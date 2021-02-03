Protection Against COVID-19 Variants

WAAY 31'S Grace Campbell shares with us why It is not the time to start relaxing on safety measures.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|67359
|1164
|Mobile
|33311
|627
|Madison
|29906
|306
|Tuscaloosa
|22570
|310
|Montgomery
|21058
|383
|Shelby
|20379
|168
|Baldwin
|18344
|228
|Lee
|13958
|128
|Morgan
|13048
|188
|Etowah
|12595
|254
|Calhoun
|12102
|235
|Marshall
|10827
|160
|Houston
|9536
|210
|Limestone
|8753
|107
|Elmore
|8687
|134
|Cullman
|8592
|150
|St. Clair
|8222
|166
|Lauderdale
|8216
|160
|DeKalb
|8160
|143
|Talladega
|6883
|119
|Jackson
|6254
|73
|Walker
|6180
|201
|Colbert
|5769
|106
|Blount
|5745
|101
|Autauga
|5723
|70
|Coffee
|4955
|72
|Dale
|4327
|99
|Franklin
|3853
|60
|Russell
|3783
|21
|Covington
|3635
|88
|Escambia
|3569
|50
|Chilton
|3561
|79
|Tallapoosa
|3349
|118
|Clarke
|3254
|38
|Dallas
|3242
|114
|Chambers
|3219
|78
|Pike
|2760
|43
|Lawrence
|2665
|73
|Marion
|2632
|76
|Winston
|2389
|44
|Bibb
|2319
|52
|Geneva
|2278
|52
|Marengo
|2191
|37
|Pickens
|2111
|34
|Hale
|1971
|55
|Barbour
|1966
|40
|Fayette
|1865
|39
|Butler
|1833
|60
|Cherokee
|1714
|36
|Henry
|1696
|32
|Monroe
|1596
|23
|Randolph
|1523
|37
|Washington
|1481
|27
|Clay
|1333
|50
|Crenshaw
|1316
|48
|Macon
|1303
|39
|Cleburne
|1296
|28
|Lamar
|1251
|29
|Lowndes
|1249
|39
|Wilcox
|1146
|22
|Bullock
|1087
|29
|Perry
|1049
|20
|Conecuh
|1017
|23
|Sumter
|937
|28
|Greene
|810
|27
|Coosa
|694
|20
|Choctaw
|536
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|81360
|1278
|Davidson
|75210
|752
|Knox
|41732
|505
|Hamilton
|37296
|376
|Rutherford
|35299
|323
|Unassigned
|24872
|180
|Williamson
|23162
|175
|Sumner
|19414
|265
|Out of TN
|16731
|94
|Montgomery
|15868
|166
|Wilson
|15314
|185
|Sullivan
|13363
|244
|Blount
|12701
|146
|Washington
|12456
|220
|Maury
|11695
|145
|Bradley
|11655
|120
|Sevier
|11170
|136
|Putnam
|10435
|159
|Madison
|9630
|199
|Robertson
|8171
|94
|Hamblen
|7458
|143
|Anderson
|7264
|134
|Greene
|6917
|129
|Tipton
|6571
|85
|Coffee
|5930
|100
|Gibson
|5909
|126
|Dickson
|5784
|90
|Cumberland
|5668
|91
|Bedford
|5576
|103
|Roane
|5484
|94
|McMinn
|5423
|79
|Lawrence
|5377
|74
|Carter
|5339
|133
|Loudon
|5301
|61
|Warren
|5208
|63
|Jefferson
|5156
|89
|Dyer
|4992
|90
|Monroe
|4898
|69
|Hawkins
|4824
|87
|Franklin
|4385
|71
|Fayette
|4272
|62
|Obion
|4146
|88
|Rhea
|4005
|64
|Lincoln
|3983
|54
|Cocke
|3710
|75
|Marshall
|3692
|46
|Cheatham
|3631
|34
|Weakley
|3544
|52
|Campbell
|3486
|45
|Henderson
|3457
|66
|Giles
|3427
|83
|Carroll
|3292
|75
|White
|3235
|55
|Hardeman
|3224
|60
|Hardin
|3112
|56
|Lauderdale
|3049
|39
|Macon
|3013
|58
|Henry
|2765
|65
|Wayne
|2760
|26
|Overton
|2653
|49
|McNairy
|2567
|45
|DeKalb
|2541
|46
|Haywood
|2527
|58
|Claiborne
|2422
|45
|Marion
|2413
|37
|Smith
|2396
|31
|Scott
|2368
|36
|Hickman
|2352
|39
|Trousdale
|2333
|17
|Grainger
|2237
|43
|Fentress
|2210
|39
|Johnson
|2108
|36
|Morgan
|2031
|20
|Crockett
|1864
|39
|Chester
|1860
|44
|Bledsoe
|1840
|11
|Unicoi
|1724
|47
|Cannon
|1664
|24
|Lake
|1652
|23
|Polk
|1576
|19
|Union
|1514
|25
|Decatur
|1512
|31
|Grundy
|1482
|24
|Sequatchie
|1467
|22
|Humphreys
|1423
|19
|Benton
|1375
|36
|Lewis
|1362
|23
|Meigs
|1226
|18
|Stewart
|1155
|23
|Jackson
|1092
|25
|Clay
|981
|27
|Perry
|980
|25
|Houston
|965
|26
|Moore
|854
|11
|Pickett
|708
|21
|Van Buren
|682
|12
|Hancock
|443
|8