
|Montgomery
|16115
|182
|Wilson
|15477
|191
|Sullivan
|13482
|251
|Blount
|12854
|157
|Washington
|12535
|222
|Maury
|11850
|150
|Bradley
|11835
|128
|Sevier
|11285
|144
|Putnam
|10507
|165
|Madison
|9699
|206
|Robertson
|8272
|106
|Hamblen
|7540
|149
|Anderson
|7337
|142
|Greene
|6968
|132
|Tipton
|6604
|91
|Coffee
|5992
|104
|Gibson
|5943
|129
|Dickson
|5861
|98
|Cumberland
|5706
|102
|Bedford
|5614
|107
|Roane
|5549
|96
|McMinn
|5473
|84
|Lawrence
|5436
|76
|Carter
|5400
|139
|Loudon
|5375
|61
|Warren
|5238
|66
|Jefferson
|5205
|95
|Dyer
|5028
|92
|Monroe
|4953
|80
|Hawkins
|4878
|87
|Franklin
|4434
|74
|Fayette
|4305
|65
|Obion
|4163
|90
|Rhea
|4035
|64
|Lincoln
|4000
|55
|Cocke
|3746
|83
|Marshall
|3734
|50
|Cheatham
|3667
|38
|Weakley
|3570
|53
|Campbell
|3529
|51
|Henderson
|3475
|70
|Giles
|3460
|88
|Carroll
|3313
|78
|White
|3256
|58
|Hardeman
|3241
|62
|Hardin
|3127
|58
|Lauderdale
|3065
|41
|Macon
|3039
|65
|Henry
|2790
|68
|Wayne
|2774
|26
|Overton
|2662
|53
|McNairy
|2593
|45
|DeKalb
|2565
|48
|Haywood
|2535
|58
|Claiborne
|2469
|51
|Marion
|2451
|38
|Smith
|2419
|33
|Scott
|2394
|38
|Hickman
|2378
|39
|Trousdale
|2340
|19
|Grainger
|2254
|45
|Fentress
|2213
|41
|Johnson
|2116
|37
|Morgan
|2042
|23
|Chester
|1877
|44
|Crockett
|1876
|43
|Bledsoe
|1866
|11
|Unicoi
|1729
|48
|Cannon
|1676
|25
|Lake
|1652
|23
|Polk
|1594
|21
|Union
|1528
|26
|Decatur
|1514
|32
|Grundy
|1500
|26
|Sequatchie
|1486
|24
|Humphreys
|1447
|20
|Benton
|1385
|37
|Lewis
|1379
|23
|Meigs
|1239
|18
|Stewart
|1169
|24
|Jackson
|1102
|27
|Perry
|987
|25
|Clay
|986
|29
|Houston
|971
|27
|Moore
|861
|13
|Pickett
|712
|21
|Van Buren
|687
|15
|Hancock
|445
|9