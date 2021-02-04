02/04/21 Evening Weather

Kate's forecast
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|67639
|1195
|Mobile
|33449
|630
|Madison
|30103
|345
|Tuscaloosa
|22731
|321
|Montgomery
|21157
|402
|Shelby
|20501
|175
|Baldwin
|18418
|228
|Lee
|14048
|128
|Morgan
|13086
|209
|Etowah
|12642
|265
|Calhoun
|12179
|239
|Marshall
|10860
|172
|Houston
|9578
|220
|Limestone
|8793
|113
|Elmore
|8723
|143
|Cullman
|8622
|160
|St. Clair
|8263
|175
|Lauderdale
|8255
|174
|DeKalb
|8184
|146
|Talladega
|6908
|125
|Jackson
|6275
|77
|Walker
|6192
|202
|Colbert
|5794
|108
|Blount
|5768
|105
|Autauga
|5753
|71
|Coffee
|4983
|73
|Dale
|4348
|100
|Franklin
|3863
|65
|Russell
|3802
|23
|Covington
|3669
|90
|Escambia
|3583
|52
|Chilton
|3568
|81
|Tallapoosa
|3357
|122
|Clarke
|3277
|39
|Dallas
|3253
|120
|Chambers
|3233
|80
|Pike
|2768
|48
|Lawrence
|2682
|76
|Marion
|2641
|80
|Winston
|2386
|45
|Bibb
|2321
|52
|Geneva
|2292
|57
|Marengo
|2196
|39
|Pickens
|2117
|40
|Hale
|1983
|56
|Barbour
|1981
|42
|Fayette
|1867
|43
|Butler
|1838
|60
|Cherokee
|1718
|36
|Henry
|1712
|35
|Monroe
|1603
|25
|Randolph
|1533
|37
|Washington
|1483
|29
|Clay
|1334
|50
|Crenshaw
|1329
|48
|Macon
|1308
|39
|Cleburne
|1299
|28
|Lamar
|1253
|29
|Lowndes
|1250
|39
|Wilcox
|1155
|22
|Bullock
|1093
|29
|Perry
|1035
|22
|Conecuh
|1021
|23
|Sumter
|942
|28
|Greene
|808
|28
|Coosa
|713
|21
|Choctaw
|538
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|81572
|1298
|Davidson
|75423
|759
|Knox
|41888
|510
|Hamilton
|37462
|385
|Rutherford
|35394
|327
|Unassigned
|24941
|187
|Williamson
|23250
|177
|Sumner
|19478
|265
|Out of TN
|16527
|94
|Montgomery
|15913
|171
|Wilson
|15354
|186
|Sullivan
|13390
|247
|Blount
|12756
|146
|Washington
|12483
|221
|Maury
|11738
|149
|Bradley
|11696
|122
|Sevier
|11194
|139
|Putnam
|10453
|162
|Madison
|9646
|201
|Robertson
|8192
|99
|Hamblen
|7483
|144
|Anderson
|7290
|138
|Greene
|6935
|130
|Tipton
|6580
|86
|Coffee
|5954
|100
|Gibson
|5916
|127
|Dickson
|5825
|92
|Cumberland
|5674
|94
|Bedford
|5583
|105
|Roane
|5506
|94
|McMinn
|5433
|80
|Lawrence
|5399
|75
|Carter
|5358
|136
|Loudon
|5325
|60
|Warren
|5215
|63
|Jefferson
|5165
|90
|Dyer
|5006
|90
|Monroe
|4912
|72
|Hawkins
|4843
|87
|Franklin
|4401
|72
|Fayette
|4274
|63
|Obion
|4151
|88
|Rhea
|4011
|63
|Lincoln
|3985
|54
|Cocke
|3725
|78
|Marshall
|3701
|46
|Cheatham
|3638
|34
|Weakley
|3551
|52
|Campbell
|3495
|46
|Henderson
|3463
|66
|Giles
|3436
|85
|Carroll
|3302
|75
|White
|3245
|55
|Hardeman
|3229
|61
|Hardin
|3118
|57
|Lauderdale
|3053
|41
|Macon
|3022
|58
|Henry
|2771
|67
|Wayne
|2766
|26
|Overton
|2655
|50
|McNairy
|2582
|45
|DeKalb
|2549
|47
|Haywood
|2530
|58
|Claiborne
|2445
|45
|Marion
|2418
|38
|Smith
|2401
|32
|Scott
|2375
|36
|Hickman
|2364
|39
|Trousdale
|2334
|17
|Grainger
|2245
|43
|Fentress
|2213
|39
|Johnson
|2109
|36
|Morgan
|2032
|22
|Chester
|1867
|44
|Crockett
|1865
|40
|Bledsoe
|1844
|11
|Unicoi
|1725
|47
|Cannon
|1665
|25
|Lake
|1652
|23
|Polk
|1578
|19
|Union
|1517
|25
|Decatur
|1512
|31
|Grundy
|1490
|25
|Sequatchie
|1472
|22
|Humphreys
|1433
|20
|Benton
|1383
|36
|Lewis
|1369
|23
|Meigs
|1230
|18
|Stewart
|1155
|23
|Jackson
|1096
|27
|Clay
|982
|28
|Perry
|981
|25
|Houston
|966
|26
|Moore
|854
|11
|Pickett
|711
|21
|Van Buren
|683
|12
|Hancock
|445
|9