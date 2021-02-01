02/01/21 Late Weather

Kate's forecast
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|66884
|1128
|Mobile
|33060
|611
|Madison
|29680
|287
|Tuscaloosa
|22421
|302
|Montgomery
|20921
|370
|Shelby
|20216
|160
|Baldwin
|18126
|224
|Lee
|13829
|128
|Morgan
|13001
|175
|Etowah
|12515
|246
|Calhoun
|12011
|232
|Marshall
|10780
|152
|Houston
|9471
|209
|Limestone
|8676
|106
|Elmore
|8602
|134
|Cullman
|8551
|149
|Lauderdale
|8180
|156
|St. Clair
|8159
|155
|DeKalb
|8133
|137
|Talladega
|6837
|117
|Jackson
|6245
|70
|Walker
|6158
|197
|Colbert
|5736
|104
|Blount
|5713
|100
|Autauga
|5669
|69
|Coffee
|4915
|72
|Dale
|4290
|98
|Franklin
|3842
|60
|Russell
|3751
|19
|Covington
|3581
|87
|Chilton
|3544
|79
|Escambia
|3523
|48
|Tallapoosa
|3325
|114
|Clarke
|3227
|38
|Dallas
|3224
|111
|Chambers
|3203
|76
|Pike
|2746
|41
|Lawrence
|2647
|70
|Marion
|2613
|74
|Winston
|2379
|44
|Bibb
|2307
|52
|Geneva
|2258
|52
|Marengo
|2188
|34
|Pickens
|2095
|33
|Hale
|1958
|54
|Barbour
|1951
|40
|Fayette
|1856
|38
|Butler
|1812
|60
|Cherokee
|1704
|35
|Henry
|1675
|32
|Monroe
|1569
|22
|Randolph
|1518
|37
|Washington
|1474
|27
|Clay
|1328
|50
|Crenshaw
|1312
|48
|Macon
|1288
|38
|Cleburne
|1281
|28
|Lamar
|1248
|28
|Lowndes
|1232
|39
|Wilcox
|1137
|22
|Bullock
|1086
|29
|Perry
|1027
|20
|Conecuh
|1007
|23
|Sumter
|930
|28
|Greene
|801
|27
|Coosa
|678
|19
|Choctaw
|535
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|80954
|1262
|Davidson
|74925
|731
|Knox
|41438
|494
|Hamilton
|37038
|362
|Rutherford
|35110
|315
|Unassigned
|24766
|170
|Williamson
|22987
|171
|Sumner
|19283
|258
|Out of TN
|16639
|93
|Montgomery
|15765
|164
|Wilson
|15223
|181
|Sullivan
|13281
|237
|Blount
|12645
|143
|Washington
|12430
|219
|Maury
|11640
|141
|Bradley
|11580
|111
|Sevier
|11121
|134
|Putnam
|10395
|158
|Madison
|9600
|196
|Robertson
|8119
|93
|Hamblen
|7425
|144
|Anderson
|7239
|128
|Greene
|6883
|121
|Tipton
|6546
|82
|Coffee
|5907
|99
|Gibson
|5884
|122
|Dickson
|5760
|87
|Cumberland
|5658
|86
|Bedford
|5547
|100
|Roane
|5471
|91
|McMinn
|5395
|79
|Lawrence
|5370
|73
|Carter
|5317
|132
|Loudon
|5266
|58
|Warren
|5202
|62
|Jefferson
|5129
|84
|Dyer
|4976
|87
|Monroe
|4864
|67
|Hawkins
|4793
|84
|Franklin
|4367
|70
|Fayette
|4254
|59
|Obion
|4137
|86
|Rhea
|3993
|63
|Lincoln
|3969
|53
|Cocke
|3695
|71
|Marshall
|3683
|45
|Cheatham
|3609
|33
|Weakley
|3527
|52
|Campbell
|3470
|44
|Henderson
|3444
|65
|Giles
|3423
|79
|Carroll
|3283
|68
|White
|3224
|52
|Hardeman
|3216
|57
|Hardin
|3110
|55
|Lauderdale
|3038
|36
|Macon
|3005
|56
|Henry
|2751
|63
|Wayne
|2751
|26
|Overton
|2647
|46
|McNairy
|2552
|44
|DeKalb
|2527
|46
|Haywood
|2520
|57
|Claiborne
|2414
|43
|Marion
|2406
|36
|Smith
|2392
|30
|Scott
|2363
|34
|Hickman
|2346
|38
|Trousdale
|2329
|17
|Grainger
|2226
|43
|Fentress
|2208
|39
|Johnson
|2098
|36
|Morgan
|2019
|18
|Crockett
|1861
|39
|Chester
|1847
|42
|Bledsoe
|1831
|11
|Unicoi
|1722
|47
|Cannon
|1654
|24
|Lake
|1652
|22
|Polk
|1563
|19
|Decatur
|1511
|29
|Union
|1508
|25
|Grundy
|1478
|24
|Sequatchie
|1461
|22
|Humphreys
|1415
|18
|Benton
|1373
|35
|Lewis
|1351
|21
|Meigs
|1224
|18
|Stewart
|1153
|23
|Jackson
|1089
|25
|Clay
|979
|27
|Perry
|978
|25
|Houston
|962
|26
|Moore
|855
|11
|Pickett
|706
|21
|Van Buren
|681
|10
|Hancock
|440
|7