Surprise Shipment Of Vaccines

WAAY 31's Sierra Phillips was at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro after they got a shipment of vaccinations earlier than expected.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 6:59 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 6:59 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 462938

Reported Deaths: 7894
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson673591164
Mobile33311627
Madison29906306
Tuscaloosa22570310
Montgomery21058383
Shelby20379168
Baldwin18344228
Lee13958128
Morgan13048188
Etowah12595254
Calhoun12102235
Marshall10827160
Houston9536210
Limestone8753107
Elmore8687134
Cullman8592150
St. Clair8222166
Lauderdale8216160
DeKalb8160143
Talladega6883119
Jackson625473
Walker6180201
Colbert5769106
Blount5745101
Autauga572370
Coffee495572
Dale432799
Franklin385360
Russell378321
Covington363588
Escambia356950
Chilton356179
Tallapoosa3349118
Clarke325438
Dallas3242114
Chambers321978
Pike276043
Lawrence266573
Marion263276
Winston238944
Bibb231952
Geneva227852
Marengo219137
Pickens211134
Hale197155
Barbour196640
Fayette186539
Butler183360
Cherokee171436
Henry169632
Monroe159623
Randolph152337
Washington148127
Clay133350
Crenshaw131648
Macon130339
Cleburne129628
Lamar125129
Lowndes124939
Wilcox114622
Bullock108729
Perry104920
Conecuh101723
Sumter93728
Greene81027
Coosa69420
Choctaw53624
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 731360

Reported Deaths: 9900
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby813601278
Davidson75210752
Knox41732505
Hamilton37296376
Rutherford35299323
Unassigned24872180
Williamson23162175
Sumner19414265
Out of TN1673194
Montgomery15868166
Wilson15314185
Sullivan13363244
Blount12701146
Washington12456220
Maury11695145
Bradley11655120
Sevier11170136
Putnam10435159
Madison9630199
Robertson817194
Hamblen7458143
Anderson7264134
Greene6917129
Tipton657185
Coffee5930100
Gibson5909126
Dickson578490
Cumberland566891
Bedford5576103
Roane548494
McMinn542379
Lawrence537774
Carter5339133
Loudon530161
Warren520863
Jefferson515689
Dyer499290
Monroe489869
Hawkins482487
Franklin438571
Fayette427262
Obion414688
Rhea400564
Lincoln398354
Cocke371075
Marshall369246
Cheatham363134
Weakley354452
Campbell348645
Henderson345766
Giles342783
Carroll329275
White323555
Hardeman322460
Hardin311256
Lauderdale304939
Macon301358
Henry276565
Wayne276026
Overton265349
McNairy256745
DeKalb254146
Haywood252758
Claiborne242245
Marion241337
Smith239631
Scott236836
Hickman235239
Trousdale233317
Grainger223743
Fentress221039
Johnson210836
Morgan203120
Crockett186439
Chester186044
Bledsoe184011
Unicoi172447
Cannon166424
Lake165223
Polk157619
Union151425
Decatur151231
Grundy148224
Sequatchie146722
Humphreys142319
Benton137536
Lewis136223
Meigs122618
Stewart115523
Jackson109225
Clay98127
Perry98025
Houston96526
Moore85411
Pickett70821
Van Buren68212
Hancock4438

