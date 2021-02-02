02/02/21 Late Weather

Kate's forecast
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|67010
|1128
|Mobile
|33159
|611
|Madison
|29781
|287
|Tuscaloosa
|22519
|302
|Montgomery
|20966
|370
|Shelby
|20271
|160
|Baldwin
|18211
|224
|Lee
|13878
|128
|Morgan
|13025
|175
|Etowah
|12550
|246
|Calhoun
|12062
|232
|Marshall
|10789
|152
|Houston
|9499
|209
|Limestone
|8706
|106
|Elmore
|8640
|134
|Cullman
|8574
|149
|Lauderdale
|8191
|156
|St. Clair
|8179
|155
|DeKalb
|8139
|137
|Talladega
|6852
|117
|Jackson
|6251
|70
|Walker
|6165
|197
|Colbert
|5745
|104
|Blount
|5720
|100
|Autauga
|5683
|69
|Coffee
|4922
|72
|Dale
|4310
|98
|Franklin
|3846
|60
|Russell
|3760
|19
|Covington
|3589
|87
|Chilton
|3553
|79
|Escambia
|3548
|48
|Tallapoosa
|3334
|114
|Clarke
|3228
|38
|Dallas
|3228
|111
|Chambers
|3210
|76
|Pike
|2747
|41
|Lawrence
|2654
|70
|Marion
|2617
|74
|Winston
|2383
|44
|Bibb
|2309
|52
|Geneva
|2266
|52
|Marengo
|2189
|34
|Pickens
|2104
|33
|Hale
|1961
|54
|Barbour
|1956
|40
|Fayette
|1858
|38
|Butler
|1827
|60
|Cherokee
|1707
|35
|Henry
|1684
|32
|Monroe
|1576
|22
|Randolph
|1522
|37
|Washington
|1476
|27
|Clay
|1330
|50
|Crenshaw
|1313
|48
|Macon
|1294
|38
|Cleburne
|1286
|28
|Lamar
|1249
|28
|Lowndes
|1233
|39
|Wilcox
|1142
|22
|Bullock
|1089
|29
|Perry
|1029
|20
|Conecuh
|1010
|23
|Sumter
|934
|28
|Greene
|806
|27
|Coosa
|681
|19
|Choctaw
|535
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|81138
|1271
|Davidson
|75072
|742
|Knox
|41544
|498
|Hamilton
|37122
|366
|Rutherford
|35188
|317
|Unassigned
|24771
|174
|Williamson
|23070
|172
|Sumner
|19339
|261
|Out of TN
|16665
|93
|Montgomery
|15817
|165
|Wilson
|15266
|182
|Sullivan
|13299
|243
|Blount
|12668
|144
|Washington
|12437
|219
|Maury
|11653
|142
|Bradley
|11602
|115
|Sevier
|11137
|134
|Putnam
|10407
|158
|Madison
|9612
|197
|Robertson
|8143
|94
|Hamblen
|7440
|144
|Anderson
|7248
|129
|Greene
|6893
|127
|Tipton
|6558
|84
|Coffee
|5912
|99
|Gibson
|5897
|123
|Dickson
|5773
|87
|Cumberland
|5663
|87
|Bedford
|5556
|101
|Roane
|5478
|93
|McMinn
|5399
|79
|Lawrence
|5373
|74
|Carter
|5319
|132
|Loudon
|5278
|58
|Warren
|5209
|63
|Jefferson
|5141
|86
|Dyer
|4981
|87
|Monroe
|4872
|68
|Hawkins
|4797
|84
|Franklin
|4370
|70
|Fayette
|4267
|60
|Obion
|4139
|87
|Rhea
|4002
|64
|Lincoln
|3975
|54
|Cocke
|3698
|73
|Marshall
|3683
|46
|Cheatham
|3615
|34
|Weakley
|3529
|52
|Campbell
|3477
|44
|Henderson
|3453
|65
|Giles
|3425
|81
|Carroll
|3286
|72
|White
|3230
|52
|Hardeman
|3220
|58
|Hardin
|3112
|56
|Lauderdale
|3043
|37
|Macon
|3006
|57
|Henry
|2757
|63
|Wayne
|2754
|26
|Overton
|2648
|48
|McNairy
|2556
|45
|DeKalb
|2532
|46
|Haywood
|2520
|58
|Claiborne
|2419
|45
|Marion
|2408
|36
|Smith
|2394
|30
|Scott
|2365
|35
|Hickman
|2349
|38
|Trousdale
|2331
|17
|Grainger
|2228
|43
|Fentress
|2209
|39
|Johnson
|2099
|36
|Morgan
|2020
|18
|Crockett
|1862
|39
|Chester
|1855
|43
|Bledsoe
|1836
|11
|Unicoi
|1723
|47
|Cannon
|1658
|24
|Lake
|1651
|22
|Polk
|1565
|19
|Decatur
|1513
|29
|Union
|1511
|25
|Grundy
|1480
|24
|Sequatchie
|1462
|22
|Humphreys
|1417
|18
|Benton
|1374
|35
|Lewis
|1353
|22
|Meigs
|1224
|18
|Stewart
|1152
|23
|Jackson
|1091
|25
|Perry
|981
|25
|Clay
|979
|27
|Houston
|963
|26
|Moore
|854
|11
|Pickett
|706
|21
|Van Buren
|680
|12
|Hancock
|441
|8